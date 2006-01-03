Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 135270Name: 777772006.02.07 05:51 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12564375163842006.01.03 00:33buy1.00gbpusd1.71931.72130.00002006.01.03 02:131.721320.00
22842629163842006.01.19 08:31buy0.10gbpusd1.75891.75690.00002006.01.19 08:341.7569-20.00
33091339163842006.02.03 14:36buy0.10gbpusd1.77171.76670.00002006.02.03 14:591.7667-50.00
-50.00
 
Summary P/L:-50.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 20.00
Losing trades:(2) -70.00
Max summary P/L:20.00
Largest winning trade:20.00
Largest losing trade:-50.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (20.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-70.00)
Max consecutive profit:20.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-70.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:70.00 (0.70%)
Profit factor:0.29
Avg. profit factor:0.57
Risk factor:-0.71
 
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