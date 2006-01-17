North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 116601Name: 17nf_17_17_17_172006.02.09 03:09 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
17246181872332006.01.17 14:00buy0.10usdchf1.28301.27591.29302006.01.18 00:001.2801-29.00
27315401872332006.01.18 00:02sell0.10usdchf1.28001.28911.27002006.01.18 04:001.2815-15.00
37326301872332006.01.18 04:00buy0.10usdchf1.28161.27321.29162006.01.18 10:251.2770-46.00
47359281872332006.01.18 10:26sell0.10usdchf1.27701.28291.26702006.01.18 18:451.2829-59.00
57432561872332006.01.18 19:00buy0.10usdchf1.28281.27891.29282006.01.19 20:001.2815-13.00
67555801872332006.01.19 20:00sell0.10usdchf1.28161.29161.27162006.01.19 21:001.2854-38.00
77561251872332006.01.19 21:00buy0.10usdchf1.28551.27851.29552006.01.20 16:501.2840-15.00
87660891872332006.01.20 16:50sell0.10usdchf1.28411.28421.27412006.01.23 01:481.2741100.00
97919371872332006.01.24 19:00sell0.10usdchf1.25901.26751.24902006.01.25 01:001.2622-32.00
107943371872332006.01.25 01:00buy0.10usdchf1.26211.25421.27212006.01.25 12:001.2578-43.00
117987031872332006.01.25 12:00sell0.10usdchf1.25761.26761.24762006.01.25 17:001.2626-50.00
128026101872332006.01.25 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.26251.26241.27252006.01.27 12:451.2725100.00
138802171872332006.02.02 19:00sell0.10usdchf1.28431.29431.27432006.02.03 10:121.2875-32.00
148851421872332006.02.03 10:13buy0.10usdchf1.28751.28711.29752006.02.03 16:071.2975100.00
-72.00
 
Summary P/L:-72.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 300.00
Losing trades:(11) -372.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:100.00
Largest losing trade:-59.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (100.00)
Max consecutive losers:7 (-215.00)
Max consecutive profit:100.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-215.00 (7)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:240.00 (4.80%)
Profit factor:0.81
Avg. profit factor:2.96
Risk factor:-0.30
 
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