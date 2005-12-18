Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 233992 Name: E-TrendManager_R Currency: USD 2006 January 13, 01:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30590602005.12.18 23:28balanceDeposit100 000.00
31889772005.12.22 14:06buy1.00eurusd1.18511.18281.18962005.12.22 15:321.18960.000.00450.00
31890072005.12.22 09:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.74651.74321.75102005.12.22 22:591.7380expiration [2005.12.22 22:59]
31890582005.12.22 09:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.18031.18261.17582005.12.22 22:591.1872expiration [2005.12.22 22:59]
31890722005.12.22 09:31sell1.00gbpusd1.73901.74231.73452005.12.22 13:201.73450.000.00450.00
31930602005.12.22 14:32buy1.00eurusd1.18591.18591.19042005.12.22 18:251.18590.000.000.00
31930792005.12.22 13:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.74331.74001.74782005.12.22 22:591.7380expiration [2005.12.22 22:59]
31931202005.12.22 13:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.18051.18281.17602005.12.22 22:591.1872expiration [2005.12.22 22:59]
31931292005.12.22 13:20sell1.00gbpusd1.73401.73731.72952005.12.22 13:391.73730.000.00-330.00
32017262005.12.22 15:47buy0.10usdjpy116.55116.45116.902005.12.22 15:51116.610.000.005.15
32404592005.12.27 10:48buy1.00gbpusd1.73701.73371.74152005.12.27 13:201.73370.000.00-330.00
32404632005.12.27 18:58buy1.00usdjpy117.40117.10117.852005.12.28 00:00117.320.0010.30-68.19
32405142005.12.27 09:01buy stop1.00eurusd1.18901.18671.19352005.12.27 22:591.1831expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
32405302005.12.27 19:28sell1.00gbpusd1.72841.73171.72392005.12.28 00:001.73020.00-4.30-180.00
32405372005.12.27 09:01sell stop1.00usdjpy116.71117.01116.262005.12.27 22:59117.42expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
32405952005.12.27 09:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.18181.18411.17732005.12.27 22:591.1829expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
32443022005.12.27 18:32buy1.00usdjpy117.31117.01117.762005.12.28 00:00117.320.0010.308.52
32443102005.12.27 13:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.18851.18621.19302005.12.27 22:591.1831expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
32443732005.12.27 13:00sell stop1.00usdjpy116.82117.12116.372005.12.27 22:59117.42expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
32444052005.12.27 19:46sell1.00eurusd1.18321.18551.17872005.12.27 23:561.18550.005.30-230.00
32444722005.12.27 13:02buy stop1.00gbpusd1.73951.73621.74402005.12.27 22:591.7274expiration [2005.12.27 22:59]
32445102005.12.27 14:13sell1.00gbpusd1.73291.73621.72842005.12.27 19:291.72840.000.00450.00
32709032005.12.28 09:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.19421.19191.19872005.12.28 22:591.1838expiration [2005.12.28 22:59]
32709322005.12.28 09:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.74211.73881.74662005.12.28 22:591.7184expiration [2005.12.28 22:59]
32709732005.12.28 17:09sell1.00eurusd1.18311.18541.17862005.12.29 00:001.18470.000.00-160.00
32709882005.12.28 15:40sell1.00gbpusd1.72681.73011.72232005.12.28 17:001.72230.000.00450.00
32756312005.12.28 13:01buy stop1.00eurusd1.19391.19161.19842005.12.28 22:591.1838expiration [2005.12.28 22:59]
32756802005.12.28 13:18sell1.00gbpusd1.73411.73741.72962005.12.28 15:061.72960.000.00450.00
32757012005.12.28 16:53sell1.00eurusd1.18841.19071.18392005.12.28 17:081.18390.000.00450.00
