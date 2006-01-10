Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 232508 Name: J Currency: USD 2006 January 10, 15:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
35827662006.01.10 03:00sell1.00eurjpy138.300.00137.952006.01.10 07:31137.950.000.00305.49
35828462006.01.10 09:08sell0.20usdcad1.16951.16931.16192006.01.10 13:311.16930.000.003.42
35832522006.01.10 03:37sell0.05eurusd1.20601.20571.20252006.01.10 07:581.20570.000.001.50
35832862006.01.10 03:40sell0.05usdjpy114.66114.51114.312006.01.10 08:15114.310.000.0015.31
35849552006.01.10 05:04sell0.05usdchf1.27911.27771.27562006.01.10 08:361.27560.000.0013.72
35884612006.01.10 07:31buy1.00eurjpy137.960.00138.272006.01.10 10:10138.270.000.00271.10
35916452006.01.10 08:15buy0.05usdjpy114.320.00114.632006.01.10 13:42114.630.000.0013.52
35925302006.01.10 08:36buy0.05usdchf1.27571.27591.27882006.01.10 10:111.27590.000.000.78
35956582006.01.10 10:11buy0.05usdchf1.27621.27701.27932006.01.10 13:081.27930.000.0012.12
35955582006.01.10 10:10sell1.00eurjpy138.26138.05137.912006.01.10 15:12138.050.000.00183.61
  0.00 0.00 820.57
Closed P/L: 820.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
35901782006.01.10 07:58sell0.05eurusd1.20550.00001.2020 1.20740.000.00-9.50
36014662006.01.10 13:08sell0.05usdchf1.27930.00001.2758 1.27890.000.001.56
36036502006.01.10 14:38buy0.05usdjpy114.540.00114.85 114.250.000.00-12.69
36036672006.01.10 14:39sell0.05usdcad1.16781.16661.1643 1.16560.000.009.44
36056972006.01.10 15:12sell1.00eurjpy138.020.00137.67 137.980.000.0035.00
  0.00 0.00 23.81
 Floating P/L: 23.81
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 820.57 Floating P/L: 23.81 Margin: 1 200.00
Balance: 1 951.80 Equity: 1 975.61 Free Margin: 775.61