|Account: 140132
|Name: 17_17_17_17
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 13, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2649381
|2006.01.06 12:59
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2649569
|2006.01.06 13:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2095
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2140
|0.00
|-56.80
|450.00
|2649566
|2006.01.06 13:03
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7555
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.7766
|0.00
|1.68
|1 477.00
|0.00
|-55.12
|1 927.00
|Floating P/L:
|1 871.88
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|1 871.88
|Margin:
|2 438.35
|Balance:
|10 000.00
|Equity:
|11 871.88
|Free Margin:
|9 433.53
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|0
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|0