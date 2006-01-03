|A/C No: 135270
|Name: 77777
|2006.02.07 05:53 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2565770
|16384
|2006.01.03 02:56
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3109
|1.3059
|0.0000
|2006.01.03 10:59
|1.3059
|-50.00
|2
|2877525
|16384
|2006.01.20 19:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2793
|1.2773
|0.0000
|2006.01.20 19:50
|1.2773
|-20.00
|3
|2880247
|16384
|2006.01.23 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2761
|1.2711
|0.0000
|2006.01.23 01:40
|1.2711
|-50.00
|-120.00
|Summary P/L:
|-120.00
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -120.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-50.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-120.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-120.00 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|120.00 (1.20%)
|Profit factor:
|0.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|-1.00