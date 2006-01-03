Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 135270Name: 777772006.02.07 05:52 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12577387163842006.01.03 14:28sell1.00usdjpy117.57115.450.002006.01.19 01:34115.45212.00
23019897163842006.01.31 10:14buy0.10usdjpy117.03117.190.002006.01.31 13:52117.1916.00
228.00
 
Summary P/L:228.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 228.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:228.00
Largest winning trade:212.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (228.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:228.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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