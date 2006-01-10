Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 234758 Name: BrunoFX-FB_v60_du20.12.2005 Currency: USD 2006 January 12, 11:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35991232006.01.10 11:36sell1.00eurusd1.20861.20780.00002006.01.10 15:031.20780.000.0080.00
36060812006.01.10 15:21sell1.00usdjpy114.240.000.002006.01.10 15:22114.320.000.00-69.98
36061072006.01.10 15:22sell1.00usdjpy114.300.000.002006.01.10 15:22114.330.000.00-26.24
36061232006.01.10 15:22sell1.00gbpusd1.76681.76630.00002006.01.10 16:031.76630.000.0050.00
36074372006.01.10 16:03sell1.00gbpusd1.76591.76540.00002006.01.10 16:481.76540.000.0050.00
36088062006.01.10 16:48sell1.00gbpusd1.76491.76330.00002006.01.10 22:451.76330.00-4.30160.00
36152572006.01.10 22:45sell1.00gbpusd1.76291.76180.00002006.01.11 01:531.76180.000.00110.00
36196292006.01.11 01:53sell1.00gbpusd1.76131.76130.00002006.01.11 08:221.76130.000.000.00
36283122006.01.11 08:22sell1.00gbpusd1.76081.75900.00002006.01.11 09:141.75900.000.00180.00
36306332006.01.11 09:14sell1.00gbpusd1.75861.75640.00002006.01.11 09:531.75640.000.00220.00
36320962006.01.11 09:53sell1.00gbpusd1.75611.75430.00002006.01.11 10:231.75430.000.00180.00
36330872006.01.11 10:23sell1.00gbpusd1.75391.75380.00002006.01.11 11:091.75380.000.0010.00
36350312006.01.11 11:09sell1.00gbpusd1.75340.00000.00002006.01.11 14:481.76030.000.00-690.00
36465952006.01.11 14:48buy1.00usdjpy114.16114.190.002006.01.11 15:40114.190.000.0026.27
36503032006.01.11 15:40buy1.00usdjpy114.210.000.002006.01.11 16:00114.210.000.000.00
36513552006.01.11 16:00buy1.00eurusd1.20971.21300.00002006.01.11 17:281.21300.000.00330.00
36571992006.01.11 17:28buy1.00eurusd1.21321.21440.00002006.01.12 02:281.21440.00-17.85120.00
36725372006.01.12 02:28buy1.00eurusd1.21461.21460.00002006.01.12 09:251.21460.000.000.00
  0.00 -22.15 730.05
Closed P/L: 707.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36804482006.01.12 09:25sell1.00usdchf1.27400.00000.0000 1.27490.000.00-70.59
  0.00 0.00 -70.59
 Floating P/L: -70.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 707.90 Floating P/L: -70.59 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 10 372.83 Equity: 10 302.24 Free Margin: 9 302.24