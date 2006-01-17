North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 116601Name: 17nf_17_17_17_172006.02.09 03:05 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
17217821872332006.01.17 10:12buy0.20eurusd1.21351.20381.22352006.01.17 12:001.2106-29.00
27229611872332006.01.17 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.21061.21531.20062006.01.18 00:011.2107-1.00
37315421872332006.01.18 00:02buy0.10eurusd1.21061.20171.22062006.01.18 07:011.2088-18.00
47337091872332006.01.18 07:01sell0.10eurusd1.20871.21781.19872006.01.18 10:001.2117-30.00
57432591872332006.01.18 19:00sell0.10eurusd1.20801.21721.19802006.01.19 00:001.2111-31.00
67454151872332006.01.19 00:01buy0.10eurusd1.21121.20221.22122006.01.19 03:101.2097-15.00
77462601872332006.01.19 03:11sell0.10eurusd1.20981.21561.19982006.01.19 18:001.2115-17.00
87542841872332006.01.19 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.21141.20181.22142006.01.20 02:001.2088-26.00
97576521872332006.01.20 02:01sell0.10eurusd1.20871.21821.19872006.01.20 03:041.20870.00
107578881872332006.01.20 03:04buy0.10eurusd1.20861.19861.21862006.01.20 04:001.2079-7.00
117581581872332006.01.20 04:00sell0.10eurusd1.20801.21441.19802006.01.20 16:001.2096-16.00
127652021872332006.01.20 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.20961.20941.21962006.01.23 02:401.2196100.00
137894481872332006.01.24 15:00buy0.10eurusd1.22811.22001.23812006.01.25 01:001.2270-11.00
147943311872332006.01.25 01:00sell0.10eurusd1.22711.23561.21712006.01.25 11:011.2289-18.00
157975821872332006.01.25 11:02buy0.10eurusd1.22901.22221.23902006.01.25 17:001.2256-34.00
168026071872332006.01.25 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.22581.22641.21582006.01.27 17:451.2158100.00
178794091872332006.02.02 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.20871.20111.21872006.02.03 10:021.2077-10.00
188850041872332006.02.03 10:02sell0.10eurusd1.20761.20781.19762006.02.03 16:191.1976100.00
199206781872332006.02.07 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.19721.20431.18722006.02.08 01:001.1986-14.00
209264231872332006.02.08 01:00buy0.10eurusd1.19871.18941.20872006.02.08 05:001.1972-15.00
219272481872332006.02.08 05:01sell0.10eurusd1.19731.20641.18732006.02.08 09:001.1981-8.00
229284821872332006.02.08 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.19821.18821.20822006.02.08 10:201.1975-7.00
-7.00
 
Summary P/L:-7.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 300.00
Losing trades:(18) -307.00
Max summary P/L:37.00
Largest winning trade:100.00
Largest losing trade:-34.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (100.00)
Max consecutive losers:10 (-190.00)
Max consecutive profit:100.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-190.00 (10)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:190.00 (3.80%)
Profit factor:0.98
Avg. profit factor:5.86
Risk factor:-0.04
 
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