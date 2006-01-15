MIG Investments SA

Account: 5246 Name: daytrading333 Currency: USD 2006 February 10, 22:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
1386092006.01.15 23:39balanceDeposit10 000.00
1392442006.01.16 15:27sell1.00usdchf1.27931.27931.27732006.01.17 08:341.27730.00-9.76156.58
1396072006.01.17 02:35sell1.00usdjpy115.11115.11114.912006.01.17 03:52114.910.000.00174.05
1406152006.01.17 18:53sell1.00usdjpy115.800.00115.602006.01.17 20:24115.600.000.00173.01
1408412006.01.17 22:46buy1.00usdchf1.28051.27521.28182006.01.18 02:031.28180.007.82101.40
1408492006.01.17 23:11sell1.00eurusd1.21021.21441.20822006.01.18 05:221.20820.005.00200.00
1409342006.01.18 01:40sell1.00eurjpy139.87139.87139.672006.01.18 05:00139.870.000.000.00
1416882006.01.18 11:06buy1.00gbpjpy203.31203.31203.512006.01.18 11:49203.510.000.00173.69
1427232006.01.18 15:39buy1.00audusd0.74960.73960.75162006.01.23 01:420.75160.0012.50200.00
1440942006.01.19 02:12sell1.00usdjpy115.23115.23115.032006.01.19 14:22115.030.000.00173.87
1441712006.01.19 07:38buy1.00eurjpy139.34139.34139.542006.01.19 18:26139.540.000.00173.51
1449462006.01.19 10:43buy1.00gbpjpy202.56202.56202.762006.01.19 16:47202.560.000.000.00
1484902006.01.20 03:49buy1.00eurusd1.20841.19841.21042006.01.20 15:161.21040.000.00200.00
1497182006.01.20 18:10buy1.00usdcad1.15361.14361.15562006.01.24 15:121.15560.003.12173.07
1510792006.01.23 04:01buy1.00usdchf1.26681.25681.26882006.01.23 08:101.26480.000.00-158.13
1513282006.01.23 08:10sell1.00usdchf1.26481.27481.26282006.01.23 10:461.26280.000.00158.38
1526032006.01.23 17:57sell1.00gbpjpy204.55205.55204.352006.01.23 22:39204.520.000.0026.23
1534392006.01.23 22:43buy1.00gbpjpy204.52203.52204.722006.01.23 23:02204.720.000.00174.67
1537802006.01.24 00:38sell1.00eurjpy140.83141.83140.632006.01.24 01:08140.630.000.00174.75
1550452006.01.24 09:23buy1.00gbpjpy204.58203.58204.782006.01.24 17:57204.780.000.00174.61
1584312006.01.24 23:26buy1.00usdcad1.15251.14251.15452006.01.25 03:211.15310.001.5652.03
1586592006.01.25 03:23sell1.00usdcad1.15311.15311.15112006.01.25 07:011.15110.000.00173.76
1587312006.01.25 06:29sell1.00gbpusd1.78281.79281.78082006.01.25 10:541.79280.000.00-1 000.00
1589712006.01.25 09:23buy1.00eurjpy141.15141.15141.352006.01.25 11:12141.350.000.00174.20
1589892006.01.25 09:27buy1.00gbpjpy205.19204.19205.392006.01.25 10:31205.390.000.00174.28
1598962006.01.25 11:40sell1.00usdcad1.15001.16001.14802006.01.25 17:581.14800.000.00174.23
1609922006.01.25 14:33sell1.00audusd0.75440.76440.75242006.01.25 16:460.75240.000.00200.00
1615732006.01.25 18:22sell1.00usdchf1.26181.27181.25982006.01.27 11:301.27180.00-39.51-786.23
1657192006.01.26 07:16sell1.00audusd0.75450.76450.75252006.01.26 19:590.75300.000.00150.00
1699042006.01.26 19:02sell1.00eurjpy142.17143.17141.972006.01.27 00:38141.970.00-7.73172.13
1702882006.01.26 23:37buy1.00audusd0.75160.74160.75362006.01.27 01:030.75330.002.50170.00
1705252006.01.27 06:34buy1.00audusd0.75120.75120.75322006.01.27 10:030.75320.000.00200.00
1709162006.01.27 11:50sell1.00audusd0.75360.75360.75162006.01.27 14:190.75160.000.00200.00
1721962006.01.27 14:22sell1.00usdcad1.14871.14871.14672006.01.27 15:501.14670.000.00174.44
