North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 116601
|Name: 17nf_17_17_17_17
|2006.02.09 03:05 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|721782
|187233
|2006.01.17 10:12
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2135
|1.2038
|1.2235
|2006.01.17 12:00
|1.2106
|-29.00
|2
|722961
|187233
|2006.01.17 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2106
|1.2153
|1.2006
|2006.01.18 00:01
|1.2107
|-1.00
|3
|731542
|187233
|2006.01.18 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2106
|1.2017
|1.2206
|2006.01.18 07:01
|1.2088
|-18.00
|4
|733709
|187233
|2006.01.18 07:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2178
|1.1987
|2006.01.18 10:00
|1.2117
|-30.00
|5
|743259
|187233
|2006.01.18 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2080
|1.2172
|1.1980
|2006.01.19 00:00
|1.2111
|-31.00
|6
|745415
|187233
|2006.01.19 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2112
|1.2022
|1.2212
|2006.01.19 03:10
|1.2097
|-15.00
|7
|746260
|187233
|2006.01.19 03:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2098
|1.2156
|1.1998
|2006.01.19 18:00
|1.2115
|-17.00
|8
|754284
|187233
|2006.01.19 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2114
|1.2018
|1.2214
|2006.01.20 02:00
|1.2088
|-26.00
|9
|757652
|187233
|2006.01.20 02:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2182
|1.1987
|2006.01.20 03:04
|1.2087
|0.00
|10
|757888
|187233
|2006.01.20 03:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2086
|1.1986
|1.2186
|2006.01.20 04:00
|1.2079
|-7.00
|11
|758158
|187233
|2006.01.20 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2080
|1.2144
|1.1980
|2006.01.20 16:00
|1.2096
|-16.00
|12
|765202
|187233
|2006.01.20 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2096
|1.2094
|1.2196
|2006.01.23 02:40
|1.2196
|100.00
|13
|789448
|187233
|2006.01.24 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2281
|1.2200
|1.2381
|2006.01.25 01:00
|1.2270
|-11.00
|14
|794331
|187233
|2006.01.25 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2271
|1.2356
|1.2171
|2006.01.25 11:01
|1.2289
|-18.00
|15
|797582
|187233
|2006.01.25 11:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2290
|1.2222
|1.2390
|2006.01.25 17:00
|1.2256
|-34.00
|16
|802607
|187233
|2006.01.25 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2258
|1.2264
|1.2158
|2006.01.27 17:45
|1.2158
|100.00
|17
|879409
|187233
|2006.02.02 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2011
|1.2187
|2006.02.03 10:02
|1.2077
|-10.00
|18
|885004
|187233
|2006.02.03 10:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2076
|1.2078
|1.1976
|2006.02.03 16:19
|1.1976
|100.00
|19
|920678
|187233
|2006.02.07 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1972
|1.2043
|1.1872
|2006.02.08 01:00
|1.1986
|-14.00
|20
|926423
|187233
|2006.02.08 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1987
|1.1894
|1.2087
|2006.02.08 05:00
|1.1972
|-15.00
|21
|927248
|187233
|2006.02.08 05:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1973
|1.2064
|1.1873
|2006.02.08 09:00
|1.1981
|-8.00
|22
|928482
|187233
|2006.02.08 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1982
|1.1882
|1.2082
|2006.02.08 10:20
|1.1975
|-7.00
|-7.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|-7.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(3) 300.00
|Losing trades:
|(18) -307.00
|Max summary P/L:
|37.00
|Largest winning trade:
|100.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-34.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (100.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|10 (-190.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|100.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-190.00 (10)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|190.00 (3.80%)
|Profit factor:
|0.98
|Avg. profit factor:
|5.86
|Risk factor:
|-0.04
|
* * *