|Account: 10104
|Name: BrunoFX-test-ea--m30-emacross
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 7, 20:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|375880
|2006.02.06 18:20
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|375901
|2006.02.06 18:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3030
|1.3022
|1.2900
|2006.02.06 23:57
|1.3022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.43
|376197
|2006.02.07 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3016
|1.3000
|1.2886
|2006.02.07 08:25
|1.3000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.08
|377451
|2006.02.07 11:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1983
|0.0000
|1.1853
|2006.02.07 14:49
|1.1976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|377951
|2006.02.07 15:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3009
|1.2988
|1.2879
|2006.02.07 18:16
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|555.20
|Closed P/L:
|555.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|378312
|2006.02.07 18:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7456
|0.0000
|1.7326
|1.7448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|Floating P/L:
|80.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|555.20
|Floating P/L:
|80.00
|Margin:
|1 745.60
|Balance:
|10 555.20
|Equity:
|10 635.20
|Free Margin:
|8 889.60