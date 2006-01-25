Alpari Ltd

Account: 152731 Name: newdigital_btt Currency: USD 2006 January 25, 21:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
29312242006.01.25 10:26balanceDeposit1 000.00
29313762006.01.25 10:30buy0.10eurusd1.23090.00000.00002006.01.25 14:301.22830.000.000.00-26.00
29314172006.01.25 10:31sell0.10usdjpy114.750.000.002006.01.25 14:32114.980.000.000.00-20.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -46.00
Closed P/L: -46.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
29378632006.01.25 15:01sell0.10gbpusd1.78801.78820.0000 1.78420.000.000.0026.60
29395102006.01.25 15:58buy0.10usdchf1.26291.26030.0000 1.26430.000.000.0011.07
29378312006.01.25 15:01buy0.10usdjpy115.15115.360.00 115.700.000.000.0047.54
  0.00 0.00 0.00 85.21
 Floating P/L: 85.21
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -46.00 Floating P/L: 85.21 Margin: 325.16
Balance: 954.00 Equity: 1 039.21 Free Margin: 714.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 46.00 Total Net Profit: -46.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -23.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 46.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -26.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -23.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-46.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -46.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 2