|Account: 141592
|Name: trmidswitchweek5
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 10, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2677696
|2006.01.09 16:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2702602
|2006.01.12 00:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7679
|1.7739
|1.7899
|2006.01.16 07:36
|1.7739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|420.00
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|2702616
|2006.01.11 15:26
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2033
|1.2209
|2006.01.12 15:27
|1.2033
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.30
|-760.00
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|2752158
|2006.01.16 00:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2170
|1.2264
|1.2424
|2006.01.24 10:07
|1.2264
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.80
|940.00
|
|
|[sl]
|2793885
|2006.01.23 02:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.88
|114.75
|113.15
|2006.01.23 17:08
|114.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|113.29
|
|
|Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
|2859741
|2006.01.20 14:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7638
|1.7772
|1.7932
|2006.01.23 08:59
|1.7772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|938.00
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|2900753
|2006.01.23 20:12
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.44
|115.68
|113.44
|2006.01.25 15:51
|115.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.02
|-1 071.83
|
|
|Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
|2946956
|2006.01.26 12:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.97
|116.30
|117.90
|2006.01.27 14:42
|116.30
|0.00
|0.00
|10.81
|283.77
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|2990322
|2006.01.30 09:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2083
|1.2028
|1.1868
|2006.02.03 17:34
|1.2028
|0.00
|0.00
|35.40
|550.00
|
|
|Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
|2990361
|2006.01.31 08:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7716
|1.7802
|1.7962
|2006.01.31 20:22
|1.7802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|602.00
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|3067999
|2006.02.02 09:51
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7715
|1.7814
|1.7615
|2006.02.03 07:44
|1.7793
|cancelled
|3102452
|2006.02.06 00:10
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7811
|1.7592
|1.7911
|2006.02.07 01:36
|1.7477
|cancelled
|3127965
|2006.02.09 02:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.70
|206.81
|208.41
|2006.02.10 02:06
|206.81
|0.00
|0.00
|14.49
|64.86
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|3153018
|2006.02.09 01:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.91
|141.97
|143.57
|2006.02.10 03:02
|141.97
|0.00
|0.00
|6.56
|50.64
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.23
|2 130.73
|Closed P/L:
|2 095.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3102306
|2006.02.06 14:26
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1966
|1.1959
|1.1799
|
|1.1907
|0.00
|0.00
|40.70
|590.00
|
|
|Sell Entry Order placed at 1139
|3153095
|2006.02.09 08:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1476
|1.1563
|1.1376
|
|1.1529
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.96
|-459.71
|
|
|Sell Entry Order placed at 1139
|
|0.00
|0.00
|33.74
|130.29
|
|Floating P/L:
|164.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 095.50
|Floating P/L:
|164.03
|Margin:
|2 196.60
|Balance:
|12 095.50
|Equity:
|12 259.53
|Free Margin:
|10 062.93
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 973.65
|Gross Loss:
|1 878.15
|Total Net Profit:
|2 095.50
|Profit Factor:
|2.12
|Expected Payoff:
|190.50
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|781.30
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 096.85 (9.5%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|938.21
|loss trade:
|-1 096.85
|Average
|profit trade:
|441.52
|loss trade:
|-939.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 618.53)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 096.85)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 355.12 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 096.85 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1