Alpari Ltd

Account: 151013 Name: IWE_EAV2_23jan Currency: USD 2006 January 26, 01:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28920342006.01.23 11:24balanceDeposit10 000.00
28920422006.01.23 11:25sell0.10gbpusd1.78051.78351.76092006.01.23 11:491.78350.000.000.00-21.00
28934952006.01.23 12:02buy0.10gbpusd1.78391.78091.80352006.01.24 09:451.78090.000.000.02-21.00
29116482006.01.24 10:05sell0.10gbpusd1.78171.78471.76212006.01.24 10:431.78470.000.000.00-21.00
29123162006.01.24 10:43sell0.10gbpusd1.78431.78731.76472006.01.24 17:551.78730.000.000.00-21.00
29198232006.01.24 17:55sell0.10gbpusd1.78711.79011.76752006.01.24 18:031.78950.000.000.00-16.80
29201292006.01.24 18:04buy0.10gbpusd1.78931.78631.80892006.01.24 20:211.78630.000.000.00-21.00
29291052006.01.25 09:01sell0.10gbpusd1.78321.78621.76362006.01.25 10:121.78620.000.000.00-21.00
29306092006.01.25 10:12sell0.10gbpusd1.78621.78871.76612006.01.25 10:301.78870.000.000.00-17.50
29324302006.01.25 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.79281.78981.81242006.01.25 11:431.78980.000.000.00-21.00
29334392006.01.25 11:43buy0.10gbpusd1.79021.78721.80982006.01.25 14:431.78720.000.000.00-21.00
29377972006.01.25 15:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78841.78541.80802006.01.25 16:501.78540.000.000.00-21.00
29407622006.01.25 16:50buy0.10gbpusd1.78621.78321.80582006.01.25 21:011.78450.000.000.00-11.90
  0.00 0.00 0.02 -235.20
Closed P/L: -235.18
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -235.18 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 764.82 Equity: 9 764.82 Free Margin: 9 764.82