Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 136737Name: 15_15_15_15_152006.02.09 02:55 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12651919132006.01.06 14:34buy0.20eurusd1.21131.21411.22332006.01.06 14:491.214128.00
22865797132006.01.20 09:50sell0.20eurusd1.20671.21171.19432006.01.20 15:251.2117-50.00
33142250132006.02.07 14:38buy0.20eurusd1.19881.19381.21082006.02.07 17:011.1950-38.00
-60.00
 
Summary P/L:-60.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 28.00
Losing trades:(2) -88.00
Max summary P/L:28.00
Largest winning trade:28.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (28.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-88.00)
Max consecutive profit:28.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-88.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:88.00 (0.88%)
Profit factor:0.32
Avg. profit factor:0.64
Risk factor:-0.68
 
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