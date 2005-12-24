|Account: 134970
|Name: 12_12_12_12_12
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 20, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2476352
|2005.12.24 11:16
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2576981
|2006.01.03 14:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1877
|1.0877
|1.2027
|2006.01.03 21:15
|1.2027
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|Closed P/L:
|150.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2579937
|2006.01.03 15:46
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.1926
|1.2926
|1.1776
|1.2138
|0.00
|330.00
|-6 360.00
|2580529
|2006.01.03 15:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7311
|1.8311
|1.7161
|1.7710
|0.00
|-4.20
|-279.30
|2565202
|2006.01.03 01:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3125
|1.2125
|1.3275
|1.2762
|0.00
|18.62
|-284.44
|2669982
|2006.01.09 09:47
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2759
|1.3759
|1.2609
|1.2767
|0.00
|-45.33
|-18.80
|2687589
|2006.01.10 08:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.58
|104.58
|116.08
|115.28
|0.00
|14.82
|60.72
|0.00
|313.91
|-6 881.82
|Floating P/L:
|-6 567.91
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|150.00
|Floating P/L:
|-6 567.91
|Margin:
|4 098.98
|Balance:
|10 150.00
|Equity:
|3 582.09
|Free Margin:
|-516.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|150.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|150.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|150.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|150.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|150.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (150.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|150.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|0