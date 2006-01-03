|A/C No: 134137
|Name: 66666
|2006.02.07 05:43 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2564992
|20051013
|2006.01.03 01:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1844
|1.1886
|1.2044
|2006.01.03 07:33
|1.1886
|42.00
|2
|2629141
|20051013
|2006.01.05 11:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2079
|1.2129
|1.1879
|2006.01.06 14:30
|1.2129
|-50.00
|3
|2652210
|20051013
|2006.01.06 14:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2090
|1.2140
|1.1890
|2006.01.06 14:47
|1.2140
|-50.00
|4
|2667588
|20051013
|2006.01.09 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2124
|1.2086
|1.1924
|2006.01.09 10:39
|1.2086
|38.00
|5
|2691112
|20051013
|2006.01.10 11:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2088
|1.2088
|1.2288
|2006.01.10 12:22
|1.2088
|0.00
|6
|2694673
|20051013
|2006.01.10 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2071
|1.2063
|1.1871
|2006.01.10 15:56
|1.2063
|8.00
|7
|2704065
|20051013
|2006.01.11 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2074
|1.2096
|1.2274
|2006.01.11 16:19
|1.2096
|22.00
|8
|2737666
|20051013
|2006.01.12 14:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2116
|1.2066
|1.1916
|2006.01.12 15:10
|1.2066
|50.00
|9
|2760263
|20051013
|2006.01.13 08:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2075
|1.2129
|1.2275
|2006.01.16 12:49
|1.2129
|54.00
|10
|2787365
|20051013
|2006.01.16 14:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2118
|1.2099
|1.1918
|2006.01.17 02:59
|1.2099
|19.00
|11
|2797546
|20051013
|2006.01.17 07:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2126
|1.2076
|1.2326
|2006.01.17 12:40
|1.2076
|-50.00
|12
|2814802
|20051013
|2006.01.17 22:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2106
|1.2129
|1.2306
|2006.01.18 10:06
|1.2129
|23.00
|13
|2833301
|20051013
|2006.01.18 17:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2093
|1.2092
|1.1893
|2006.01.18 19:30
|1.2092
|1.00
|14
|2837983
|20051013
|2006.01.18 22:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2112
|1.2062
|1.2312
|2006.01.19 09:35
|1.2062
|-50.00
|15
|2853557
|20051013
|2006.01.19 16:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2118
|1.2068
|1.2318
|2006.01.20 07:03
|1.2068
|-50.00
|16
|2871615
|20051013
|2006.01.20 14:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2099
|1.2223
|1.2299
|2006.01.23 01:46
|1.2223
|124.00
|17
|2911560
|20051013
|2006.01.24 10:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2267
|1.2317
|1.2067
|2006.01.25 10:21
|1.2317
|-50.00
|18
|2937769
|20051013
|2006.01.25 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2267
|1.2267
|1.2067
|2006.01.25 17:07
|1.2267
|0.00
|19
|2951364
|20051013
|2006.01.26 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2266
|1.2216
|1.2466
|2006.01.26 19:01
|1.2216
|-50.00
|20
|2980820
|20051013
|2006.01.27 15:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2229
|1.2179
|1.2429
|2006.01.27 16:19
|1.2179
|-50.00
|21
|3014718
|20051013
|2006.01.31 04:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2099
|1.2108
|1.2299
|2006.01.31 14:22
|1.2108
|9.00
|22
|3044006
|20051013
|2006.02.01 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2131
|1.2110
|1.1931
|2006.02.01 13:59
|1.2110
|21.00
|23
|3075475
|20051013
|2006.02.02 16:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2086
|1.2086
|1.2286
|2006.02.02 23:43
|1.2086
|0.00
|24
|3084652
|20051013
|2006.02.03 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2078
|1.2075
|1.1878
|2006.02.03 14:30
|1.2075
|3.00
|25
|3090513
|20051013
|2006.02.03 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2097
|1.2050
|1.2300
|2006.02.03 14:32
|1.2050
|-47.00
|-33.00
|Summary P/L:
|-33.00
|Winning trades:
|(13) 414.00
|Losing trades:
|(9) -447.00
|Max summary P/L:
|133.00
|Largest winning trade:
|124.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-50.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|6 (191.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-150.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|191.00 (6)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-150.00 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|166.00 (3.23%)
|Profit factor:
|0.93
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.64
|Risk factor:
|-0.20