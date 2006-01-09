Alpari Ltd

Account: 141592 Name: trmidswitchweek5 Currency: USD 2006 January 27, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
26776962006.01.09 16:17balanceDeposit10 000.00
27026022006.01.12 00:31buy1.00gbpusd1.76791.77391.78992006.01.16 07:361.77390.000.42420.00
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
27026162006.01.11 15:26buy1.00eurusd1.21091.20331.22092006.01.12 15:271.20330.00-21.30-760.00
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
27521582006.01.16 00:50buy1.00eurusd1.21701.22641.24242006.01.24 10:071.22640.00-56.80940.00
  [sl]
27938852006.01.23 02:15sell1.00usdjpy114.88114.75113.152006.01.23 17:08114.750.000.00113.29
  Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
28597412006.01.20 14:54buy1.00gbpusd1.76381.77721.79322006.01.23 08:591.77720.000.21938.00
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
29007532006.01.23 20:12sell1.00usdjpy114.44115.68113.442006.01.25 15:51115.680.00-25.02-1 071.83
  Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
29469562006.01.26 12:34buy1.00usdjpy115.97116.30117.902006.01.27 14:42116.300.0010.81283.77
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
  0.00 -91.68 863.23
Closed P/L: 771.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 771.55 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 771.55 Equity: 10 771.55 Free Margin: 10 771.55