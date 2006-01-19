Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 135270Name: 777772006.02.07 05:50 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12844370163842006.01.19 09:34buy0.10eurusd1.20721.20520.00002006.01.19 15:091.2052-20.00
22865587163842006.01.20 09:38buy0.10eurusd1.20551.20700.00002006.01.20 10:271.207015.00
32924767163842006.01.25 01:14buy0.10eurusd1.22571.22590.00002006.01.25 08:281.22592.00
42939083163842006.01.25 15:51buy0.10eurusd1.22571.22580.00002006.01.25 20:271.22581.00
52952800163842006.01.26 10:03buy0.10eurusd1.22371.22410.00002006.01.26 11:401.22414.00
62969210163842006.01.27 06:44buy0.10eurusd1.21991.22140.00002006.01.27 14:491.221415.00
72997451163842006.01.30 09:29buy0.10eurusd1.20871.20960.00002006.01.31 09:271.20969.00
83051376163842006.02.01 14:47buy0.10eurusd1.20801.20910.00002006.02.01 16:491.209111.00
93064191163842006.02.02 06:47buy0.10eurusd1.20491.20530.00002006.02.02 12:481.20534.00
41.00
 
Summary P/L:41.00
 
Winning trades:(8) 61.00
Losing trades:(1) -20.00
Max summary P/L:41.00
Largest winning trade:15.00
Largest losing trade:-20.00
Max consecutive winners:8 (61.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-20.00)
Max consecutive profit:61.00 (8)
Max consecutive loss:-20.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:20.00 (0.20%)
Profit factor:3.05
Avg. profit factor:0.38
Risk factor:2.05
 
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