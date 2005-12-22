|Account: 134115
|Name: 33333
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2450045
|2005.12.22 11:14
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2567134
|2006.01.03 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7287
|1.7294
|1.7367
|2006.01.03 06:39
|1.7294
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|2567174
|2006.01.03 04:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1873
|1.1886
|1.1953
|2006.01.03 07:33
|1.1886
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|2629392
|2006.01.05 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.32
|115.76
|117.12
|2006.01.05 20:00
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.78
|2657614
|2006.01.06 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2156
|1.2089
|1.2236
|2006.01.09 09:41
|1.2089
|0.00
|-0.71
|-67.00
|2715417
|2006.01.11 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.10
|114.05
|113.28
|2006.01.12 09:01
|114.05
|0.00
|-3.86
|4.38
|2808942
|2006.01.17 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2065
|1.2141
|1.1985
|2006.01.18 09:48
|1.2141
|0.00
|0.55
|-76.00
|2808950
|2006.01.17 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2844
|1.2761
|1.2924
|2006.01.18 09:01
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.93
|-65.05
|2825787
|2006.01.18 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2758
|1.2754
|1.2678
|2006.01.18 14:53
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|3.14
|2836297
|2006.01.18 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7615
|1.7589
|1.7535
|2006.01.19 08:53
|1.7589
|0.00
|-0.63
|18.20
|2847333
|2006.01.19 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2073
|1.2062
|1.1993
|2006.01.20 09:40
|1.2062
|0.00
|0.55
|11.00
|2878105
|2006.01.20 20:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2137
|1.2184
|1.2211
|2006.01.23 01:40
|1.2211
|0.00
|-0.71
|74.00
|2884272
|2006.01.23 04:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.84
|114.70
|114.04
|2006.01.23 05:03
|114.70
|0.00
|0.00
|12.21
|2933929
|2006.01.25 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7895
|1.7902
|1.7975
|2006.01.25 13:13
|1.7902
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|2987955
|2006.01.27 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7679
|1.7658
|1.7599
|2006.01.30 10:42
|1.7658
|0.00
|-0.17
|14.70
|3047074
|2006.02.01 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.54
|117.90
|118.34
|2006.02.01 20:45
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|30.53
|3053378
|2006.02.01 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2091
|1.2069
|1.2011
|2006.02.01 22:56
|1.2069
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|3079783
|2006.02.02 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7798
|1.7733
|1.7878
|2006.02.03 14:29
|1.7733
|0.00
|-0.08
|-45.50
|3095927
|2006.02.03 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7625
|1.7619
|1.7545
|2006.02.03 17:05
|1.7619
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|0.00
|-4.13
|-69.17
|Closed P/L:
|-73.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|3095939
|2006.02.03 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1978
|1.2078
|1.1898
|1.2026
|0.00
|0.59
|-48.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-48.00
|Floating P/L:
|-47.41
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-73.30
|Floating P/L:
|-47.41
|Margin:
|119.78
|Balance:
|4 926.70
|Equity:
|4 879.29
|Free Margin:
|4 759.51
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|212.34
|Gross Loss:
|285.64
|Total Net Profit:
|-73.30
|Profit Factor:
|0.74
|Expected Payoff:
|-4.07
|Absolute Drawdown:
|221.64
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (72.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (27.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|73.29
|loss trade:
|-75.45
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.33
|loss trade:
|-57.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (189.72)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-139.57)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|189.72 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-139.57 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2