Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 261283 Name: coders guru Currency: USD 2006 February 6, 16:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45048322006.02.03 13:03balanceDeposit100 000.00
45048692006.02.03 13:05sell1.00eurusd1.20651.19931.19352006.02.03 14:431.19930.000.000.00720.00
 12345My EA[sl]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 720.00
Closed P/L: 720.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45206482006.02.03 15:23sell1.00eurusd1.19971.19891.1867 1.19760.000.005.30210.00
 12345EMA_CROSS
  0.00 0.00 5.30 210.00
 Floating P/L: 215.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 720.00 Floating P/L: 215.30 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 100 720.00 Equity: 100 935.30 Free Margin: 99 935.30