Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 135270Name: 777772006.02.07 05:53 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12565770163842006.01.03 02:56buy1.00usdchf1.31091.30590.00002006.01.03 10:591.3059-50.00
22877525163842006.01.20 19:40buy0.10usdchf1.27931.27730.00002006.01.20 19:501.2773-20.00
32880247163842006.01.23 00:01buy0.10usdchf1.27611.27110.00002006.01.23 01:401.2711-50.00
-120.00
 
Summary P/L:-120.00
 
Winning trades:(0) 0.00
Losing trades:(3) -120.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:0.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-120.00)
Max consecutive profit:0.00 (0)
Max consecutive loss:-120.00 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:120.00 (1.20%)
Profit factor:0.00
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:-1.00
 
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