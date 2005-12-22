Alpari Ltd

Account: 134115 Name: 33333 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
24500452005.12.22 11:14balanceDeposit5 000.00
25671342006.01.03 04:00buy0.10gbpusd1.72871.72941.73672006.01.03 06:391.72940.000.004.90
25671742006.01.03 04:01buy0.10eurusd1.18731.18861.19532006.01.03 07:331.18860.000.0013.00
26293922006.01.05 12:00buy0.10usdjpy116.32115.76117.122006.01.05 20:00115.940.000.00-32.78
26576142006.01.06 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.21561.20891.22362006.01.09 09:411.20890.00-0.71-67.00
27154172006.01.11 16:01sell0.10usdjpy114.10114.05113.282006.01.12 09:01114.050.00-3.864.38
28089422006.01.17 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.20651.21411.19852006.01.18 09:481.21410.000.55-76.00
28089502006.01.17 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.28441.27611.29242006.01.18 09:011.27610.000.93-65.05
28257872006.01.18 12:00sell0.10usdchf1.27581.27541.26782006.01.18 14:531.27540.000.003.14
28362972006.01.18 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76151.75891.75352006.01.19 08:531.75890.00-0.6318.20
28473332006.01.19 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.20731.20621.19932006.01.20 09:401.20620.000.5511.00
28781052006.01.20 20:02buy0.10eurusd1.21371.21841.22112006.01.23 01:401.22110.00-0.7174.00
28842722006.01.23 04:01sell0.10usdjpy114.84114.70114.042006.01.23 05:03114.700.000.0012.21
29339292006.01.25 12:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78951.79021.79752006.01.25 13:131.79020.000.004.90
29879552006.01.27 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76791.76581.75992006.01.30 10:421.76580.00-0.1714.70
30470742006.02.01 12:00buy0.10usdjpy117.54117.90118.342006.02.01 20:45117.900.000.0030.53
30533782006.02.01 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.20911.20691.20112006.02.01 22:561.20690.000.0022.00
30797832006.02.02 20:00buy0.10gbpusd1.77981.77331.78782006.02.03 14:291.77330.00-0.08-45.50
30959272006.02.03 16:00sell0.10gbpusd1.76251.76191.75452006.02.03 17:051.76190.000.004.20
  0.00 -4.13 -69.17
Closed P/L: -73.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
30959392006.02.03 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.19781.20781.1898 1.20260.000.59-48.00
  0.00 0.59 -48.00
 Floating P/L: -47.41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -73.30 Floating P/L: -47.41 Margin: 119.78
Balance: 4 926.70 Equity: 4 879.29 Free Margin: 4 759.51
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 212.34 Gross Loss: 285.64 Total Net Profit: -73.30
Profit Factor: 0.74 Expected Payoff: -4.07  
Absolute Drawdown: 221.64 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (72.22%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (27.78%)
Largest profit trade: 73.29 loss trade: -75.45
Average profit trade: 16.33 loss trade: -57.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (189.72) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-139.57)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 189.72 (9) consecutive loss (count): -139.57 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2