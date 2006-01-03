|A/C No: 134132
|Name: 55555
|2006.02.07 03:32 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2565940
|187233
|2006.01.03 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1864
|1.1959
|1.2064
|2006.01.04 03:07
|1.2064
|200.00
|2
|2644480
|187233
|2006.01.06 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2085
|1.2182
|1.1885
|2006.01.06 14:01
|1.2101
|-16.00
|3
|2650587
|187233
|2006.01.06 14:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2102
|1.2076
|1.2302
|2006.01.09 10:08
|1.2076
|-26.00
|4
|2711384
|187233
|2006.01.11 13:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2081
|1.2062
|1.2281
|2006.01.12 15:01
|1.2062
|-19.00
|5
|2761508
|187233
|2006.01.13 09:57
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2061
|1.1982
|1.2261
|2006.01.13 14:00
|1.2040
|-21.00
|6
|2767738
|187233
|2006.01.13 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2039
|1.2137
|1.1839
|2006.01.13 17:20
|1.2067
|-28.00
|7
|2799890
|187233
|2006.01.17 09:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2134
|1.2034
|1.2334
|2006.01.17 11:00
|1.2103
|-31.00
|8
|2802206
|187233
|2006.01.17 11:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2105
|1.2155
|1.1905
|2006.01.17 23:00
|1.2109
|-4.00
|9
|2815254
|187233
|2006.01.17 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2016
|1.2309
|2006.01.18 06:00
|1.2087
|-22.00
|10
|2818229
|187233
|2006.01.18 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2177
|1.1887
|2006.01.18 09:00
|1.2119
|-32.00
|11
|2821130
|187233
|2006.01.18 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2117
|1.2058
|1.2317
|2006.01.18 18:00
|1.2079
|-38.00
|12
|2834198
|187233
|2006.01.18 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2080
|1.2173
|1.1880
|2006.01.18 23:00
|1.2114
|-34.00
|13
|2838246
|187233
|2006.01.18 23:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2112
|1.2021
|1.2312
|2006.01.19 02:11
|1.2098
|-14.00
|14
|2839600
|187233
|2006.01.19 02:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2099
|1.2155
|1.1899
|2006.01.19 18:00
|1.2114
|-15.00
|15
|2855398
|187233
|2006.01.19 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2118
|1.2018
|1.2318
|2006.01.20 01:02
|1.2088
|-30.00
|16
|2860164
|187233
|2006.01.20 01:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2089
|1.2143
|1.1889
|2006.01.20 16:00
|1.2094
|-5.00
|17
|2873721
|187233
|2006.01.20 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2096
|1.2193
|1.2296
|2006.01.23 18:46
|1.2296
|200.00
|18
|2915579
|187233
|2006.01.24 14:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2281
|1.2198
|1.2481
|2006.01.25 00:01
|1.2269
|-12.00
|19
|2924261
|187233
|2006.01.25 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2269
|1.2354
|1.2069
|2006.01.25 10:01
|1.2288
|-19.00
|20
|2930318
|187233
|2006.01.25 10:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2287
|1.2221
|1.2487
|2006.01.25 16:00
|1.2255
|-32.00
|21
|2939554
|187233
|2006.01.25 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2257
|1.2165
|1.2057
|2006.01.31 18:13
|1.2165
|92.00
|94.00
|Summary P/L:
|94.00
|Winning trades:
|(3) 492.00
|Losing trades:
|(18) -398.00
|Max summary P/L:
|200.00
|Largest winning trade:
|200.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-38.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (200.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|15 (-335.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|200.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-335.00 (15)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|335.00 (6.44%)
|Profit factor:
|1.24
|Avg. profit factor:
|7.42
|Risk factor:
|0.28