33028922005.12.29 15:59buy1.00gbpusd1.72591.72261.73042005.12.29 17:571.72260.000.00-330.00
33029312005.12.29 09:19sell1.00gbpusd1.71901.72231.71452005.12.29 11:061.72230.000.00-330.00
33030162005.12.29 09:02buy stop1.00eurusd1.18971.18741.19422005.12.29 22:591.1843expiration [2005.12.29 22:59]
33030752005.12.29 11:41sell1.00eurusd1.18331.18561.17882005.12.30 01:001.18450.005.30-120.00
33065752005.12.29 15:55buy1.00gbpusd1.72391.72061.72842005.12.30 00:411.72430.003.3040.00
33066342005.12.29 13:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.71591.71921.71142005.12.29 22:591.7244expiration [2005.12.29 22:59]
33066662005.12.29 13:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.18671.18441.19122005.12.29 22:591.1843expiration [2005.12.29 22:59]
33067282005.12.29 13:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.18111.18341.17662005.12.29 22:591.1841expiration [2005.12.29 22:59]
33613432006.01.03 14:31buy1.00eurusd1.19101.18661.19702006.01.03 15:501.19700.000.00600.00
33613452006.01.03 08:09buy1.00gbpusd1.73181.72681.73782006.01.03 11:411.72680.000.00-500.00
33613732006.01.03 09:11sell1.00eurusd1.18661.19101.18062006.01.03 14:311.19100.000.00-440.00
33614142006.01.03 13:21sell1.00gbpusd1.72611.73111.72012006.01.03 14:411.73110.000.00-500.00
33671382006.01.03 15:15buy1.00gbpusd1.73441.73441.74042006.01.03 16:561.74040.000.00600.00
33671622006.01.03 14:28buy1.00eurusd1.18981.18981.19582006.01.03 15:161.19580.000.00600.00
33671822006.01.03 13:21sell1.00gbpusd1.72631.73131.72032006.01.03 14:411.73130.000.00-500.00
33671902006.01.03 12:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.18551.18981.17952006.01.03 22:591.2014expiration [2006.01.03 22:59]
34292612006.01.04 09:20buy1.00eurusd1.20781.20781.21382006.01.04 18:031.21380.000.00600.00
34293022006.01.04 08:31buy1.00gbpusd1.75221.74721.75822006.01.04 12:351.75820.000.00600.00
34293232006.01.04 08:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.20281.20781.19682006.01.04 22:591.2107expiration [2006.01.04 22:59]
34293382006.01.04 08:01sell stop1.00gbpusd1.74621.75121.74022006.01.04 22:591.7555expiration [2006.01.04 22:59]
34382082006.01.04 12:36buy1.00eurusd1.21001.20501.21602006.01.05 00:001.21080.00-17.8580.00
34382252006.01.04 12:09buy1.00gbpusd1.75701.75201.76302006.01.05 00:011.75670.009.90-30.00
34382742006.01.04 12:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.20381.20881.19782006.01.04 22:591.2107expiration [2006.01.04 22:59]
34382782006.01.04 12:01sell stop1.00gbpusd1.75181.75681.74582006.01.04 22:591.7555expiration [2006.01.04 22:59]
34820122006.01.05 08:01buy stop1.00gbpusd1.75911.75411.76512006.01.05 22:591.7550expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
34820842006.01.05 08:13sell1.00gbpusd1.75301.75801.74702006.01.05 17:301.75800.000.00-500.00
34884212006.01.05 15:30buy1.00gbpusd1.75681.75181.76282006.01.06 01:001.75620.003.30-60.00
34884462006.01.05 12:01sell stop1.00gbpusd1.74801.75301.74202006.01.05 22:591.7546expiration [2006.01.05 22:59]
35524212006.01.09 08:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.77281.76781.77882006.01.09 22:591.7656expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
35524952006.01.09 08:21sell1.00gbpusd1.76721.77221.76122006.01.10 00:001.76450.00-4.30270.00
35600512006.01.09 12:01buy stop1.00gbpusd1.76901.76401.77502006.01.09 22:591.7656expiration [2006.01.09 22:59]
35600792006.01.09 15:13sell1.00gbpusd1.76351.76851.75752006.01.10 00:001.76450.00-4.30-100.00
35906142006.01.10 08:06buy1.00eurusd1.20711.20311.21312006.01.11 00:021.20600.00-5.95-110.00
