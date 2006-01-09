Interbank FX, LLC - mini demo
A/C No: 217444Name: SilverWarrior01 15min2006 January 14, 02:30 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2285406 2006/01/09 01:31balancedeposit10000.00
2306110 2006/01/10 08:34buy0.10usdchf1.27721.17691.2829 2006/01/10 13:421.28290.000.0044.43
2297248 2006/01/09 16:33sell0.10usdjpy114.55124.56113.96 2006/01/11 16:58113.960.00-2.1051.77
2297261 2006/01/09 16:34sell0.10usdjpy114.53124.56113.96 2006/01/11 16:58113.960.00-2.1050.01
2297281 2006/01/09 16:34sell0.10usdjpy114.54124.56113.96 2006/01/11 16:58113.960.00-2.1050.89
2297243 2006/01/09 16:33sell0.10usdjpy114.55124.53113.93 2006/01/11 16:58113.930.00-2.1054.41
2297292 2006/01/09 16:35sell0.10usdjpy114.53124.55113.95 2006/01/11 16:58113.950.00-2.1050.89
2297303 2006/01/09 16:35sell0.10usdjpy114.56124.55113.95 2006/01/11 16:58113.950.00-2.1053.53
2291615 2006/01/09 09:00buy0.10gbpusd1.76591.66611.7721 2006/01/12 10:221.77210.001.6562.00
2291575 2006/01/09 08:59buy0.10gbpusd1.76611.66611.7721 2006/01/12 10:221.77210.001.6560.00
2319677 2006/01/11 11:29sell0.10eurjpy137.93147.92137.72 2006/01/12 13:14137.720.00-2.1918.48
2314829 2006/01/11 01:15sell0.10eurjpy138.30148.30137.70 2006/01/12 13:14137.700.00-2.1952.81
2324820 2006/01/11 17:11buy0.10usdchf1.27331.17301.2790 2006/01/12 13:301.27900.002.4844.56
2324805 2006/01/11 17:10buy0.10usdchf1.27321.17311.2791 2006/01/12 13:301.27910.002.4846.12
2324810 2006/01/11 17:11buy0.10usdchf1.27331.17311.2791 2006/01/12 13:301.27910.002.4845.34
2324854 2006/01/11 17:13buy0.10usdchf1.27341.17311.2791 2006/01/12 13:301.27910.002.4844.56
2324814 2006/01/11 17:11buy0.10usdchf1.27321.17321.2792 2006/01/12 13:301.27920.002.4846.90
2324862 2006/01/11 17:13buy0.10usdchf1.27351.17321.2792 2006/01/12 13:301.27920.002.4844.55
2324856 2006/01/11 17:13buy0.10usdchf1.27331.17331.2793 2006/01/12 13:301.27930.002.4846.90
2324804 2006/01/11 17:10buy0.10usdchf1.27331.17331.2793 2006/01/12 13:301.27930.002.4846.90
2324864 2006/01/11 17:14buy0.10usdchf1.27351.17331.2793 2006/01/12 13:301.27930.002.4845.33
2336420 2006/01/12 13:22buy0.10eurjpy137.65127.61138.21 2006/01/13 05:51138.210.000.6948.79
2336456 2006/01/12 13:24buy0.10eurjpy137.66127.62138.22 2006/01/13 05:51138.220.000.6948.79
2338166 2006/01/12 14:03buy0.10gbpusd1.76471.66511.7711 2006/01/13 09:391.77110.000.3364.00
2338126 2006/01/12 14:03buy0.10gbpusd1.76471.66571.7717 2006/01/13 13:391.77170.000.3370.00
2350788 2006/01/13 09:40buy0.10gbpusd1.77111.67171.7737 2006/01/13 17:161.77370.000.0026.00
2338092 2006/01/12 14:02buy0.10eurusd1.20651.10721.2132 2006/01/13 17:381.21320.00-0.5967.00
2337994 2006/01/12 14:01buy0.10eurusd1.20701.10731.2133 2006/01/13 17:381.21330.00-0.5963.00
 0.009.441347.96
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:1357.40
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2337907 2006/01/12 14:00sell0.10usdchf1.28151.38131.2753  1.27680.00-1.7536.81
2337946 2006/01/12 14:01sell0.10usdchf1.28181.38161.2756  1.27680.00-1.7539.16
2358186 2006/01/13 17:45sell0.10gbpusd1.77601.87601.7700  1.77600.00-0.430.00
2358340 2006/01/13 17:49sell0.10eurjpy138.71148.71138.11  138.670.00-0.733.50
 0.00-4.6679.47
 Floating P/L:74.81
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:1357.40 Floating P/L:74.81
Deposit/Withdrawal:10000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:11357.41 Equity:11432.22
Margin Requirement:400.00 Available Margin:11032.22