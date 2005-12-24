Alpari Ltd

Account: 134970 Name: 12_12_12_12_12 Currency: USD 2006 January 20, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
24763522005.12.24 11:16balanceDeposit10 000.00
25769812006.01.03 14:14buy0.10eurusd1.18771.08771.20272006.01.03 21:151.20270.000.00150.00
  0.00 0.00 150.00
Closed P/L: 150.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
25799372006.01.03 15:46sell3.00eurusd1.19261.29261.1776 1.21380.00330.00-6 360.00
25805292006.01.03 15:59sell0.10gbpusd1.73111.83111.7161 1.77100.00-4.20-279.30
25652022006.01.03 01:44buy0.10usdchf1.31251.21251.3275 1.27620.0018.62-284.44
26699822006.01.09 09:47sell0.30usdchf1.27591.37591.2609 1.27670.00-45.33-18.80
26875892006.01.10 08:29buy0.10usdjpy114.58104.58116.08 115.280.0014.8260.72
  0.00 313.91 -6 881.82
 Floating P/L: -6 567.91
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 150.00 Floating P/L: -6 567.91 Margin: 4 098.98
Balance: 10 150.00 Equity: 3 582.09 Free Margin: -516.89
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 150.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 150.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 150.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 150.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 150.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (150.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 150.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 0