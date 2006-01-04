|A/C No: 135299
|Name: 14_14_14_14_14
|2006.02.04 12:58 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2604293
|13
|2006.01.04 10:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2070
|1.2100
|1.2190
|2006.01.04 13:41
|1.2100
|30.00
|2
|2609314
|13
|2006.01.04 14:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2082
|1.2095
|1.2202
|2006.01.04 14:45
|1.2095
|13.00
|3
|2659463
|13
|2006.01.06 17:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2145
|1.2152
|1.2269
|2006.01.06 18:17
|1.2152
|7.00
|4
|2673622
|13
|2006.01.09 12:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2078
|1.2128
|1.1953
|2006.01.09 15:15
|1.2083
|-5.00
|5
|2746627
|13
|2006.01.12 18:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2035
|1.2030
|1.1906
|2006.01.12 18:37
|1.2030
|5.00
|6
|2825467
|13
|2006.01.18 11:47
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2126
|1.2076
|1.2251
|2006.01.18 13:15
|1.2114
|-12.00
|7
|2865836
|13
|2006.01.20 09:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2064
|1.2114
|1.1939
|2006.01.20 10:15
|1.2089
|-25.00
|8
|2895167
|13
|2006.01.23 13:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2272
|1.2283
|1.2397
|2006.01.23 14:02
|1.2283
|11.00
|9
|2934835
|13
|2006.01.25 12:58
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2306
|1.2256
|1.2430
|2006.01.25 14:15
|1.2293
|-13.00
|10
|2941867
|13
|2006.01.25 17:43
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2256
|1.2306
|1.2131
|2006.01.25 18:13
|1.2254
|0.00
|11.00
|Summary P/L:
|11.00
|Winning trades:
|(5) 66.00
|Losing trades:
|(4) -55.00
|Max summary P/L:
|50.00
|Largest winning trade:
|30.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-25.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (50.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-37.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|50.00 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-37.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|39.00 (0.77%)
|Profit factor:
|1.20
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.96
|Risk factor:
|0.28