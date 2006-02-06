MoneyTec LLC

Account: 10104 Name: BrunoFX-test-ea--m30-emacross Currency: USD 2006 February 7, 12:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3758802006.02.06 18:20balanceDeposit10 000.00
3759012006.02.06 18:39sell1.00usdchf1.30301.30221.29002006.02.06 23:571.30220.000.000.0061.43
3761972006.02.07 00:00sell1.00usdchf1.30161.30001.28862006.02.07 08:251.30000.000.000.00123.08
  0.00 0.00 0.00 184.51
Closed P/L: 184.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3774512006.02.07 11:58sell1.00eurusd1.19830.00001.1853 1.19750.000.000.0080.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 80.00
 Floating P/L: 80.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 184.51 Floating P/L: 80.00 Margin: 1 198.30
Balance: 10 184.51 Equity: 10 264.51 Free Margin: 9 066.21