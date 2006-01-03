|A/C No: 135270
|Name: 77777
|2006.02.07 05:51 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2564375
|16384
|2006.01.03 00:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7193
|1.7213
|0.0000
|2006.01.03 02:13
|1.7213
|20.00
|2
|2842629
|16384
|2006.01.19 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7589
|1.7569
|0.0000
|2006.01.19 08:34
|1.7569
|-20.00
|3
|3091339
|16384
|2006.02.03 14:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7717
|1.7667
|0.0000
|2006.02.03 14:59
|1.7667
|-50.00
|-50.00
|Summary P/L:
|-50.00
|Winning trades:
|(1) 20.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -70.00
|Max summary P/L:
|20.00
|Largest winning trade:
|20.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-50.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (20.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-70.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|20.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-70.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|70.00 (0.70%)
|Profit factor:
|0.29
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.57
|Risk factor:
|-0.71