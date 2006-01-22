|Account: 119100
|Name: 12nf_12_12_12_12
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|769778
|2006.01.22 12:38
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|771750
|2006.01.23 05:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2574
|2.2474
|2.2674
|2006.01.23 12:00
|2.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.23
|777336
|2006.01.23 13:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|203.72
|204.72
|202.72
|2006.01.23 17:50
|204.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-87.21
|780526
|2006.01.23 18:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2507
|2.2516
|2.2607
|2006.01.24 17:08
|2.2516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|7.14
|791160
|2006.01.24 17:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2510
|2.2610
|2.2410
|2006.01.26 13:56
|2.2610
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|-78.99
|810848
|2006.01.26 13:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.91
|207.30
|207.91
|2006.01.26 18:05
|207.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.59
|813737
|2006.01.26 18:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7857
|1.7809
|1.7757
|2006.01.26 21:37
|1.7809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|816310
|2006.01.27 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1513
|1.1413
|1.1613
|2006.01.31 16:52
|1.1413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-87.63
|849794
|2006.01.31 19:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1446
|1.1470
|1.1546
|2006.02.03 16:46
|1.1470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|20.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.54
|-223.41
|Closed P/L:
|-225.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|892057
|2006.02.03 18:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1467
|1.1567
|1.1367
|1.1453
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|12.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|12.22
|Floating P/L:
|11.96
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-225.95
|Floating P/L:
|11.96
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|9 774.05
|Equity:
|9 786.01
|Free Margin:
|9 766.01
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|110.73
|Gross Loss:
|336.68
|Total Net Profit:
|-225.95
|Profit Factor:
|0.33
|Expected Payoff:
|-28.24
|Absolute Drawdown:
|247.31
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|48.00
|loss trade:
|-87.45
|Average
|profit trade:
|27.68
|loss trade:
|-84.17
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (81.59)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-166.44)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|81.59 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-166.44 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1