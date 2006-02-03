Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 261283
|Name: coders guru
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 6, 16:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4504832
|2006.02.03 13:03
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|4504869
|2006.02.03 13:05
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2065
|1.1993
|1.1935
|2006.02.03 14:43
|1.1993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|720.00
|
|12345
|My EA[sl]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|720.00
|Closed P/L:
|720.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4520648
|2006.02.03 15:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1997
|1.1989
|1.1867
|
|1.1976
|0.00
|0.00
|5.30
|210.00
|
|12345
|EMA_CROSS
|
|0.00
|0.00
|5.30
|210.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|215.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|720.00
|Floating P/L:
|215.30
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|100 720.00
|Equity:
|100 935.30
|Free Margin:
|99 935.30