Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 234758 Name: BrunoFX-FB_v60_du20.12.2005 Currency: USD 2006 January 11, 11:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35991232006.01.10 11:36sell1.00eurusd1.20861.20780.00002006.01.10 15:031.20780.000.0080.00
36060812006.01.10 15:21sell1.00usdjpy114.240.000.002006.01.10 15:22114.320.000.00-69.98
36061072006.01.10 15:22sell1.00usdjpy114.300.000.002006.01.10 15:22114.330.000.00-26.24
36061232006.01.10 15:22sell1.00gbpusd1.76681.76630.00002006.01.10 16:031.76630.000.0050.00
36074372006.01.10 16:03sell1.00gbpusd1.76591.76540.00002006.01.10 16:481.76540.000.0050.00
36088062006.01.10 16:48sell1.00gbpusd1.76491.76330.00002006.01.10 22:451.76330.00-4.30160.00
36152572006.01.10 22:45sell1.00gbpusd1.76291.76180.00002006.01.11 01:531.76180.000.00110.00
36196292006.01.11 01:53sell1.00gbpusd1.76131.76130.00002006.01.11 08:221.76130.000.000.00
36283122006.01.11 08:22sell1.00gbpusd1.76081.75900.00002006.01.11 09:141.75900.000.00180.00
36306332006.01.11 09:14sell1.00gbpusd1.75861.75640.00002006.01.11 09:531.75640.000.00220.00
36320962006.01.11 09:53sell1.00gbpusd1.75611.75430.00002006.01.11 10:231.75430.000.00180.00
  0.00 -4.30 933.78
Closed P/L: 929.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36330872006.01.11 10:23sell1.00gbpusd1.75391.75380.0000 1.75330.000.0060.00
  0.00 0.00 60.00
 Floating P/L: 60.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 929.48 Floating P/L: 60.00 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 10 594.41 Equity: 10 654.41 Free Margin: 9 654.41
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 1 025.70 Gross Loss: 96.22 Total Net Profit: 929.48
Profit Factor: 10.66 Expected Payoff: 84.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 16.22 Maximal Drawdown (%): 96.22 (1.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (81.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (18.18%)
Largest profit trade: 220.00 loss trade: -69.98
Average profit trade: 113.97 loss trade: -48.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (945.70) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-96.22)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 945.70 (8) consecutive loss (count): -96.22 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2