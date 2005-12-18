|Account: 233992
|Name: E-TrendManager_R
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 13, 01:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3059060
|2005.12.18 23:28
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|3188977
|2005.12.22 14:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1851
|1.1828
|1.1896
|2005.12.22 15:32
|1.1896
|0.00
|0.00
|450.00
|3189007
|2005.12.22 09:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7465
|1.7432
|1.7510
|2005.12.22 22:59
|1.7380
|expiration [2005.12.22 22:59]
|3189058
|2005.12.22 09:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1803
|1.1826
|1.1758
|2005.12.22 22:59
|1.1872
|expiration [2005.12.22 22:59]
|3189072
|2005.12.22 09:31
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7390
|1.7423
|1.7345
|2005.12.22 13:20
|1.7345
|0.00
|0.00
|450.00
|3193060
|2005.12.22 14:32
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1859
|1.1859
|1.1904
|2005.12.22 18:25
|1.1859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3193079
|2005.12.22 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7433
|1.7400
|1.7478
|2005.12.22 22:59
|1.7380
|expiration [2005.12.22 22:59]
|3193120
|2005.12.22 13:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1805
|1.1828
|1.1760
|2005.12.22 22:59
|1.1872
|expiration [2005.12.22 22:59]
|3193129
|2005.12.22 13:20
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7340
|1.7373
|1.7295
|2005.12.22 13:39
|1.7373
|0.00
|0.00
|-330.00
|3201726
|2005.12.22 15:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.55
|116.45
|116.90
|2005.12.22 15:51
|116.61
|0.00
|0.00
|5.15
|3240459
|2005.12.27 10:48
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7370
|1.7337
|1.7415
|2005.12.27 13:20
|1.7337
|0.00
|0.00
|-330.00
|3240463
|2005.12.27 18:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.40
|117.10
|117.85
|2005.12.28 00:00
|117.32
|0.00
|10.30
|-68.19
|3240514
|2005.12.27 09:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1890
|1.1867
|1.1935
|2005.12.27 22:59
|1.1831
|expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
|3240530
|2005.12.27 19:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7284
|1.7317
|1.7239
|2005.12.28 00:00
|1.7302
|0.00
|-4.30
|-180.00
|3240537
|2005.12.27 09:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.71
|117.01
|116.26
|2005.12.27 22:59
|117.42
|expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
|3240595
|2005.12.27 09:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1818
|1.1841
|1.1773
|2005.12.27 22:59
|1.1829
|expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
|3244302
|2005.12.27 18:32
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.31
|117.01
|117.76
|2005.12.28 00:00
|117.32
|0.00
|10.30
|8.52
|3244310
|2005.12.27 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1885
|1.1862
|1.1930
|2005.12.27 22:59
|1.1831
|expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
|3244373
|2005.12.27 13:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.82
|117.12
|116.37
|2005.12.27 22:59
|117.42
|expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
|3244405
|2005.12.27 19:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1832
|1.1855
|1.1787
|2005.12.27 23:56
|1.1855
|0.00
|5.30
|-230.00
|3244472
|2005.12.27 13:02
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7395
|1.7362
|1.7440
|2005.12.27 22:59
|1.7274
|expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
|3244510
|2005.12.27 14:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7329
|1.7362
|1.7284
|2005.12.27 19:29
|1.7284
|0.00
|0.00
|450.00
|3270903
|2005.12.28 09:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1942
|1.1919
|1.1987
|2005.12.28 22:59
|1.1838
|expiration [2005.12.28 22:59]
|3270932
|2005.12.28 09:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7421
|1.7388
|1.7466
|2005.12.28 22:59
|1.7184
|expiration [2005.12.28 22:59]
|3270973
|2005.12.28 17:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1831
|1.1854
|1.1786
|2005.12.29 00:00
|1.1847
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|3270988
|2005.12.28 15:40
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7268
|1.7301
|1.7223
|2005.12.28 17:00
|1.7223
|0.00
|0.00
|450.00
|3275631
|2005.12.28 13:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1939
|1.1916
|1.1984
|2005.12.28 22:59
|1.1838
|expiration [2005.12.28 22:59]
|3275680
|2005.12.28 13:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7341
|1.7374
|1.7296
|2005.12.28 15:06
|1.7296
|0.00
|0.00
|450.00
|3275701
|2005.12.28 16:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1884
|1.1907
|1.1839
|2005.12.28 17:08
|1.1839
|0.00
|0.00
|450.00
|3302892
|2005.12.29 15:59
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7259
|1.7226
|1.7304
|2005.12.29 17:57
|1.7226
|0.00
|0.00
|-330.00
|3302931
|2005.12.29 09:19
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7190
|1.7223
|1.7145
|2005.12.29 11:06
