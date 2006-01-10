|Account: 234758
|Name: BrunoFX-FB_v60_du20.12.2005
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 12, 11:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3599123
|2006.01.10 11:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2086
|1.2078
|0.0000
|2006.01.10 15:03
|1.2078
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|3606081
|2006.01.10 15:21
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.01.10 15:22
|114.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.98
|3606107
|2006.01.10 15:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.01.10 15:22
|114.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.24
|3606123
|2006.01.10 15:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7668
|1.7663
|0.0000
|2006.01.10 16:03
|1.7663
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3607437
|2006.01.10 16:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7659
|1.7654
|0.0000
|2006.01.10 16:48
|1.7654
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3608806
|2006.01.10 16:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7649
|1.7633
|0.0000
|2006.01.10 22:45
|1.7633
|0.00
|-4.30
|160.00
|3615257
|2006.01.10 22:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7629
|1.7618
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 01:53
|1.7618
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|3619629
|2006.01.11 01:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7613
|1.7613
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 08:22
|1.7613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3628312
|2006.01.11 08:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7608
|1.7590
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 09:14
|1.7590
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|3630633
|2006.01.11 09:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7586
|1.7564
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 09:53
|1.7564
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|3632096
|2006.01.11 09:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7561
|1.7543
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 10:23
|1.7543
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|3633087
|2006.01.11 10:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7539
|1.7538
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 11:09
|1.7538
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3635031
|2006.01.11 11:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7534
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 14:48
|1.7603
|0.00
|0.00
|-690.00
|3646595
|2006.01.11 14:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.16
|114.19
|0.00
|2006.01.11 15:40
|114.19
|0.00
|0.00
|26.27
|3650303
|2006.01.11 15:40
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.01.11 16:00
|114.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3651355
|2006.01.11 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2097
|1.2130
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 17:28
|1.2130
|0.00
|0.00
|330.00
|3657199
|2006.01.11 17:28
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2132
|1.2144
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 02:28
|1.2144
|0.00
|-17.85
|120.00
|3672537
|2006.01.12 02:28
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2146
|1.2146
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 09:25
|1.2146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.15
|730.05
|Closed P/L:
|707.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3680448
|2006.01.12 09:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2740
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.59
|Floating P/L:
|-70.59
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|707.90
|Floating P/L:
|-70.59
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|10 372.83
|Equity:
|10 302.24
|Free Margin:
|9 302.24