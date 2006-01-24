|Account: 5694
|Name: midweekswitch2
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 10, 22:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|157295
|2006.01.24 20:00
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|158450
|2006.01.25 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.31
|114.92
|113.31
|2006.01.26 00:00
|115.80
|cancelled
|163458
|2006.01.26 12:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.98
|116.30
|117.90
|2006.01.27 14:42
|116.30
|0.00
|0.00
|9.87
|275.15
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|173395
|2006.01.29 23:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.09
|117.43
|115.09
|2006.01.30 00:00
|117.26
|cancelled
|173398
|2006.01.29 23:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2237
|1.2085
|1.2337
|2006.01.30 00:00
|1.2109
|cancelled
|173403
|2006.01.29 23:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2679
|1.2852
|1.2579
|2006.01.30 00:00
|1.2822
|cancelled
|173449
|2006.01.30 01:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7706
|1.7670
|1.7806
|2006.01.30 03:51
|1.7670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.00
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|173557
|2006.01.30 01:41
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2845
|1.2811
|1.2945
|2006.01.31 16:45
|1.2811
|0.00
|0.00
|7.77
|-265.40
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|173560
|2006.01.30 01:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2090
|1.2111
|1.1990
|2006.01.30 01:56
|1.2111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|
|
|Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
|175261
|2006.02.01 14:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2077
|1.2028
|1.1868
|2006.02.03 17:34
|1.2028
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|490.00
|
|
|Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
|175264
|2006.01.31 08:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7715
|1.7798
|1.7958
|2006.01.31 20:22
|1.7798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|830.00
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|179054
|2006.02.01 17:21
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7814
|1.7723
|1.7914
|2006.02.02 09:54
|1.7730
|cancelled
|181178
|2006.02.02 09:54
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7709
|1.7814
|1.7609
|2006.02.03 07:43
|1.7790
|cancelled
|184260
|2006.02.03 07:43
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7809
|1.7590
|1.7909
|2006.02.06 00:09
|1.7627
|cancelled
|186453
|2006.02.06 03:55
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7607
|1.7462
|1.7302
|2006.02.07 18:31
|1.7462
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.10
|1 450.00
|
|
|Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
|188522
|2006.02.09 02:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.73
|206.79
|208.39
|2006.02.10 02:06
|206.79
|0.00
|0.00
|17.66
|50.55
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|192034
|2006.02.09 01:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.91
|141.95
|143.55
|2006.02.10 03:03
|141.95
|0.00
|0.00
|5.89
|33.76
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|192052
|2006.02.08 00:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1452
|1.1547
|1.1352
|2006.02.09 00:04
|1.1495
|cancelled
|195878
|2006.02.09 00:05
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1564
|1.1484
|1.1664
|2006.02.10 00:01
|1.1456
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|57.09
|2 294.06
|Closed P/L:
|2 351.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 351.15
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|27 351.15
|Equity:
|27 351.15
|Free Margin:
|27 351.15
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 178.78
|Gross Loss:
|827.63
|Total Net Profit:
|2 351.15
|Profit Factor:
|3.84
|Expected Payoff:
|261.24
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|542.61
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|827.63 (3.3%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 445.90
|loss trade:
|-360.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|529.80
|loss trade:
|-275.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2 893.76)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-827.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 893.76 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-827.63 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3