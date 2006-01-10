Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 232508
|Name: J
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 10, 15:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|3582766
|2006.01.10 03:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|138.30
|0.00
|137.95
|2006.01.10 07:31
|137.95
|0.00
|0.00
|305.49
|3582846
|2006.01.10 09:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1695
|1.1693
|1.1619
|2006.01.10 13:31
|1.1693
|0.00
|0.00
|3.42
|3583252
|2006.01.10 03:37
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2060
|1.2057
|1.2025
|2006.01.10 07:58
|1.2057
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|3583286
|2006.01.10 03:40
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|114.66
|114.51
|114.31
|2006.01.10 08:15
|114.31
|0.00
|0.00
|15.31
|3584955
|2006.01.10 05:04
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2791
|1.2777
|1.2756
|2006.01.10 08:36
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|13.72
|3588461
|2006.01.10 07:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|137.96
|0.00
|138.27
|2006.01.10 10:10
|138.27
|0.00
|0.00
|271.10
|3591645
|2006.01.10 08:15
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|114.32
|0.00
|114.63
|2006.01.10 13:42
|114.63
|0.00
|0.00
|13.52
|3592530
|2006.01.10 08:36
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2757
|1.2759
|1.2788
|2006.01.10 10:11
|1.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|3595658
|2006.01.10 10:11
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2762
|1.2770
|1.2793
|2006.01.10 13:08
|1.2793
|0.00
|0.00
|12.12
|3595558
|2006.01.10 10:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|138.26
|138.05
|137.91
|2006.01.10 15:12
|138.05
|0.00
|0.00
|183.61
|
|0.00
|0.00
|820.57
|Closed P/L:
|820.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|3590178
|2006.01.10 07:58
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2055
|0.0000
|1.2020
|
|1.2074
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.50
|3601466
|2006.01.10 13:08
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2793
|0.0000
|1.2758
|
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|3603650
|2006.01.10 14:38
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|114.54
|0.00
|114.85
|
|114.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.69
|3603667
|2006.01.10 14:39
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1678
|1.1666
|1.1643
|
|1.1656
|0.00
|0.00
|9.44
|3605697
|2006.01.10 15:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|138.02
|0.00
|137.67
|
|137.98
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|23.81
|
|Floating P/L:
|23.81
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|820.57
|Floating P/L:
|23.81
|Margin:
|1 200.00
|Balance:
|1 951.80
|Equity:
|1 975.61
|Free Margin:
|775.61