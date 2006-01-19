|A/C No: 135270
|Name: 77777
|2006.02.07 05:50 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2844370
|16384
|2006.01.19 09:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2072
|1.2052
|0.0000
|2006.01.19 15:09
|1.2052
|-20.00
|2
|2865587
|16384
|2006.01.20 09:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2055
|1.2070
|0.0000
|2006.01.20 10:27
|1.2070
|15.00
|3
|2924767
|16384
|2006.01.25 01:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2257
|1.2259
|0.0000
|2006.01.25 08:28
|1.2259
|2.00
|4
|2939083
|16384
|2006.01.25 15:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2257
|1.2258
|0.0000
|2006.01.25 20:27
|1.2258
|1.00
|5
|2952800
|16384
|2006.01.26 10:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2237
|1.2241
|0.0000
|2006.01.26 11:40
|1.2241
|4.00
|6
|2969210
|16384
|2006.01.27 06:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2199
|1.2214
|0.0000
|2006.01.27 14:49
|1.2214
|15.00
|7
|2997451
|16384
|2006.01.30 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2096
|0.0000
|2006.01.31 09:27
|1.2096
|9.00
|8
|3051376
|16384
|2006.02.01 14:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2080
|1.2091
|0.0000
|2006.02.01 16:49
|1.2091
|11.00
|9
|3064191
|16384
|2006.02.02 06:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2049
|1.2053
|0.0000
|2006.02.02 12:48
|1.2053
|4.00
|41.00
|Summary P/L:
|41.00
|Winning trades:
|(8) 61.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -20.00
|Max summary P/L:
|41.00
|Largest winning trade:
|15.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-20.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|8 (61.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-20.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|61.00 (8)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-20.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|20.00 (0.20%)
|Profit factor:
|3.05
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.38
|Risk factor:
|2.05