|1.7223
|0.00
|0.00
|-330.00
|3303016
|2005.12.29 09:02
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1897
|1.1874
|1.1942
|2005.12.29 22:59
|1.1843
|expiration [2005.12.29 22:59]
|3303075
|2005.12.29 11:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1833
|1.1856
|1.1788
|2005.12.30 01:00
|1.1845
|0.00
|5.30
|-120.00
|3306575
|2005.12.29 15:55
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7239
|1.7206
|1.7284
|2005.12.30 00:41
|1.7243
|0.00
|3.30
|40.00
|3306634
|2005.12.29 13:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7159
|1.7192
|1.7114
|2005.12.29 22:59
|1.7244
|expiration [2005.12.29 22:59]
|3306666
|2005.12.29 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1867
|1.1844
|1.1912
|2005.12.29 22:59
|1.1843
|expiration [2005.12.29 22:59]
|3306728
|2005.12.29 13:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1811
|1.1834
|1.1766
|2005.12.29 22:59
|1.1841
|expiration [2005.12.29 22:59]
|3361343
|2006.01.03 14:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1910
|1.1866
|1.1970
|2006.01.03 15:50
|1.1970
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|3361345
|2006.01.03 08:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7318
|1.7268
|1.7378
|2006.01.03 11:41
|1.7268
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|3361373
|2006.01.03 09:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1866
|1.1910
|1.1806
|2006.01.03 14:31
|1.1910
|0.00
|0.00
|-440.00
|3361414
|2006.01.03 13:21
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7261
|1.7311
|1.7201
|2006.01.03 14:41
|1.7311
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|3367138
|2006.01.03 15:15
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7344
|1.7344
|1.7404
|2006.01.03 16:56
|1.7404
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|3367162
|2006.01.03 14:28
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1898
|1.1898
|1.1958
|2006.01.03 15:16
|1.1958
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|3367182
|2006.01.03 13:21
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7263
|1.7313
|1.7203
|2006.01.03 14:41
|1.7313
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|3367190
|2006.01.03 12:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1855
|1.1898
|1.1795
|2006.01.03 22:59
|1.2014
|expiration [2006.01.03 22:59]
|3429261
|2006.01.04 09:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2078
|1.2078
|1.2138
|2006.01.04 18:03
|1.2138
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|3429302
|2006.01.04 08:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7522
|1.7472
|1.7582
|2006.01.04 12:35
|1.7582
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|3429323
|2006.01.04 08:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2028
|1.2078
|1.1968
|2006.01.04 22:59
|1.2107
|expiration [2006.01.04 22:59]
|3429338
|2006.01.04 08:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7462
|1.7512
|1.7402
|2006.01.04 22:59
|1.7555
|expiration [2006.01.04 22:59]
|3438208
|2006.01.04 12:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2100
|1.2050
|1.2160
|2006.01.05 00:00
|1.2108
|0.00
|-17.85
|80.00
|3438225
|2006.01.04 12:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7570
|1.7520
|1.7630
|2006.01.05 00:01
|1.7567
|0.00
|9.90
|-30.00
|3438274
|2006.01.04 12:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2038
|1.2088
|1.1978
|2006.01.04 22:59
|1.2107
|expiration [2006.01.04 22:59]
|3438278
|2006.01.04 12:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7518
|1.7568
|1.7458
|2006.01.04 22:59
|1.7555
|expiration [2006.01.04 22:59]
|3482012
|2006.01.05 08:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7591
|1.7541
|1.7651
|2006.01.05 22:59
|1.7550
|expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
|3482084
|2006.01.05 08:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7530
|1.7580
|1.7470
|2006.01.05 17:30
|1.7580
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|3488421
|2006.01.05 15:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7568
|1.7518
|1.7628
|2006.01.06 01:00
|1.7562
|0.00
|3.30
|-60.00
|3488446
|2006.01.05 12:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7480
|1.7530
|1.7420
|2006.01.05 22:59
|1.7546
|expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
|3552421
|2006.01.09 08:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7728
|1.7678
|1.7788
|2006.01.09 22:59
|1.7656
|expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
|3552495
|2006.01.09 08:21
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7672
|1.7722
|1.7612
|2006.01.10 00:00
|1.7645
|0.00
|-4.30
|270.00
|3560051
|2006.01.09 12:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7690
|1.7640
|1.7750
|2006.01.09 22:59
|1.7656
|expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
|3560079
|2006.01.09 15:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7635
|1.7685
|1.7575
|2006.01.10 00:00
|1.7645
|0.00
|-4.30
|-100.00
|3590614
|2006.01.10 08:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2071
