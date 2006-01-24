MIG Investments SA

Account: 5694 Name: midweekswitch2 Currency: USD 2006 February 10, 22:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1572952006.01.24 20:00balanceDeposit25 000.00
1584502006.01.25 00:00sell stop1.00usdjpy114.31114.92113.312006.01.26 00:00115.80cancelled
1634582006.01.26 12:34buy1.00usdjpy115.98116.30117.902006.01.27 14:42116.300.000.009.87275.15
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
1733952006.01.29 23:00sell stop1.00usdjpy116.09117.43115.092006.01.30 00:00117.26cancelled
1733982006.01.29 23:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.22371.20851.23372006.01.30 00:001.2109cancelled
1734032006.01.29 23:00sell stop1.00usdchf1.26791.28521.25792006.01.30 00:001.2822cancelled
1734492006.01.30 01:54buy1.00gbpusd1.77061.76701.78062006.01.30 03:511.76700.000.000.00-360.00
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
1735572006.01.30 01:41buy1.00usdchf1.28451.28111.29452006.01.31 16:451.28110.000.007.77-265.40
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
1735602006.01.30 01:41sell1.00eurusd1.20901.21111.19902006.01.30 01:561.21110.000.000.00-210.00
  Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
1752612006.02.01 14:48sell1.00eurusd1.20771.20281.18682006.02.03 17:341.20280.000.0020.00490.00
  Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
1752642006.01.31 08:51buy1.00gbpusd1.77151.77981.79582006.01.31 20:221.77980.000.000.00830.00
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
1790542006.02.01 17:21buy stop1.00gbpusd1.78141.77231.79142006.02.02 09:541.7730cancelled
1811782006.02.02 09:54sell stop1.00gbpusd1.77091.78141.76092006.02.03 07:431.7790cancelled
1842602006.02.03 07:43buy stop1.00gbpusd1.78091.75901.79092006.02.06 00:091.7627cancelled
1864532006.02.06 03:55sell1.00gbpusd1.76071.74621.73022006.02.07 18:311.74620.000.00-4.101 450.00
  Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
1885222006.02.09 02:05buy1.00gbpjpy206.73206.79208.392006.02.10 02:06206.790.000.0017.6650.55
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
1920342006.02.09 01:57buy1.00eurjpy141.91141.95143.552006.02.10 03:03141.950.000.005.8933.76
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
1920522006.02.08 00:01sell stop1.00usdcad1.14521.15471.13522006.02.09 00:041.1495cancelled
1958782006.02.09 00:05buy stop1.00usdcad1.15641.14841.16642006.02.10 00:011.1456cancelled
  0.00 0.00 57.09 2 294.06
Closed P/L: 2 351.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 351.15 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 27 351.15 Equity: 27 351.15 Free Margin: 27 351.15
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 178.78 Gross Loss: 827.63 Total Net Profit: 2 351.15
Profit Factor: 3.84 Expected Payoff: 261.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 542.61 Maximal Drawdown (%): 827.63 (3.3%)  
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 1 445.90 loss trade: -360.00
Average profit trade: 529.80 loss trade: -275.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 893.76) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-827.63)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 893.76 (5) consecutive loss (count): -827.63 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3