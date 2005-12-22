|Account: 134137
|Name: 66666
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2450495
|2005.12.22 11:43
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2563368
|2006.01.02 22:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3133
|1.3087
|1.2933
|2006.01.03 07:39
|1.3087
|0.00
|-1.05
|35.15
|2563515
|2006.01.02 22:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7221
|1.7212
|1.7021
|2006.01.03 01:12
|1.7212
|0.00
|-0.21
|6.30
|2564585
|2006.01.03 00:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.74
|117.32
|115.74
|2006.01.03 06:46
|117.32
|0.00
|0.00
|35.80
|2564992
|2006.01.03 01:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1844
|1.1886
|1.2044
|2006.01.03 07:33
|1.1886
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|2565584
|2006.01.03 02:53
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7239
|1.7268
|1.7439
|2006.01.03 05:06
|1.7268
|0.00
|0.00
|20.30
|2615003
|2006.01.04 18:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.15
|116.11
|114.15
|2006.01.04 18:49
|116.11
|0.00
|0.00
|3.45
|2621157
|2006.01.05 01:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.13
|116.00
|114.13
|2006.01.05 10:17
|116.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.21
|2623959
|2006.01.05 07:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7536
|1.7586
|1.7336
|2006.01.05 08:06
|1.7586
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2625904
|2006.01.05 08:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7545
|1.7545
|1.7345
|2006.01.05 09:28
|1.7545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2626561
|2006.01.05 09:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7542
|1.7542
|1.7342
|2006.01.05 09:47
|1.7542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2627436
|2006.01.05 10:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2815
|1.2765
|1.3015
|2006.01.05 14:33
|1.2765
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.17
|2629141
|2006.01.05 11:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2079
|1.2129
|1.1879
|2006.01.06 14:30
|1.2129
|0.00
|0.55
|-50.00
|2632519
|2006.01.05 14:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.05
|116.05
|114.05
|2006.01.05 17:16
|116.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2637381
|2006.01.05 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7562
|1.7580
|1.7762
|2006.01.06 14:33
|1.7580
|0.00
|0.02
|12.60
|2644836
|2006.01.06 05:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2785
|1.2735
|1.2985
|2006.01.06 14:30
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.26
|2645423
|2006.01.06 07:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.97
|115.89
|113.97
|2006.01.06 14:30
|115.89
|0.00
|0.00
|6.90
|2652210
|2006.01.06 14:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2090
|1.2140
|1.1890
|2006.01.06 14:47
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|2667588
|2006.01.09 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2124
|1.2086
|1.1924
|2006.01.09 10:39
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|2668075
|2006.01.09 08:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2741
|1.2764
|1.2941
|2006.01.09 10:37
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|18.02
|2670487
|2006.01.09 10:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7646
|1.7645
|1.7446
|2006.01.10 08:56
|1.7645
|0.00
|-0.21
|0.70
|2688573
|2006.01.10 09:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.36
|114.36
|112.36
|2006.01.10 10:20
|114.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2688899
|2006.01.10 09:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7672
|1.7678
|1.7872
|2006.01.10 11:24
|1.7678
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|2691112
|2006.01.10 11:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2088
|1.2088
|1.2288
|2006.01.10 12:22
|1.2088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2691231
|2006.01.10 11:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2757
|1.2807
|1.2557
|2006.01.10 14:31
|1.2807
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.04
|2694673
|2006.01.10 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2071
|1.2063
|1.1871
|2006.01.10 15:56
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|2695852
|2006.01.10 14:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7644
|1.7639
|1.7444
|2006.01.10 23:45
|1.7639
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|2698885
|2006.01.10 17:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.44
|114.41
|112.44
|2006.01.11 14:14
|114.41
|0.00
|-1.28
|2.62
|2704065
|2006.01.11 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2074
|1.2096
|1.2274
|2006.01.11 16:19
|1.2096
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|2712381
|2006.01.11 13:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2788
|1.2741
|1.2588
|2006.01.11 18:33
|1.2741
|0.00
|0.00
|36.89
|2736104
|2006.01.12 13:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2766
|1.2772
|1.2966
|2006.01.12 14:34
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|4.70
|2737666
|2006.01.12 14:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2116
|1.2066
|1.1916
|2006.01.12 15:10
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|2740119
|2006.01.12 15:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7635
|1.7625
|1.7435
|2006.01.12 18:04
|1.7625
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|2759873
|2006.01.13 08:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7651
|1.7657
|1.7851
|2006.01.13 09:14
|1.7657
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|2760263
|2006.01.13 08:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2075
|1.2129
|1.2275
|2006.01.16 12:49
|1.2129
|0.00
|-0.71
|54.00
|2760312
|2006.01.13 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2820
|1.2870
|1.2620
