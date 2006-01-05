Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 240401 Name: Hans123Trader_v8m_1_1_R Currency: USD 2006 January 13, 01:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
34773122006.01.05 06:08balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
34820692006.01.05 08:01buy stop1.00gbpusd1.75991.75471.76612006.01.05 22:591.7550expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
34820782006.01.05 08:01buy stop1.00eurusd1.21261.20841.21782006.01.05 22:591.2098expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
34821002006.01.05 08:19sell1.00gbpusd1.75221.75741.74602006.01.05 15:311.75740.000.00-520.00
34821052006.01.05 11:03sell1.00eurusd1.20701.21121.20182006.01.05 19:301.21120.000.00-420.00
34884222006.01.05 17:24buy1.00gbpusd1.75761.75241.76382006.01.06 00:011.75480.003.30-280.00
34884472006.01.05 12:01sell stop1.00gbpusd1.74721.75241.74102006.01.05 22:591.7546expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
34884762006.01.05 19:38buy1.00eurusd1.21181.20761.21702006.01.06 00:001.21040.00-5.95-140.00
34884982006.01.05 12:03sell stop1.00eurusd1.20521.20941.20002006.01.05 22:591.2096expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
35524682006.01.09 08:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.77361.76841.77982006.01.09 22:591.7656expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
35524752006.01.09 08:01buy stop1.00eurusd1.21611.21191.22132006.01.09 22:591.2082expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
35525252006.01.09 08:22sell1.00gbpusd1.76641.77161.76022006.01.10 00:001.76450.00-4.30190.00
35525272006.01.09 08:41sell1.00eurusd1.20921.20921.20402006.01.09 19:461.20920.000.000.00
35599982006.01.09 12:01buy stop1.00eurusd1.21071.20651.21592006.01.09 22:591.2082expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
35600492006.01.09 12:01buy stop1.00gbpusd1.76981.76461.77602006.01.09 22:591.7656expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
35600582006.01.09 12:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.20511.20931.19992006.01.09 22:591.2080expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
35600762006.01.09 15:13sell1.00gbpusd1.76271.76791.75652006.01.09 17:371.76790.000.00-520.00
35906122006.01.10 08:14buy1.00eurusd1.20791.20371.21312006.01.11 00:021.20600.00-5.95-190.00
35906442006.01.10 08:27buy1.00gbpusd1.76731.76211.77352006.01.10 22:351.76210.003.30-520.00
35907202006.01.10 08:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.20231.20651.19712006.01.10 22:591.2058expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
35907592006.01.10 08:01sell stop1.00gbpusd1.76061.76581.75442006.01.10 22:591.7632expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
35994512006.01.10 12:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.77111.76591.77732006.01.10 22:591.7636expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
35994552006.01.10 12:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.21221.20801.21742006.01.10 22:591.2060expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
35994832006.01.10 14:33sell1.00gbpusd1.76301.76821.75682006.01.11 00:061.76440.00-4.30-140.00
35995152006.01.10 13:32sell1.00eurusd1.20541.20961.20022006.01.11 00:021.20620.005.30-80.00
36274722006.01.11 16:58buy1.00gbpusd1.76421.75901.77042006.01.12 01:331.76540.009.90120.00
36274952006.01.11 11:41buy1.00eurusd1.20821.20821.21342006.01.11 16:561.21340.000.00520.00
36275372006.01.11 08:40sell1.00gbpusd1.75851.75851.75232006.01.11 12:201.75850.000.000.00
36275452006.01.11 08:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.20371.20791.19852006.01.11 22:591.2140expiration [2006.01.11 22:59]
36374232006.01.11 12:29buy1.00eurusd1.20951.20951.21472006.01.12 01:361.21470.00-17.85520.00
36374412006.01.11 14:51buy1.00gbpusd1.76191.76191.76812006.01.12 01:491.76700.009.90510.00
36374812006.01.11 12:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.20321.20741.19802006.01.11 22:591.2140expiration [2006.01.11 22:59]
36375252006.01.11 12:01sell stop1.00gbpusd1.75071.75591.74452006.01.11 22:591.7660expiration [2006.01.11 22:59]
36779272006.01.12 08:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.21681.21261.22202006.01.12 22:591.2034expiration [2006.01.12 22:59]
36779772006.01.12 08:15buy1.00gbpusd1.76901.76391.77522006.01.12 14:021.76390.000.00-510.00
36779972006.01.12 13:14sell1.00eurusd1.21191.21191.20672006.01.12 14:011.20670.000.00520.00
36780242006.01.12 14:02sell1.00gbpusd1.76391.76391.75772006.01.13 00:301.76100.00-4.30290.00
36840162006.01.12 12:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.77381.76861.78002006.01.12 22:591.7610expiration [2006.01.12 22:59]
36840332006.01.12 14:01sell1.00gbpusd1.76491.76491.75872006.01.12 15:081.75870.000.00620.00
36840852006.01.12 12:01buy stop1.00eurusd1.21751.21331.22272006.01.12 22:591.2034expiration [2006.01.12 22:59]
36842342006.01.12 13:14sell1.00eurusd1.21201.21201.20682006.01.12 14:011.20680.000.00520.00
  0.00 -10.95 490.00
Closed P/L: 479.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 479.05 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 000 479.05 Equity: 1 000 479.05 Free Margin: 1 000 479.05
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 3 803.35 Gross Loss: 3 324.30 Total Net Profit: 479.05
Profit Factor: 1.14 Expected Payoff: 22.81  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 628.60 Maximal Drawdown (%): 2 628.60 (0.3%)  
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 12 (58.33%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (44.44%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (52.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (47.62%)
Largest profit trade: 620.00 loss trade: -520.00
Average profit trade: 345.76 loss trade: -332.43
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 671.95) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-1 451.65)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 945.70 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 451.65 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3