35906432006.01.10 08:10buy1.00gbpusd1.76651.76151.77252006.01.10 22:371.76150.003.30-500.00
35907212006.01.10 08:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.20311.20711.19712006.01.10 22:591.2058expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
35907582006.01.10 08:01sell stop1.00gbpusd1.76141.76641.75542006.01.10 22:591.7632expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
35994522006.01.10 12:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.77031.76531.77632006.01.10 22:591.7636expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
35994562006.01.10 12:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.21141.20641.21742006.01.10 22:591.2060expiration [2006.01.10 22:59]
35994842006.01.10 13:42sell1.00gbpusd1.76381.76881.75782006.01.11 00:061.76440.00-4.30-60.00
35995162006.01.10 13:12sell1.00eurusd1.20621.21121.20022006.01.11 00:021.20620.005.300.00
36274732006.01.11 16:55buy1.00gbpusd1.76341.75931.76942006.01.12 01:201.76540.009.90200.00
36274962006.01.11 10:47buy1.00eurusd1.20741.20451.21342006.01.11 16:561.21340.000.00600.00
36275382006.01.11 08:40sell1.00gbpusd1.75931.76341.75332006.01.11 10:151.75330.000.00600.00
36275432006.01.11 08:55sell1.00eurusd1.20451.20741.19852006.01.11 10:471.20740.000.00-290.00
36374212006.01.11 12:20buy1.00eurusd1.20871.20871.21472006.01.12 01:201.21350.00-17.85480.00
36374392006.01.11 14:50buy1.00gbpusd1.76111.76111.76712006.01.11 23:301.76710.009.90600.00
36374792006.01.11 12:01sell stop1.00eurusd1.20401.20871.19802006.01.11 22:591.2140expiration [2006.01.11 22:59]
36375232006.01.11 12:01sell stop1.00gbpusd1.75151.75651.74552006.01.11 22:591.7660expiration [2006.01.11 22:59]
36779322006.01.12 09:11buy1.00eurusd1.21601.21271.22202006.01.12 12:091.21270.000.00-330.00
36779762006.01.12 08:07buy1.00gbpusd1.76821.76471.77422006.01.12 14:011.76470.000.00-350.00
36779992006.01.12 12:09sell1.00eurusd1.21271.21271.20672006.01.12 14:011.20670.000.00600.00
36780232006.01.12 14:01sell1.00gbpusd1.76471.76821.75872006.01.12 15:081.75870.000.00600.00
36840142006.01.12 12:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.77301.76801.77902006.01.12 22:591.7610expiration [2006.01.12 22:59]
36840342006.01.12 14:00sell1.00gbpusd1.76571.76571.75972006.01.12 15:041.75970.000.00600.00
36840862006.01.12 12:01buy stop1.00eurusd1.21671.21281.22272006.01.12 22:591.2034expiration [2006.01.12 22:59]
36843102006.01.12 12:09sell1.00eurusd1.21281.21281.20682006.01.12 14:011.20680.000.00600.00
  0.00 17.25 4 635.48
Closed P/L: 4 652.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 652.73 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 104 652.73 Equity: 104 652.73 Free Margin: 104 652.73
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 10 982.37 Gross Loss: 6 329.64 Total Net Profit: 4 652.73
Profit Factor: 1.74 Expected Payoff: 93.05  
Absolute Drawdown: 202.92 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 571.40 (1.5%)  
 
Total Trades: 50 Short Positions (won %): 25 (48.00%) Long Positions (won %): 25 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (54.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 23 (46.00%)
Largest profit trade: 609.90 loss trade: -500.00
Average profit trade: 406.75 loss trade: -275.20
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (2 400.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-781.25)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 400.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 440.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2