|2006.01.13 13:59
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.85
|2769370
|2006.01.13 14:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2820
|1.2767
|1.2620
|2006.01.16 12:20
|1.2767
|0.00
|-1.08
|41.51
|2772345
|2006.01.13 16:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.30
|114.80
|112.30
|2006.01.16 12:37
|114.80
|0.00
|-1.29
|-43.55
|2784532
|2006.01.16 11:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7720
|1.7663
|1.7520
|2006.01.16 16:27
|1.7663
|0.00
|0.00
|39.90
|2787343
|2006.01.16 14:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2785
|1.2785
|1.2985
|2006.01.16 16:32
|1.2785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2787365
|2006.01.16 14:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2118
|1.2099
|1.1918
|2006.01.17 02:59
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.55
|19.00
|2797546
|2006.01.17 07:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2126
|1.2076
|1.2326
|2006.01.17 12:40
|1.2076
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|2797905
|2006.01.17 07:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2780
|1.2830
|1.2580
|2006.01.17 12:29
|1.2830
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.97
|2798377
|2006.01.17 08:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.72
|115.22
|112.72
|2006.01.17 12:16
|115.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.40
|2799137
|2006.01.17 08:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7703
|1.7653
|1.7903
|2006.01.17 10:30
|1.7653
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2801146
|2006.01.17 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7654
|1.7622
|1.7451
|2006.01.17 11:31
|1.7622
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|2804225
|2006.01.17 12:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2831
|1.2840
|1.3031
|2006.01.17 17:08
|1.2840
|0.00
|0.00
|7.01
|2814073
|2006.01.17 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7667
|1.7667
|1.7867
|2006.01.18 01:00
|1.7667
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|2814802
|2006.01.17 22:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2106
|1.2129
|1.2306
|2006.01.18 10:06
|1.2129
|0.00
|-0.71
|23.00
|2816582
|2006.01.18 02:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2821
|1.2771
|1.3021
|2006.01.18 08:59
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.15
|2816939
|2006.01.18 03:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7638
|1.7638
|1.7438
|2006.01.18 05:42
|1.7638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2820668
|2006.01.18 08:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.25
|115.17
|113.25
|2006.01.18 10:00
|115.17
|0.00
|0.00
|6.95
|2821084
|2006.01.18 08:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2770
|1.2765
|1.2570
|2006.01.18 10:06
|1.2765
|0.00
|0.00
|3.92
|2821140
|2006.01.18 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7659
|1.7673
|1.7859
|2006.01.18 10:06
|1.7673
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|2831694
|2006.01.18 16:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7637
|1.7610
|1.7437
|2006.01.18 19:20
|1.7610
|0.00
|0.00
|18.90
|2833301
|2006.01.18 17:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2093
|1.2092
|1.1893
|2006.01.18 19:30
|1.2092
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2833652
|2006.01.18 17:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2819
|1.2819
|1.3019
|2006.01.18 19:32
|1.2819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2837983
|2006.01.18 22:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2112
|1.2062
|1.2312
|2006.01.19 09:35
|1.2062
|0.00
|-2.13
|-50.00
|2839573
|2006.01.19 02:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.24
|115.23
|113.24
|2006.01.19 15:00
|115.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|2853557
|2006.01.19 16:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2118
|1.2068
|1.2318
|2006.01.20 07:03
|1.2068
|0.00
|-0.71
|-50.00
|2854231
|2006.01.19 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7624
|1.7574
|1.7824
|2006.01.19 23:33
|1.7574
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2855373
|2006.01.19 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2820
|1.2870
|1.2620
|2006.01.20 03:18
|1.2870
|0.00
|-1.07
|-38.85
|2866708
|2006.01.20 10:12
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2832
|1.2832
|1.2632
|2006.01.20 15:40
|1.2832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2867292
|2006.01.20 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7600
|1.7606
|1.7803
|2006.01.20 14:29
|1.7606
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|2871615
|2006.01.20 14:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2099
|1.2223
|1.2299
|2006.01.23 01:46
|1.2223
|0.00
|-0.71
|124.00
|2908093
|2006.01.24 07:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.54
|115.04
|112.54
|2006.01.25 00:24
|115.04
|0.00
|-1.22
|-43.46
|2910297
|2006.01.24 09:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7824
|1.7874
|1.7624
|2006.01.24 17:55
|1.7874
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2911146
|2006.01.24 09:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2627
|1.2577
|1.2827
|2006.01.24 18:42
|1.2577
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.76
|2911560
|2006.01.24 10:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2267
|1.2317
|1.2067
|2006.01.25 10:21
|1.2317
|0.00
|0.60
|-50.00
|2921834
|2006.01.24 20:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2623
|1.2623
|1.2823
|2006.01.25 05:03
|1.2623
|0.00
|0.87
|0.00
|2923806
|2006.01.24 23:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7842
|1.7842
|1.7642
|2006.01.25 07:01
|1.7842
|0.00
|-0.17
|0.00
|2930180
|2006.01.25 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7855
|1.7860
|1.8055
|2006.01.25 10:29
|1.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|2930671
|2006.01.25 10:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.68
