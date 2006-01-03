Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134137Name: 666662006.02.07 05:43 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12564992200510132006.01.03 01:20buy0.10eurusd1.18441.18861.20442006.01.03 07:331.188642.00
22629141200510132006.01.05 11:50sell0.10eurusd1.20791.21291.18792006.01.06 14:301.2129-50.00
32652210200510132006.01.06 14:36sell0.10eurusd1.20901.21401.18902006.01.06 14:471.2140-50.00
42667588200510132006.01.09 08:00sell0.10eurusd1.21241.20861.19242006.01.09 10:391.208638.00
52691112200510132006.01.10 11:08buy0.10eurusd1.20881.20881.22882006.01.10 12:221.20880.00
62694673200510132006.01.10 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.20711.20631.18712006.01.10 15:561.20638.00
72704065200510132006.01.11 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.20741.20961.22742006.01.11 16:191.209622.00
82737666200510132006.01.12 14:14sell0.10eurusd1.21161.20661.19162006.01.12 15:101.206650.00
92760263200510132006.01.13 08:59buy0.10eurusd1.20751.21291.22752006.01.16 12:491.212954.00
102787365200510132006.01.16 14:06sell0.10eurusd1.21181.20991.19182006.01.17 02:591.209919.00
112797546200510132006.01.17 07:29buy0.10eurusd1.21261.20761.23262006.01.17 12:401.2076-50.00
122814802200510132006.01.17 22:02buy0.10eurusd1.21061.21291.23062006.01.18 10:061.212923.00
132833301200510132006.01.18 17:20sell0.10eurusd1.20931.20921.18932006.01.18 19:301.20921.00
142837983200510132006.01.18 22:35buy0.10eurusd1.21121.20621.23122006.01.19 09:351.2062-50.00
152853557200510132006.01.19 16:41buy0.10eurusd1.21181.20681.23182006.01.20 07:031.2068-50.00
162871615200510132006.01.20 14:57buy0.10eurusd1.20991.22231.22992006.01.23 01:461.2223124.00
172911560200510132006.01.24 10:01sell0.10eurusd1.22671.23171.20672006.01.25 10:211.2317-50.00
182937769200510132006.01.25 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.22671.22671.20672006.01.25 17:071.22670.00
192951364200510132006.01.26 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.22661.22161.24662006.01.26 19:011.2216-50.00
202980820200510132006.01.27 15:39buy0.10eurusd1.22291.21791.24292006.01.27 16:191.2179-50.00
213014718200510132006.01.31 04:04buy0.10eurusd1.20991.21081.22992006.01.31 14:221.21089.00
223044006200510132006.02.01 10:06sell0.10eurusd1.21311.21101.19312006.02.01 13:591.211021.00
233075475200510132006.02.02 16:13buy0.10eurusd1.20861.20861.22862006.02.02 23:431.20860.00
243084652200510132006.02.03 08:15sell0.10eurusd1.20781.20751.18782006.02.03 14:301.20753.00
253090513200510132006.02.03 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.20971.20501.23002006.02.03 14:321.2050-47.00
-33.00
 
Summary P/L:-33.00
 
Winning trades:(13) 414.00
Losing trades:(9) -447.00
Max summary P/L:133.00
Largest winning trade:124.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:6 (191.00)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-150.00)
Max consecutive profit:191.00 (6)
Max consecutive loss:-150.00 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:166.00 (3.23%)
Profit factor:0.93
Avg. profit factor:0.64
Risk factor:-0.20
 
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