Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134132Name: 555552006.02.07 03:36 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
125659091872332006.01.03 03:00sell0.10usdchf1.31021.30071.29022006.01.03 20:341.2902200.00
226322941872332006.01.05 14:00sell0.20usdchf1.27861.27791.25862006.01.09 09:031.274145.00
326690151872332006.01.09 09:03buy0.20usdchf1.27411.27431.29412006.01.11 15:011.280160.00
427138731872332006.01.11 15:01sell0.20usdchf1.27971.28211.25972006.01.12 15:001.2821-24.00
527666331872332006.01.13 13:15buy0.10usdchf1.28501.27681.30502006.01.13 18:001.2801-49.00
627738871872332006.01.13 18:00sell0.20usdchf1.28051.28321.26052006.01.17 01:571.2832-27.00
728053541872332006.01.17 13:00buy0.10usdchf1.28331.27581.30332006.01.17 23:001.2799-34.00
828152431872332006.01.17 23:00sell0.10usdchf1.27991.28891.25992006.01.18 03:001.2821-22.00
928169261872332006.01.18 03:00buy0.10usdchf1.28201.27341.30202006.01.18 09:001.2774-46.00
1028211241872332006.01.18 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.27751.28301.25752006.01.18 17:451.2830-55.00
1128342051872332006.01.18 18:00buy0.10usdchf1.28291.27891.30292006.01.19 19:011.2820-9.00
1228564491872332006.01.19 19:01sell0.10usdchf1.28221.29221.26222006.01.19 20:001.2855-33.00
1328575431872332006.01.19 20:00buy0.10usdchf1.28551.27891.30552006.01.20 15:511.2834-21.00
1428734731872332006.01.20 15:51sell0.10usdchf1.28371.27421.26372006.01.23 04:551.2637200.00
1529199641872332006.01.24 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.25951.26821.23952006.01.25 00:021.2622-27.00
1629242661872332006.01.25 00:02buy0.10usdchf1.26211.25431.28212006.01.25 11:001.2577-44.00
1729324391872332006.01.25 11:00sell0.10usdchf1.25781.26781.23782006.01.25 16:001.2627-49.00
1829395731872332006.01.25 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.26251.27201.28252006.01.27 19:171.2825200.00
265.00
 
Summary P/L:265.00
 
Winning trades:(5) 705.00
Losing trades:(13) -440.00
Max summary P/L:305.00
Largest winning trade:200.00
Largest losing trade:-55.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (305.00)
Max consecutive losers:10 (-320.00)
Max consecutive profit:305.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-320.00 (10)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:320.00 (6.03%)
Profit factor:1.60
Avg. profit factor:4.17
Risk factor:0.83
 
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