1722052006.01.27 14:25sell1.00gbpjpy207.57207.57207.372006.01.27 16:59207.370.000.00171.03
1737902006.01.30 02:25sell1.00eurusd1.20931.20931.20732006.01.30 14:201.20730.000.00200.00
1746592006.01.30 14:19buy1.00gbpjpy207.78207.78207.982006.01.30 15:45207.780.000.000.00
1753972006.01.31 02:53buy1.00gbpusd1.76791.76791.76992006.01.31 04:421.76990.000.00200.00
1754702006.01.31 04:54sell1.00audusd0.75110.76110.74912006.02.03 15:070.74910.00-20.00200.00
1757492006.01.31 09:10buy1.00gbpjpy207.85207.85208.052006.01.31 16:50208.050.000.00170.81
1767332006.01.31 15:56sell1.00eurjpy142.03143.03141.832006.02.01 14:50141.830.00-7.68169.94
1777732006.02.01 00:55buy1.00gbpusd1.77861.77861.78062006.02.01 06:161.78060.000.00200.00
1777762006.02.01 00:57sell1.00usdchf1.27891.28891.27692006.02.01 20:181.28890.000.00-775.86
1780182006.02.01 08:34buy1.00gbpjpy208.68208.68208.882006.02.01 09:39208.880.000.00170.46
1822962006.02.02 14:14sell1.00usdjpy118.55119.55118.352006.02.02 16:25118.350.000.00168.99
1848002006.02.03 11:13sell1.00usdchf1.28811.28811.28612006.02.03 11:561.28810.000.000.00
1848342006.02.03 11:36buy1.00gbpjpy210.57210.57210.772006.02.03 13:09210.570.000.000.00
1848422006.02.03 11:43buy1.00gbpusd1.77651.76651.77852006.02.03 14:291.77850.000.00200.00
1869492006.02.06 08:23buy1.00usdcad1.14351.13351.14552006.02.06 12:091.14550.000.00174.60
1887052006.02.07 07:55buy1.00usdcad1.14721.14721.14922006.02.07 10:331.14720.000.000.00
1918342006.02.07 21:44sell1.00eurjpy141.38141.38141.182006.02.07 23:04141.180.000.00169.81
1920002006.02.07 23:25buy1.00audusd0.74040.73040.74242006.02.08 03:450.74050.002.0010.00
1959282006.02.09 00:20buy1.00gbpjpy206.35206.35206.552006.02.09 02:02206.550.000.00169.09
1962772006.02.09 01:34sell1.00audusd0.74030.75030.73832006.02.09 14:180.73880.000.00150.00
1976742006.02.09 05:22sell1.00eurjpy141.98142.98141.782006.02.09 16:06141.780.000.00168.65
2040392006.02.10 06:05buy1.00audusd0.74010.74010.74212006.02.10 10:480.74210.000.00200.00
2043832006.02.10 08:26buy1.00usdjpy117.78117.78117.982006.02.10 20:54117.980.000.00169.50
2053432006.02.10 14:55sell1.00gbpjpy205.63205.62205.422006.02.10 15:21205.620.000.008.54
  0.00 -50.18 4 974.09
Closed P/L: 4 923.91
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 923.91 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 14 923.91 Equity: 14 923.91 Free Margin: 14 923.91
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 7 683.64 Gross Loss: 2 759.73 Total Net Profit: 4 923.91
Profit Factor: 2.78 Expected Payoff: 86.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 103.03 (8.7%)  
 
Total Trades: 57 Short Positions (won %): 29 (89.66%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (96.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 53 (92.98%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (7.02%)
Largest profit trade: 212.50 loss trade: -1 000.00
Average profit trade: 144.97 loss trade: -689.93
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (1 761.64) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 000.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 345.44 (14) consecutive loss (count): -1 000.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1