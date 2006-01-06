Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 136737Name: 15_15_15_15_152006.02.04 13:00 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12651919132006.01.06 14:34buy0.20eurusd1.21131.21411.22332006.01.06 14:491.214128.00
22865797132006.01.20 09:50sell0.20eurusd1.20671.21171.19432006.01.20 15:251.2117-50.00
-22.00
 
Summary P/L:-22.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 28.00
Losing trades:(1) -50.00
Max summary P/L:28.00
Largest winning trade:28.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (28.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-50.00)
Max consecutive profit:28.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-50.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:50.00 (0.50%)
Profit factor:0.56
Avg. profit factor:0.56
Risk factor:-0.44
 
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