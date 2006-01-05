|Account: 240401
|Name: Hans123Trader_v8m_1_1_R
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 13, 01:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3477312
|2006.01.05 06:08
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|3482069
|2006.01.05 08:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7599
|1.7547
|1.7661
|2006.01.05 22:59
|1.7550
|expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
|3482078
|2006.01.05 08:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2126
|1.2084
|1.2178
|2006.01.05 22:59
|1.2098
|expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
|3482100
|2006.01.05 08:19
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7522
|1.7574
|1.7460
|2006.01.05 15:31
|1.7574
|0.00
|0.00
|-520.00
|3482105
|2006.01.05 11:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2070
|1.2112
|1.2018
|2006.01.05 19:30
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|3488422
|2006.01.05 17:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7576
|1.7524
|1.7638
|2006.01.06 00:01
|1.7548
|0.00
|3.30
|-280.00
|3488447
|2006.01.05 12:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7472
|1.7524
|1.7410
|2006.01.05 22:59
|1.7546
|expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
|3488476
|2006.01.05 19:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2118
|1.2076
|1.2170
|2006.01.06 00:00
|1.2104
|0.00
|-5.95
|-140.00
|3488498
|2006.01.05 12:03
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2052
|1.2094
|1.2000
|2006.01.05 22:59
|1.2096
|expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
|3552468
|2006.01.09 08:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7736
|1.7684
|1.7798
|2006.01.09 22:59
|1.7656
|expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
|3552475
|2006.01.09 08:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2161
|1.2119
|1.2213
|2006.01.09 22:59
|1.2082
|expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
|3552525
|2006.01.09 08:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7664
|1.7716
|1.7602
|2006.01.10 00:00
|1.7645
|0.00
|-4.30
|190.00
|3552527
|2006.01.09 08:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2092
|1.2092
|1.2040
|2006.01.09 19:46
|1.2092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3559998
|2006.01.09 12:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2107
|1.2065
|1.2159
|2006.01.09 22:59
|1.2082
|expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
|3560049
|2006.01.09 12:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7698
|1.7646
|1.7760
|2006.01.09 22:59
|1.7656
|expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
|3560058
|2006.01.09 12:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2051
|1.2093
|1.1999
|2006.01.09 22:59
|1.2080
|expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
|3560076
|2006.01.09 15:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7627
|1.7679
|1.7565
|2006.01.09 17:37
|1.7679
|0.00
|0.00
|-520.00
|3590612
|2006.01.10 08:14
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2079
|1.2037
|1.2131
|2006.01.11 00:02
|1.2060
|0.00
|-5.95
|-190.00
|3590644
|2006.01.10 08:27
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7673
|1.7621
|1.7735
|2006.01.10 22:35
|1.7621
|0.00
|3.30
|-520.00
|3590720
|2006.01.10 08:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2023
|1.2065
|1.1971
|2006.01.10 22:59
|1.2058
|expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
|3590759
|2006.01.10 08:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7606
|1.7658
|1.7544
|2006.01.10 22:59
|1.7632
|expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
|3599451
|2006.01.10 12:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7711
|1.7659
|1.7773
|2006.01.10 22:59
|1.7636
|expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
|3599455
|2006.01.10 12:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2122
|1.2080
|1.2174
|2006.01.10 22:59
|1.2060
|expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
|3599483
|2006.01.10 14:33
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7630
|1.7682
|1.7568
|2006.01.11 00:06
|1.7644
|0.00
|-4.30
|-140.00
|3599515
|2006.01.10 13:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2054
|1.2096
|1.2002
|2006.01.11 00:02
|1.2062
|0.00
|5.30
|-80.00
|3627472
|2006.01.11 16:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7642
|1.7590
|1.7704
|2006.01.12 01:33
|1.7654
|0.00
|9.90
|120.00
|3627495
|2006.01.11 11:41
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2082
|1.2082
|1.2134
|2006.01.11 16:56
|1.2134
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|3627537
|2006.01.11 08:40
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7585
|1.7585
|1.7523
|2006.01.11 12:20
|1.7585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3627545
|2006.01.11 08:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2037
|1.2079
|1.1985
|2006.01.11 22:59
|1.2140
|expiration [2006.01.11 22:59]
|3637423
|2006.01.11 12:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2095
|1.2095
|1.2147
|2006.01.12 01:36
|1.2147
|0.00
|-17.85
|520.00
|3637441
|2006.01.11 14:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7619
|1.7619
|1.7681
|2006.01.12 01:49
|1.7670
|0.00
|9.90
|510.00
|3637481
|2006.01.11 12:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2032
|1.2074
|1.1980
|2006.01.11 22:59
|1.2140
|expiration [2006.01.11 22:59]
|3637525
|2006.01.11 12:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7507
|1.7559
|1.7445
|2006.01.11 22:59
|1.7660
|expiration [2006.01.11 22:59]
|3677927
|2006.01.12 08:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2168
|1.2126
|1.2220
|2006.01.12 22:59
|1.2034
|expiration [2006.01.12 22:59]
|3677977
|2006.01.12 08:15
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7690
|1.7639
|1.7752
|2006.01.12 14:02
|1.7639
|0.00
|0.00
|-510.00
|3677997
|2006.01.12 13:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2119
|1.2119
|1.2067
|2006.01.12 14:01
|1.2067
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|3678024
|2006.01.12 14:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7639
|1.7639
|1.7577
|2006.01.13 00:30
|1.7610
|0.00
|-4.30
|290.00
|3684016
|2006.01.12 12:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7738
|1.7686
|1.7800
|2006.01.12 22:59
|1.7610
|expiration [2006.01.12 22:59]
|3684033
|2006.01.12 14:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7649
|1.7649
|1.7587
|2006.01.12 15:08
|1.7587
|0.00
|0.00
|620.00
|3684085
|2006.01.12 12:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2175
|1.2133
|1.2227
|2006.01.12 22:59
|1.2034
|expiration [2006.01.12 22:59]
|3684234
|2006.01.12 13:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2120
|1.2120
|1.2068
|2006.01.12 14:01
|1.2068
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|
|0.00
|
|-10.95
|490.00
|Closed P/L:
|479.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|479.05
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 000 479.05
|Equity:
|1 000 479.05
|Free Margin:
|1 000 479.05
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 803.35
|Gross Loss:
|3 324.30
|Total Net Profit:
|479.05
|Profit Factor:
|1.14
|Expected Payoff:
|22.81
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 628.60
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|2 628.60 (0.3%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (58.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (44.44%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (52.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (47.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|620.00
|loss trade:
|-520.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|345.76
|loss trade:
|-332.43
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 671.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-1 451.65)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 945.70 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 451.65 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3