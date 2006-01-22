North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 119100 Name: 12nf_12_12_12_12 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7697782006.01.22 12:38balanceDeposit10 000.00
7717502006.01.23 05:09buy0.10gbpchf2.25742.24742.26742006.01.23 12:002.24740.000.000.00-79.23
7773362006.01.23 13:53sell0.10gbpjpy203.72204.72202.722006.01.23 17:50204.720.000.000.00-87.21
7805262006.01.23 18:08buy0.10gbpchf2.25072.25162.26072006.01.24 17:082.25160.000.000.647.14
7911602006.01.24 17:39sell0.10gbpchf2.25102.26102.24102006.01.26 13:562.26100.000.00-3.80-78.99
8108482006.01.26 13:59buy0.10gbpjpy206.91207.30207.912006.01.26 18:05207.300.000.000.0033.59
8137372006.01.26 18:12sell0.10gbpusd1.78571.78091.77572006.01.26 21:371.78090.000.000.0048.00
8163102006.01.27 00:02buy0.10usdcad1.15131.14131.16132006.01.31 16:521.14130.000.000.18-87.63
8497942006.01.31 19:09buy0.10usdcad1.14461.14701.15462006.02.03 16:461.14700.000.000.4420.92
  0.00 0.00 -2.54 -223.41
Closed P/L: -225.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8920572006.02.03 18:33sell0.10usdcad1.14671.15671.1367 1.14530.000.00-0.2612.22
  0.00 0.00 -0.26 12.22
 Floating P/L: 11.96
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -225.95 Floating P/L: 11.96 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 9 774.05 Equity: 9 786.01 Free Margin: 9 766.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 110.73 Gross Loss: 336.68 Total Net Profit: -225.95
Profit Factor: 0.33 Expected Payoff: -28.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 247.31 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 48.00 loss trade: -87.45
Average profit trade: 27.68 loss trade: -84.17
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (81.59) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-166.44)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 81.59 (2) consecutive loss (count): -166.44 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1