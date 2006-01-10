|Account: 234758
|Name: BrunoFX-FB_v60_du20.12.2005
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 11, 11:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3599123
|2006.01.10 11:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2086
|1.2078
|0.0000
|2006.01.10 15:03
|1.2078
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|3606081
|2006.01.10 15:21
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.01.10 15:22
|114.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.98
|3606107
|2006.01.10 15:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.01.10 15:22
|114.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.24
|3606123
|2006.01.10 15:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7668
|1.7663
|0.0000
|2006.01.10 16:03
|1.7663
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3607437
|2006.01.10 16:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7659
|1.7654
|0.0000
|2006.01.10 16:48
|1.7654
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3608806
|2006.01.10 16:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7649
|1.7633
|0.0000
|2006.01.10 22:45
|1.7633
|0.00
|-4.30
|160.00
|3615257
|2006.01.10 22:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7629
|1.7618
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 01:53
|1.7618
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|3619629
|2006.01.11 01:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7613
|1.7613
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 08:22
|1.7613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3628312
|2006.01.11 08:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7608
|1.7590
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 09:14
|1.7590
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|3630633
|2006.01.11 09:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7586
|1.7564
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 09:53
|1.7564
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|3632096
|2006.01.11 09:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7561
|1.7543
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 10:23
|1.7543
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|
|0.00
|
|-4.30
|933.78
|Closed P/L:
|929.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3633087
|2006.01.11 10:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7539
|1.7538
|0.0000
|
|1.7533
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|0.00
|
|0.00
|60.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|60.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|929.48
|Floating P/L:
|60.00
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|10 594.41
|Equity:
|10 654.41
|Free Margin:
|9 654.41
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 025.70
|Gross Loss:
|96.22
|Total Net Profit:
|929.48
|Profit Factor:
|10.66
|Expected Payoff:
|84.50
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|16.22
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|96.22 (1.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|220.00
|loss trade:
|-69.98
|Average
|profit trade:
|113.97
|loss trade:
|-48.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (945.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-96.22)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|945.70 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-96.22 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2