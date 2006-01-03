|A/C No: 135270
|Name: 77777
|2006.02.07 05:52 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2577387
|16384
|2006.01.03 14:28
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.57
|115.45
|0.00
|2006.01.19 01:34
|115.45
|212.00
|2
|3019897
|16384
|2006.01.31 10:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.03
|117.19
|0.00
|2006.01.31 13:52
|117.19
|16.00
|228.00
|Summary P/L:
|228.00
|Winning trades:
|(2) 228.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|228.00
|Largest winning trade:
|212.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (228.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|228.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*