|115.18
|112.68
|2006.01.25 14:59
|115.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.41
|2937769
|2006.01.25 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2267
|1.2267
|1.2067
|2006.01.25 17:07
|1.2267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2939075
|2006.01.25 15:51
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2627
|1.2634
|1.2827
|2006.01.26 02:32
|1.2634
|0.00
|2.61
|5.54
|2944192
|2006.01.25 20:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7853
|1.7852
|1.7653
|2006.01.26 02:24
|1.7852
|0.00
|-0.50
|0.70
|2950613
|2006.01.26 08:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7867
|1.7867
|1.8067
|2006.01.26 15:16
|1.7867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2951364
|2006.01.26 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2266
|1.2216
|1.2466
|2006.01.26 19:01
|1.2216
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|2958313
|2006.01.26 15:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7858
|1.7851
|1.7658
|2006.01.26 17:44
|1.7851
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|2960911
|2006.01.26 17:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7847
|1.7800
|1.7647
|2006.01.26 20:23
|1.7800
|0.00
|0.00
|32.90
|2978416
|2006.01.27 14:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7844
|1.7857
|1.8041
|2006.01.27 14:49
|1.7857
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|2980820
|2006.01.27 15:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2229
|1.2179
|1.2429
|2006.01.27 16:19
|1.2179
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|2982228
|2006.01.27 16:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7778
|1.7742
|1.7578
|2006.01.27 17:20
|1.7742
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|3014387
|2006.01.31 03:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7689
|1.7715
|1.7889
|2006.01.31 09:38
|1.7715
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|3014708
|2006.01.31 04:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2847
|1.2847
|1.2647
|2006.01.31 09:27
|1.2847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3014718
|2006.01.31 04:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2099
|1.2108
|1.2299
|2006.01.31 14:22
|1.2108
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|3015975
|2006.01.31 06:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.46
|117.19
|115.46
|2006.01.31 11:18
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|23.04
|3037926
|2006.02.01 01:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.21
|117.71
|115.21
|2006.02.01 10:22
|117.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.48
|3044006
|2006.02.01 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2131
|1.2110
|1.1931
|2006.02.01 13:59
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3044109
|2006.02.01 10:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2815
|1.2829
|1.3015
|2006.02.01 14:00
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|10.91
|3047080
|2006.02.01 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7764
|1.7751
|1.7564
|2006.02.01 14:52
|1.7751
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|3051861
|2006.02.01 14:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7748
|1.7798
|1.7548
|2006.02.01 16:59
|1.7798
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3054819
|2006.02.01 16:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7799
|1.7749
|1.7999
|2006.02.01 20:20
|1.7749
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3070750
|2006.02.02 12:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7767
|1.7792
|1.7967
|2006.02.02 19:24
|1.7792
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|3075475
|2006.02.02 16:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2086
|1.2086
|1.2286
|2006.02.02 23:43
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3075836
|2006.02.02 16:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2856
|1.2906
|1.2656
|2006.02.03 14:30
|1.2906
|0.00
|-1.09
|-38.73
|3082810
|2006.02.03 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.34
|118.84
|116.34
|2006.02.03 14:35
|118.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.07
|3084652
|2006.02.03 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2078
|1.2075
|1.1878
|2006.02.03 14:30
|1.2075
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|3084666
|2006.02.03 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7767
|1.7717
|1.7567
|2006.02.03 14:38
|1.7717
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|3090513
|2006.02.03 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2097
|1.2050
|1.2300
|2006.02.03 14:32
|1.2050
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.00
|0.00
|-8.92
|-288.56
|Closed P/L:
|-297.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-297.48
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 702.52
|Equity:
|4 702.52
|Free Margin:
|4 702.52
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|976.20
|Gross Loss:
|1 273.68
|Total Net Profit:
|-297.48
|Profit Factor:
|0.77
|Expected Payoff:
|-3.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|297.48
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|193.36 (3.8%)
|Total Trades:
|99
|Short Positions (won %):
|58 (68.97%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|41 (68.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|68 (68.69%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|31 (31.31%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|123.29
|loss trade:
|-52.13
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.36
|loss trade:
|-41.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (190.92)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-168.84)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|190.92 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-168.84 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2