|Account: 5246
|Name: daytrading333
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 16:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|138609
|2006.01.15 23:39
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|139244
|2006.01.16 15:27
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2793
|1.2793
|1.2773
|2006.01.17 08:34
|1.2773
|0.00
|-9.76
|156.58
|139607
|2006.01.17 02:35
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.11
|115.11
|114.91
|2006.01.17 03:52
|114.91
|0.00
|0.00
|174.05
|140615
|2006.01.17 18:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.80
|0.00
|115.60
|2006.01.17 20:24
|115.60
|0.00
|0.00
|173.01
|140841
|2006.01.17 22:46
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2805
|1.2752
|1.2818
|2006.01.18 02:03
|1.2818
|0.00
|7.82
|101.40
|140849
|2006.01.17 23:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2102
|1.2144
|1.2082
|2006.01.18 05:22
|1.2082
|0.00
|5.00
|200.00
|140934
|2006.01.18 01:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.87
|139.87
|139.67
|2006.01.18 05:00
|139.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|141688
|2006.01.18 11:06
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.31
|203.31
|203.51
|2006.01.18 11:49
|203.51
|0.00
|0.00
|173.69
|142723
|2006.01.18 15:39
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7496
|0.7396
|0.7516
|2006.01.23 01:42
|0.7516
|0.00
|12.50
|200.00
|144094
|2006.01.19 02:12
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.23
|115.23
|115.03
|2006.01.19 14:22
|115.03
|0.00
|0.00
|173.87
|144171
|2006.01.19 07:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|139.34
|139.34
|139.54
|2006.01.19 18:26
|139.54
|0.00
|0.00
|173.51
|144946
|2006.01.19 10:43
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|202.56
|202.56
|202.76
|2006.01.19 16:47
|202.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|148490
|2006.01.20 03:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2084
|1.1984
|1.2104
|2006.01.20 15:16
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|149718
|2006.01.20 18:10
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1536
|1.1436
|1.1556
|2006.01.24 15:12
|1.1556
|0.00
|3.12
|173.07
|151079
|2006.01.23 04:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2668
|1.2568
|1.2688
|2006.01.23 08:10
|1.2648
|0.00
|0.00
|-158.13
|151328
|2006.01.23 08:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2648
|1.2748
|1.2628
|2006.01.23 10:46
|1.2628
|0.00
|0.00
|158.38
|152603
|2006.01.23 17:57
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.55
|205.55
|204.35
|2006.01.23 22:39
|204.52
|0.00
|0.00
|26.23
|153439
|2006.01.23 22:43
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.52
|203.52
|204.72
|2006.01.23 23:02
|204.72
|0.00
|0.00
|174.67
|153780
|2006.01.24 00:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.83
|141.83
|140.63
|2006.01.24 01:08
|140.63
|0.00
|0.00
|174.75
|155045
|2006.01.24 09:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.58
|203.58
|204.78
|2006.01.24 17:57
|204.78
|0.00
|0.00
|174.61
|158431
|2006.01.24 23:26
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1525
|1.1425
|1.1545
|2006.01.25 03:21
|1.1531
|0.00
|1.56
|52.03
|158659
|2006.01.25 03:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1531
|1.1531
|1.1511
|2006.01.25 07:01
|1.1511
|0.00
|0.00
|173.76
|158731
|2006.01.25 06:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7828
|1.7928
|1.7808
|2006.01.25 10:54
|1.7928
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 000.00
|158971
|2006.01.25 09:23
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.15
|141.15
|141.35
|2006.01.25 11:12
|141.35
|0.00
|0.00
|174.20
|158989
|2006.01.25 09:27
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.19
|204.19
|205.39
|2006.01.25 10:31
|205.39
|0.00
|0.00
|174.28
|159896
|2006.01.25 11:40
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1500
|1.1600
|1.1480
|2006.01.25 17:58
|1.1480
|0.00
|0.00
|174.23
|160992
|2006.01.25 14:33
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7544
|0.7644
|0.7524
|2006.01.25 16:46
|0.7524
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|161573
|2006.01.25 18:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2618
|1.2718
|1.2598
|2006.01.27 11:30
|1.2718
|0.00
|-39.51
|-786.23
|165719
|2006.01.26 07:16
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7545
|0.7645
|0.7525
|2006.01.26 19:59
|0.7530
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|169904
|2006.01.26 19:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.17
|143.17
|141.97
|2006.01.27 00:38
|141.97
|0.00
|-7.73
|172.13
|170288
|2006.01.26 23:37
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7516
|0.7416
|0.7536
|2006.01.27 01:03
|0.7533
|0.00
|2.50
|170.00
|170525
|2006.01.27 06:34
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7512
|0.7512
|0.7532
|2006.01.27 10:03
|0.7532
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|170916
|2006.01.27 11:50
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7536
|0.7536
|0.7516
|2006.01.27 14:19
|0.7516
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|172196
|2006.01.27 14:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1487
|1.1487
|1.1467
|2006.01.27 15:50
|1.1467
|0.00
|0.00
|174.44
|172205
|2006.01.27 14:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|207.57
|207.57
|207.37
|2006.01.27 16:59
|207.37
|0.00
|0.00
|171.03
|173790
|2006.01.30 02:25
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2093
|1.2093
|1.2073
|2006.01.30 14:20
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|174659
|2006.01.30 14:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|207.78
|207.78
|207.98
|2006.01.30 15:45
|207.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175397
|2006.01.31 02:53
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7679
|1.7679
|1.7699
|2006.01.31 04:42
|1.7699
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|175470
|2006.01.31 04:54
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7511
|0.7611
|0.7491
|2006.02.03 15:07
|0.7491
|0.00
|-20.00
|200.00
|175749
|2006.01.31 09:10
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|207.85
|207.85
|208.05
|2006.01.31 16:50
|208.05
|0.00
|0.00
|170.81
|176733
|2006.01.31 15:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.03
|143.03
|141.83
|2006.02.01 14:50
|141.83
|0.00
|-7.68
|169.94
|177773
|2006.02.01 00:55
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7786
|1.7786
|1.7806
|2006.02.01 06:16
|1.7806
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|177776
|2006.02.01 00:57
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2789
|1.2889
|1.2769
|2006.02.01 20:18
|1.2889
|0.00
|0.00
|-775.86
|178018
|2006.02.01 08:34
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|208.68
|208.68
|208.88
|2006.02.01 09:39
|208.88
|0.00
|0.00
|170.46
|182296
|2006.02.02 14:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.55
|119.55
|118.35
|2006.02.02 16:25
|118.35
|0.00
|0.00
|168.99
|184800
|2006.02.03 11:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2881
|1.2881
|1.2861
|2006.02.03 11:56
|1.2881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|184834
|2006.02.03 11:36
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|210.57
|210.57
|210.77
|2006.02.03 13:09
|210.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|184842
|2006.02.03 11:43
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7765
|1.7665
|1.7785
|2006.02.03 14:29
|1.7785
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|0.00
|-52.18
|3 753.90
|Closed P/L:
|3 701.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 701.72
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|13 701.72
|Equity:
|13 701.72
|Free Margin:
|13 701.72
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 461.45
|Gross Loss:
|2 759.73
|Total Net Profit:
|3 701.72
|Profit Factor:
|2.34
|Expected Payoff:
|78.76
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 103.03 (8.7%)
|Total Trades:
|47
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (88.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|22 (95.45%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|43 (91.49%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (8.51%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|212.50
|loss trade:
|-1 000.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|150.27
|loss trade:
|-689.93
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (2 345.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 000.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 345.44 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 000.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1