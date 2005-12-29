|Account: 136737
|Name: 15_15_15_15_15
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2534676
|2005.12.29 14:38
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2651919
|2006.01.06 14:34
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2113
|1.2141
|1.2233
|2006.01.06 14:49
|1.2141
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|2865797
|2006.01.20 09:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2067
|1.2117
|1.1943
|2006.01.20 15:25
|1.2117
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|Closed P/L:
|-44.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-44.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 956.00
|Equity:
|9 956.00
|Free Margin:
|9 956.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|56.00
|Gross Loss:
|100.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-44.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.56
|Expected Payoff:
|-22.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|44.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|56.00
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|56.00
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (56.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-100.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|56.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-100.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1