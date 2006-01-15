MIG Investments SA

Account: 5246 Name: daytrading333 Currency: USD 2006 January 27, 21:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1386092006.01.15 23:39balanceDeposit10 000.00
1392442006.01.16 15:27sell1.00usdchf1.27931.27931.27732006.01.17 08:341.27730.00-9.76156.58
1396072006.01.17 02:35sell1.00usdjpy115.11115.11114.912006.01.17 03:52114.910.000.00174.05
1406152006.01.17 18:53sell1.00usdjpy115.800.00115.602006.01.17 20:24115.600.000.00173.01
1408412006.01.17 22:46buy1.00usdchf1.28051.27521.28182006.01.18 02:031.28180.007.82101.40
1408492006.01.17 23:11sell1.00eurusd1.21021.21441.20822006.01.18 05:221.20820.005.00200.00
1409342006.01.18 01:40sell1.00eurjpy139.87139.87139.672006.01.18 05:00139.870.000.000.00
1416882006.01.18 11:06buy1.00gbpjpy203.31203.31203.512006.01.18 11:49203.510.000.00173.69
1427232006.01.18 15:39buy1.00audusd0.74960.73960.75162006.01.23 01:420.75160.0012.50200.00
1440942006.01.19 02:12sell1.00usdjpy115.23115.23115.032006.01.19 14:22115.030.000.00173.87
1441712006.01.19 07:38buy1.00eurjpy139.34139.34139.542006.01.19 18:26139.540.000.00173.51
1449462006.01.19 10:43buy1.00gbpjpy202.56202.56202.762006.01.19 16:47202.560.000.000.00
1484902006.01.20 03:49buy1.00eurusd1.20841.19841.21042006.01.20 15:161.21040.000.00200.00
1497182006.01.20 18:10buy1.00usdcad1.15361.14361.15562006.01.24 15:121.15560.003.12173.07
1510792006.01.23 04:01buy1.00usdchf1.26681.25681.26882006.01.23 08:101.26480.000.00-158.13
1513282006.01.23 08:10sell1.00usdchf1.26481.27481.26282006.01.23 10:461.26280.000.00158.38
1526032006.01.23 17:57sell1.00gbpjpy204.55205.55204.352006.01.23 22:39204.520.000.0026.23
1534392006.01.23 22:43buy1.00gbpjpy204.52203.52204.722006.01.23 23:02204.720.000.00174.67
1537802006.01.24 00:38sell1.00eurjpy140.83141.83140.632006.01.24 01:08140.630.000.00174.75
1550452006.01.24 09:23buy1.00gbpjpy204.58203.58204.782006.01.24 17:57204.780.000.00174.61
1584312006.01.24 23:26buy1.00usdcad1.15251.14251.15452006.01.25 03:211.15310.001.5652.03
1586592006.01.25 03:23sell1.00usdcad1.15311.15311.15112006.01.25 07:011.15110.000.00173.76
1587312006.01.25 06:29sell1.00gbpusd1.78281.79281.78082006.01.25 10:541.79280.000.00-1 000.00
1589712006.01.25 09:23buy1.00eurjpy141.15141.15141.352006.01.25 11:12141.350.000.00174.20
1589892006.01.25 09:27buy1.00gbpjpy205.19204.19205.392006.01.25 10:31205.390.000.00174.28
1598962006.01.25 11:40sell1.00usdcad1.15001.16001.14802006.01.25 17:581.14800.000.00174.23
1609922006.01.25 14:33sell1.00audusd0.75440.76440.75242006.01.25 16:460.75240.000.00200.00
1657192006.01.26 07:16sell1.00audusd0.75450.76450.75252006.01.26 19:590.75300.000.00150.00
1699042006.01.26 19:02sell1.00eurjpy142.17143.17141.972006.01.27 00:38141.970.00-7.73172.13
1702882006.01.26 23:37buy1.00audusd0.75160.74160.75362006.01.27 01:030.75330.002.50170.00
1705252006.01.27 06:34buy1.00audusd0.75120.75120.75322006.01.27 10:030.75320.000.00200.00
1615732006.01.25 18:22sell1.00usdchf1.26181.27181.25982006.01.27 11:301.27180.00-39.51-786.23
1709162006.01.27 11:50sell1.00audusd0.75360.75360.75162006.01.27 14:190.75160.000.00200.00
1721962006.01.27 14:22sell1.00usdcad1.14871.14871.14672006.01.27 15:501.14670.000.00174.44
1722052006.01.27 14:25sell1.00gbpjpy207.57207.57207.372006.01.27 16:59207.370.000.00171.03
  0.00 -24.50 2 849.56
Closed P/L: 2 825.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 825.06 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 12 825.06 Equity: 12 825.06 Free Margin: 12 825.06
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 4 808.93 Gross Loss: 1 983.87 Total Net Profit: 2 825.06
Profit Factor: 2.42 Expected Payoff: 83.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 000.00 (7.9%)  
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 19 (89.47%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (93.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 31 (91.18%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (8.82%)
Largest profit trade: 212.50 loss trade: -1 000.00
Average profit trade: 155.13 loss trade: -661.29
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (1 917.86) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 000.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 917.86 (13) consecutive loss (count): -1 000.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1