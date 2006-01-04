Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 135299Name: 14_14_14_14_142006.02.09 02:53 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12604293132006.01.04 10:46buy0.20eurusd1.20701.21001.21902006.01.04 13:411.210030.00
22609314132006.01.04 14:15buy0.20eurusd1.20821.20951.22022006.01.04 14:451.209513.00
32659463132006.01.06 17:01buy0.20eurusd1.21451.21521.22692006.01.06 18:171.21527.00
42673622132006.01.09 12:17sell0.20eurusd1.20781.21281.19532006.01.09 15:151.2083-5.00
52746627132006.01.12 18:03sell0.20eurusd1.20351.20301.19062006.01.12 18:371.20305.00
62825467132006.01.18 11:47buy0.20eurusd1.21261.20761.22512006.01.18 13:151.2114-12.00
72865836132006.01.20 09:49sell0.20eurusd1.20641.21141.19392006.01.20 10:151.2089-25.00
82895167132006.01.23 13:21buy0.20eurusd1.22721.22831.23972006.01.23 14:021.228311.00
92934835132006.01.25 12:58buy0.20eurusd1.23061.22561.24302006.01.25 14:151.2293-13.00
102941867132006.01.25 17:43sell limit0.20eurusd1.22561.23061.21312006.01.25 18:131.22540.00
11.00
 
Summary P/L:11.00
 
Winning trades:(5) 66.00
Losing trades:(4) -55.00
Max summary P/L:50.00
Largest winning trade:30.00
Largest losing trade:-25.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (50.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-37.00)
Max consecutive profit:50.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:-37.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:39.00 (0.77%)
Profit factor:1.20
Avg. profit factor:0.96
Risk factor:0.28
 
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