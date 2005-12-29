Alpari Ltd

Account: 136737 Name: 15_15_15_15_15 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
25346762005.12.29 14:38balanceDeposit10 000.00
26519192006.01.06 14:34buy0.20eurusd1.21131.21411.22332006.01.06 14:491.21410.000.0056.00
28657972006.01.20 09:50sell0.20eurusd1.20671.21171.19432006.01.20 15:251.21170.000.00-100.00
  0.00 0.00 -44.00
Closed P/L: -44.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -44.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 956.00 Equity: 9 956.00 Free Margin: 9 956.00
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 56.00 Gross Loss: 100.00 Total Net Profit: -44.00
Profit Factor: 0.56 Expected Payoff: -22.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 44.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 56.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 56.00 loss trade: -100.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (56.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-100.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 56.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -100.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1