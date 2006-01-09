Interbank FX, LLC - mini demo
|A/C No: 217444
|Name: SilverWarrior01 15min
|2006 January 14, 02:30 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2285406
| 2006/01/09 01:31
|balance
|deposit
|10000.00
|2306110
| 2006/01/10 08:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2772
|1.1769
|1.2829
| 2006/01/10 13:42
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|44.43
|2297248
| 2006/01/09 16:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.55
|124.56
|113.96
| 2006/01/11 16:58
|113.96
|0.00
|-2.10
|51.77
|2297261
| 2006/01/09 16:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.53
|124.56
|113.96
| 2006/01/11 16:58
|113.96
|0.00
|-2.10
|50.01
|2297281
| 2006/01/09 16:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.54
|124.56
|113.96
| 2006/01/11 16:58
|113.96
|0.00
|-2.10
|50.89
|2297243
| 2006/01/09 16:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.55
|124.53
|113.93
| 2006/01/11 16:58
|113.93
|0.00
|-2.10
|54.41
|2297292
| 2006/01/09 16:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.53
|124.55
|113.95
| 2006/01/11 16:58
|113.95
|0.00
|-2.10
|50.89
|2297303
| 2006/01/09 16:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.56
|124.55
|113.95
| 2006/01/11 16:58
|113.95
|0.00
|-2.10
|53.53
|2291615
| 2006/01/09 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7659
|1.6661
|1.7721
| 2006/01/12 10:22
|1.7721
|0.00
|1.65
|62.00
|2291575
| 2006/01/09 08:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7661
|1.6661
|1.7721
| 2006/01/12 10:22
|1.7721
|0.00
|1.65
|60.00
|2319677
| 2006/01/11 11:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|137.93
|147.92
|137.72
| 2006/01/12 13:14
|137.72
|0.00
|-2.19
|18.48
|2314829
| 2006/01/11 01:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|138.30
|148.30
|137.70
| 2006/01/12 13:14
|137.70
|0.00
|-2.19
|52.81
|2324820
| 2006/01/11 17:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2733
|1.1730
|1.2790
| 2006/01/12 13:30
|1.2790
|0.00
|2.48
|44.56
|2324805
| 2006/01/11 17:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2732
|1.1731
|1.2791
| 2006/01/12 13:30
|1.2791
|0.00
|2.48
|46.12
|2324810
| 2006/01/11 17:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2733
|1.1731
|1.2791
| 2006/01/12 13:30
|1.2791
|0.00
|2.48
|45.34
|2324854
| 2006/01/11 17:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2734
|1.1731
|1.2791
| 2006/01/12 13:30
|1.2791
|0.00
|2.48
|44.56
|2324814
| 2006/01/11 17:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2732
|1.1732
|1.2792
| 2006/01/12 13:30
|1.2792
|0.00
|2.48
|46.90
|2324862
| 2006/01/11 17:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2735
|1.1732
|1.2792
| 2006/01/12 13:30
|1.2792
|0.00
|2.48
|44.55
|2324856
| 2006/01/11 17:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2733
|1.1733
|1.2793
| 2006/01/12 13:30
|1.2793
|0.00
|2.48
|46.90
|2324804
| 2006/01/11 17:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2733
|1.1733
|1.2793
| 2006/01/12 13:30
|1.2793
|0.00
|2.48
|46.90
|2324864
| 2006/01/11 17:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2735
|1.1733
|1.2793
| 2006/01/12 13:30
|1.2793
|0.00
|2.48
|45.33
|2336420
| 2006/01/12 13:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|137.65
|127.61
|138.21
| 2006/01/13 05:51
|138.21
|0.00
|0.69
|48.79
|2336456
| 2006/01/12 13:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|137.66
|127.62
|138.22
| 2006/01/13 05:51
|138.22
|0.00
|0.69
|48.79
|2338166
| 2006/01/12 14:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7647
|1.6651
|1.7711
| 2006/01/13 09:39
|1.7711
|0.00
|0.33
|64.00
|2338126
| 2006/01/12 14:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7647
|1.6657
|1.7717
| 2006/01/13 13:39
|1.7717
|0.00
|0.33
|70.00
|2350788
| 2006/01/13 09:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7711
|1.6717
|1.7737
| 2006/01/13 17:16
|1.7737
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|2338092
| 2006/01/12 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2065
|1.1072
|1.2132
| 2006/01/13 17:38
|1.2132
|0.00
|-0.59
|67.00
|2337994
| 2006/01/12 14:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2070
|1.1073
|1.2133
| 2006/01/13 17:38
|1.2133
|0.00
|-0.59
|63.00
|
|0.00
|9.44
|1347.96
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1357.40
|
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2337907
| 2006/01/12 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2815
|1.3813
|1.2753
|
|1.2768
|0.00
|-1.75
|36.81
|2337946
| 2006/01/12 14:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2818
|1.3816
|1.2756
|
|1.2768
|0.00
|-1.75
|39.16
|2358186
| 2006/01/13 17:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7760
|1.8760
|1.7700
|
|1.7760
|0.00
|-0.43
|0.00
|2358340
| 2006/01/13 17:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|138.71
|148.71
|138.11
|
|138.67
|0.00
|-0.73
|3.50
|
|0.00
|-4.66
|79.47
|
|Floating P/L:
|74.81
|
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No Transactions
|
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1357.40
|
|Floating P/L:
|74.81
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10000.00
|
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11357.41
|
|Equity:
|11432.22
|Margin Requirement:
|400.00
|
|Available Margin:
|11032.22