|Account: 152731
|Name: newdigital_btt
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 25, 14:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2931224
|2006.01.25 10:26
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|2931376
|2006.01.25 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2309
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.01.25 14:30
|1.2283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|2931417
|2006.01.25 10:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.75
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.01.25 14:32
|114.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|Closed P/L:
|-46.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-46.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|954.00
|Equity:
|954.00
|Free Margin:
|954.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|46.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-46.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-23.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|46.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-26.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-23.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-46.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-46.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|2