|1.2031
|1.2131
|2006.01.11 00:02
|1.2060
|0.00
|-5.95
|-110.00
|3590643
|2006.01.10 08:10
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7665
|1.7615
|1.7725
|2006.01.10 22:37
|1.7615
|0.00
|3.30
|-500.00
|3590721
|2006.01.10 08:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2031
|1.2071
|1.1971
|2006.01.10 22:59
|1.2058
|expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
|3590758
|2006.01.10 08:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7614
|1.7664
|1.7554
|2006.01.10 22:59
|1.7632
|expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
|3599452
|2006.01.10 12:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7703
|1.7653
|1.7763
|2006.01.10 22:59
|1.7636
|expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
|3599456
|2006.01.10 12:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2114
|1.2064
|1.2174
|2006.01.10 22:59
|1.2060
|expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
|3599484
|2006.01.10 13:42
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7638
|1.7688
|1.7578
|2006.01.11 00:06
|1.7644
|0.00
|-4.30
|-60.00
|3599516
|2006.01.10 13:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2062
|1.2112
|1.2002
|2006.01.11 00:02
|1.2062
|0.00
|5.30
|0.00
|3627473
|2006.01.11 16:55
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7634
|1.7593
|1.7694
|2006.01.12 01:20
|1.7654
|0.00
|9.90
|200.00
|3627496
|2006.01.11 10:47
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2074
|1.2045
|1.2134
|2006.01.11 16:56
|1.2134
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|3627538
|2006.01.11 08:40
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7593
|1.7634
|1.7533
|2006.01.11 10:15
|1.7533
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|3627543
|2006.01.11 08:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2045
|1.2074
|1.1985
|2006.01.11 10:47
|1.2074
|0.00
|0.00
|-290.00
|3637421
|2006.01.11 12:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2087
|1.2147
|2006.01.12 01:20
|1.2135
|0.00
|-17.85
|480.00
|3637439
|2006.01.11 14:50
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7611
|1.7611
|1.7671
|2006.01.11 23:30
|1.7671
|0.00
|9.90
|600.00
|3637479
|2006.01.11 12:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2040
|1.2087
|1.1980
|2006.01.11 22:59
|1.2140
|expiration [2006.01.11 22:59]
|3637523
|2006.01.11 12:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7515
|1.7565
|1.7455
|2006.01.11 22:59
|1.7660
|expiration [2006.01.11 22:59]
|3677932
|2006.01.12 09:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2160
|1.2127
|1.2220
|2006.01.12 12:09
|1.2127
|0.00
|0.00
|-330.00
|3677976
|2006.01.12 08:07
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7682
|1.7647
|1.7742
|2006.01.12 14:01
|1.7647
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|3677999
|2006.01.12 12:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2127
|1.2127
|1.2067
|2006.01.12 14:01
|1.2067
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|3678023
|2006.01.12 14:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7647
|1.7682
|1.7587
|2006.01.12 15:08
|1.7587
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|3684014
|2006.01.12 12:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7730
|1.7680
|1.7790
|2006.01.12 22:59
|1.7610
|expiration [2006.01.12 22:59]
|3684034
|2006.01.12 14:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7657
|1.7657
|1.7597
|2006.01.12 15:04
|1.7597
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|3684086
|2006.01.12 12:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2167
|1.2128
|1.2227
|2006.01.12 22:59
|1.2034
|expiration [2006.01.12 22:59]
|3684310
|2006.01.12 12:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2128
|1.2128
|1.2068
|2006.01.12 14:01
|1.2068
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|
|0.00
|
|17.25
|4 635.48
|Closed P/L:
|4 652.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 652.73
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|104 652.73
|Equity:
|104 652.73
|Free Margin:
|104 652.73
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|10 982.37
|Gross Loss:
|6 329.64
|Total Net Profit:
|4 652.73
|Profit Factor:
|1.74
|Expected Payoff:
|93.05
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|202.92
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 571.40 (1.5%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|50
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (48.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (54.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|23 (46.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|609.90
|loss trade:
|-500.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|406.75
|loss trade:
|-275.20
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (2 400.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-781.25)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 400.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 440.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2