Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134132Name: 555552006.02.07 03:32 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
125659401872332006.01.03 03:00buy0.10eurusd1.18641.19591.20642006.01.04 03:071.2064200.00
226444801872332006.01.06 03:00sell0.10eurusd1.20851.21821.18852006.01.06 14:011.2101-16.00
326505871872332006.01.06 14:01buy0.10eurusd1.21021.20761.23022006.01.09 10:081.2076-26.00
427113841872332006.01.11 13:00buy0.20eurusd1.20811.20621.22812006.01.12 15:011.2062-19.00
527615081872332006.01.13 09:57buy0.20eurusd1.20611.19821.22612006.01.13 14:001.2040-21.00
627677381872332006.01.13 14:00sell0.20eurusd1.20391.21371.18392006.01.13 17:201.2067-28.00
727998901872332006.01.17 09:18buy0.20eurusd1.21341.20341.23342006.01.17 11:001.2103-31.00
828022061872332006.01.17 11:00sell0.20eurusd1.21051.21551.19052006.01.17 23:001.2109-4.00
928152541872332006.01.17 23:00buy0.10eurusd1.21091.20161.23092006.01.18 06:001.2087-22.00
1028182291872332006.01.18 06:00sell0.10eurusd1.20871.21771.18872006.01.18 09:001.2119-32.00
1128211301872332006.01.18 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.21171.20581.23172006.01.18 18:001.2079-38.00
1228341981872332006.01.18 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.20801.21731.18802006.01.18 23:001.2114-34.00
1328382461872332006.01.18 23:01buy0.10eurusd1.21121.20211.23122006.01.19 02:111.2098-14.00
1428396001872332006.01.19 02:11sell0.10eurusd1.20991.21551.18992006.01.19 18:001.2114-15.00
1528553981872332006.01.19 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.21181.20181.23182006.01.20 01:021.2088-30.00
1628601641872332006.01.20 01:02sell0.10eurusd1.20891.21431.18892006.01.20 16:001.2094-5.00
1728737211872332006.01.20 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.20961.21931.22962006.01.23 18:461.2296200.00
1829155791872332006.01.24 14:01buy0.10eurusd1.22811.21981.24812006.01.25 00:011.2269-12.00
1929242611872332006.01.25 00:02sell0.10eurusd1.22691.23541.20692006.01.25 10:011.2288-19.00
2029303181872332006.01.25 10:02buy0.10eurusd1.22871.22211.24872006.01.25 16:001.2255-32.00
2129395541872332006.01.25 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.22571.21651.20572006.01.31 18:131.216592.00
94.00
 
Summary P/L:94.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 492.00
Losing trades:(18) -398.00
Max summary P/L:200.00
Largest winning trade:200.00
Largest losing trade:-38.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (200.00)
Max consecutive losers:15 (-335.00)
Max consecutive profit:200.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-335.00 (15)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:335.00 (6.44%)
Profit factor:1.24
Avg. profit factor:7.42
Risk factor:0.28
 
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