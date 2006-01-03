|A/C No: 134132
|Name: 55555
|2006.02.07 03:36 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2565909
|187233
|2006.01.03 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3102
|1.3007
|1.2902
|2006.01.03 20:34
|1.2902
|200.00
|2
|2632294
|187233
|2006.01.05 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2786
|1.2779
|1.2586
|2006.01.09 09:03
|1.2741
|45.00
|3
|2669015
|187233
|2006.01.09 09:03
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2741
|1.2743
|1.2941
|2006.01.11 15:01
|1.2801
|60.00
|4
|2713873
|187233
|2006.01.11 15:01
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2797
|1.2821
|1.2597
|2006.01.12 15:00
|1.2821
|-24.00
|5
|2766633
|187233
|2006.01.13 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2850
|1.2768
|1.3050
|2006.01.13 18:00
|1.2801
|-49.00
|6
|2773887
|187233
|2006.01.13 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2805
|1.2832
|1.2605
|2006.01.17 01:57
|1.2832
|-27.00
|7
|2805354
|187233
|2006.01.17 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2833
|1.2758
|1.3033
|2006.01.17 23:00
|1.2799
|-34.00
|8
|2815243
|187233
|2006.01.17 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2799
|1.2889
|1.2599
|2006.01.18 03:00
|1.2821
|-22.00
|9
|2816926
|187233
|2006.01.18 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2820
|1.2734
|1.3020
|2006.01.18 09:00
|1.2774
|-46.00
|10
|2821124
|187233
|2006.01.18 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2775
|1.2830
|1.2575
|2006.01.18 17:45
|1.2830
|-55.00
|11
|2834205
|187233
|2006.01.18 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2829
|1.2789
|1.3029
|2006.01.19 19:01
|1.2820
|-9.00
|12
|2856449
|187233
|2006.01.19 19:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2822
|1.2922
|1.2622
|2006.01.19 20:00
|1.2855
|-33.00
|13
|2857543
|187233
|2006.01.19 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2855
|1.2789
|1.3055
|2006.01.20 15:51
|1.2834
|-21.00
|14
|2873473
|187233
|2006.01.20 15:51
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2837
|1.2742
|1.2637
|2006.01.23 04:55
|1.2637
|200.00
|15
|2919964
|187233
|2006.01.24 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2595
|1.2682
|1.2395
|2006.01.25 00:02
|1.2622
|-27.00
|16
|2924266
|187233
|2006.01.25 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2621
|1.2543
|1.2821
|2006.01.25 11:00
|1.2577
|-44.00
|17
|2932439
|187233
|2006.01.25 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2578
|1.2678
|1.2378
|2006.01.25 16:00
|1.2627
|-49.00
|18
|2939573
|187233
|2006.01.25 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2625
|1.2720
|1.2825
|2006.01.27 19:17
|1.2825
|200.00
|265.00
|Summary P/L:
|265.00
|Winning trades:
|(5) 705.00
|Losing trades:
|(13) -440.00
|Max summary P/L:
|305.00
|Largest winning trade:
|200.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-55.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (305.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|10 (-320.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|305.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-320.00 (10)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|320.00 (6.03%)
|Profit factor:
|1.60
|Avg. profit factor:
|4.17
|Risk factor:
|0.83