Alpari Ltd
|Account: 151013
|Name: IWE_EAV2_23jan
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 26, 01:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2892034
|2006.01.23 11:24
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2892042
|2006.01.23 11:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7805
|1.7835
|1.7609
|2006.01.23 11:49
|1.7835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|2893495
|2006.01.23 12:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7839
|1.7809
|1.8035
|2006.01.24 09:45
|1.7809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-21.00
|2911648
|2006.01.24 10:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7817
|1.7847
|1.7621
|2006.01.24 10:43
|1.7847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|2912316
|2006.01.24 10:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7843
|1.7873
|1.7647
|2006.01.24 17:55
|1.7873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|2919823
|2006.01.24 17:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7871
|1.7901
|1.7675
|2006.01.24 18:03
|1.7895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.80
|2920129
|2006.01.24 18:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7893
|1.7863
|1.8089
|2006.01.24 20:21
|1.7863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|2929105
|2006.01.25 09:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7832
|1.7862
|1.7636
|2006.01.25 10:12
|1.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|2930609
|2006.01.25 10:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7862
|1.7887
|1.7661
|2006.01.25 10:30
|1.7887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.50
|2932430
|2006.01.25 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7928
|1.7898
|1.8124
|2006.01.25 11:43
|1.7898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|2933439
|2006.01.25 11:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7902
|1.7872
|1.8098
|2006.01.25 14:43
|1.7872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|2937797
|2006.01.25 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7884
|1.7854
|1.8080
|2006.01.25 16:50
|1.7854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|2940762
|2006.01.25 16:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7862
|1.7832
|1.8058
|2006.01.25 21:01
|1.7845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.90
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-235.20
|Closed P/L:
|-235.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-235.18
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 764.82
|Equity:
|9 764.82
|Free Margin:
|9 764.82