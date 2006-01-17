North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 116601
|Name: 17nf_17_17_17_17
|2006.02.09 03:09 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|724618
|187233
|2006.01.17 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2830
|1.2759
|1.2930
|2006.01.18 00:00
|1.2801
|-29.00
|2
|731540
|187233
|2006.01.18 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2800
|1.2891
|1.2700
|2006.01.18 04:00
|1.2815
|-15.00
|3
|732630
|187233
|2006.01.18 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2816
|1.2732
|1.2916
|2006.01.18 10:25
|1.2770
|-46.00
|4
|735928
|187233
|2006.01.18 10:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2770
|1.2829
|1.2670
|2006.01.18 18:45
|1.2829
|-59.00
|5
|743256
|187233
|2006.01.18 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2828
|1.2789
|1.2928
|2006.01.19 20:00
|1.2815
|-13.00
|6
|755580
|187233
|2006.01.19 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2816
|1.2916
|1.2716
|2006.01.19 21:00
|1.2854
|-38.00
|7
|756125
|187233
|2006.01.19 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2855
|1.2785
|1.2955
|2006.01.20 16:50
|1.2840
|-15.00
|8
|766089
|187233
|2006.01.20 16:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2841
|1.2842
|1.2741
|2006.01.23 01:48
|1.2741
|100.00
|9
|791937
|187233
|2006.01.24 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2590
|1.2675
|1.2490
|2006.01.25 01:00
|1.2622
|-32.00
|10
|794337
|187233
|2006.01.25 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2621
|1.2542
|1.2721
|2006.01.25 12:00
|1.2578
|-43.00
|11
|798703
|187233
|2006.01.25 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2576
|1.2676
|1.2476
|2006.01.25 17:00
|1.2626
|-50.00
|12
|802610
|187233
|2006.01.25 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2625
|1.2624
|1.2725
|2006.01.27 12:45
|1.2725
|100.00
|13
|880217
|187233
|2006.02.02 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2843
|1.2943
|1.2743
|2006.02.03 10:12
|1.2875
|-32.00
|14
|885142
|187233
|2006.02.03 10:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2875
|1.2871
|1.2975
|2006.02.03 16:07
|1.2975
|100.00
|-72.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|-72.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(3) 300.00
|Losing trades:
|(11) -372.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|100.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-59.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (100.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|7 (-215.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|100.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-215.00 (7)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|240.00 (4.80%)
|Profit factor:
|0.81
|Avg. profit factor:
|2.96
|Risk factor:
|-0.30
|
* * *