Alpari Ltd

Account: 141592 Name: trmidswitchweek5 Currency: USD 2006 February 10, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26776962006.01.09 16:17balanceDeposit10 000.00
27026022006.01.12 00:31buy1.00gbpusd1.76791.77391.78992006.01.16 07:361.77390.000.000.42420.00
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
27026162006.01.11 15:26buy1.00eurusd1.21091.20331.22092006.01.12 15:271.20330.000.00-21.30-760.00
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
27521582006.01.16 00:50buy1.00eurusd1.21701.22641.24242006.01.24 10:071.22640.000.00-56.80940.00
  [sl]
27938852006.01.23 02:15sell1.00usdjpy114.88114.75113.152006.01.23 17:08114.750.000.000.00113.29
  Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
28597412006.01.20 14:54buy1.00gbpusd1.76381.77721.79322006.01.23 08:591.77720.000.000.21938.00
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
29007532006.01.23 20:12sell1.00usdjpy114.44115.68113.442006.01.25 15:51115.680.000.00-25.02-1 071.83
  Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
29469562006.01.26 12:34buy1.00usdjpy115.97116.30117.902006.01.27 14:42116.300.000.0010.81283.77
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
29903222006.01.30 09:29sell1.00eurusd1.20831.20281.18682006.02.03 17:341.20280.000.0035.40550.00
  Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
29903612006.01.31 08:51buy1.00gbpusd1.77161.78021.79622006.01.31 20:221.78020.000.000.00602.00
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
30679992006.02.02 09:51sell stop1.00gbpusd1.77151.78141.76152006.02.03 07:441.7793cancelled
31024522006.02.06 00:10buy stop1.00gbpusd1.78111.75921.79112006.02.07 01:361.7477cancelled
31279652006.02.09 02:05buy1.00gbpjpy206.70206.81208.412006.02.10 02:06206.810.000.0014.4964.86
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
31530182006.02.09 01:57buy1.00eurjpy141.91141.97143.572006.02.10 03:02141.970.000.006.5650.64
  Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
  0.00 0.00 -35.23 2 130.73
Closed P/L: 2 095.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
31023062006.02.06 14:26sell1.00eurusd1.19661.19591.1799 1.19070.000.0040.70590.00
  Sell Entry Order placed at 1139
31530952006.02.09 08:34sell1.00usdcad1.14761.15631.1376 1.15290.000.00-6.96-459.71
  Sell Entry Order placed at 1139
  0.00 0.00 33.74 130.29
 Floating P/L: 164.03
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 095.50 Floating P/L: 164.03 Margin: 2 196.60
Balance: 12 095.50 Equity: 12 259.53 Free Margin: 10 062.93
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 973.65 Gross Loss: 1 878.15 Total Net Profit: 2 095.50
Profit Factor: 2.12 Expected Payoff: 190.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 781.30 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 096.85 (9.5%)  
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (81.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (18.18%)
Largest profit trade: 938.21 loss trade: -1 096.85
Average profit trade: 441.52 loss trade: -939.08
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 618.53) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 096.85)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 355.12 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 096.85 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1