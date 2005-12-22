Alpari Ltd

Account: 134120 Name: 44444 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
24501002005.12.22 11:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
25671332006.01.03 04:00buy0.10gbpusd1.72871.72941.73672006.01.03 06:391.72940.000.004.90
25671732006.01.03 04:01buy0.10eurusd1.18731.18861.19532006.01.03 07:331.18860.000.0013.00
26293932006.01.05 12:00buy0.10usdjpy116.32115.76117.122006.01.05 20:00115.940.000.00-32.78
26576152006.01.06 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.21561.20891.22362006.01.09 09:411.20890.00-0.71-67.00
27154192006.01.11 16:01sell0.10usdjpy114.10114.06113.282006.01.12 09:01114.060.00-3.863.51
27754832006.01.13 20:01buy0.10eurusd1.21331.21381.22132006.01.18 15:461.21380.00-2.135.00
28092942006.01.17 16:14buy0.10usdchf1.28571.27611.29372006.01.18 09:011.27610.000.93-75.24
28257862006.01.18 12:00sell0.10usdchf1.27581.27541.26782006.01.18 14:531.27540.000.003.14
28362962006.01.18 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76151.75891.75352006.01.19 08:531.75890.00-0.6318.20
28473322006.01.19 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.20731.20631.19932006.01.20 09:401.20630.000.5510.00
28842692006.01.23 04:01sell0.10usdjpy114.84114.70114.042006.01.23 05:03114.700.000.0012.21
29339282006.01.25 12:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78951.79011.79752006.01.25 13:131.79010.000.004.20
29879522006.01.27 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76791.76611.75992006.01.30 10:431.76610.00-0.1712.60
30470772006.02.01 12:00buy0.10usdjpy117.54117.90118.342006.02.01 20:45117.900.000.0030.53
30533772006.02.01 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.20911.20691.20112006.02.01 22:561.20690.000.0022.00
30798492006.02.02 20:03buy0.10gbpusd1.78001.77331.78802006.02.03 14:291.77330.00-0.08-46.90
30959262006.02.03 16:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76251.76191.75452006.02.03 17:051.76190.000.004.20
  0.00 -6.10 -78.43
Closed P/L: -84.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
30959402006.02.03 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.19781.20781.1898 1.20260.000.59-48.00
  0.00 0.59 -48.00
 Floating P/L: -47.41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -84.53 Floating P/L: -47.41 Margin: 119.78
Balance: 4 915.47 Equity: 4 868.06 Free Margin: 4 748.28
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 137.60 Gross Loss: 222.13 Total Net Profit: -84.53
Profit Factor: 0.62 Expected Payoff: -4.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 154.38 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (70.59%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (29.41%)
Largest profit trade: 30.53 loss trade: -74.31
Average profit trade: 11.47 loss trade: -44.43
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (112.63) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-100.84)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 112.63 (8) consecutive loss (count): -100.84 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2