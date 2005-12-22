Alpari Ltd

Account: 134137 Name: 66666 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
24504952005.12.22 11:43balanceDeposit5 000.00
25633682006.01.02 22:13sell0.10usdchf1.31331.30871.29332006.01.03 07:391.30870.00-1.0535.15
25635152006.01.02 22:41sell0.10gbpusd1.72211.72121.70212006.01.03 01:121.72120.00-0.216.30
25645852006.01.03 00:55sell0.10usdjpy117.74117.32115.742006.01.03 06:46117.320.000.0035.80
25649922006.01.03 01:20buy0.10eurusd1.18441.18861.20442006.01.03 07:331.18860.000.0042.00
25655842006.01.03 02:53buy0.10gbpusd1.72391.72681.74392006.01.03 05:061.72680.000.0020.30
26150032006.01.04 18:08sell0.10usdjpy116.15116.11114.152006.01.04 18:49116.110.000.003.45
26211572006.01.05 01:11sell0.10usdjpy116.13116.00114.132006.01.05 10:17116.000.000.0011.21
26239592006.01.05 07:23sell0.10gbpusd1.75361.75861.73362006.01.05 08:061.75860.000.00-35.00
26259042006.01.05 08:52sell0.10gbpusd1.75451.75451.73452006.01.05 09:281.75450.000.000.00
26265612006.01.05 09:28sell0.10gbpusd1.75421.75421.73422006.01.05 09:471.75420.000.000.00
26274362006.01.05 10:12buy0.10usdchf1.28151.27651.30152006.01.05 14:331.27650.000.00-39.17
26291412006.01.05 11:50sell0.10eurusd1.20791.21291.18792006.01.06 14:301.21290.000.55-50.00
26325192006.01.05 14:09sell0.10usdjpy116.05116.05114.052006.01.05 17:16116.050.000.000.00
26373812006.01.05 17:09buy0.10gbpusd1.75621.75801.77622006.01.06 14:331.75800.000.0212.60
26448362006.01.06 05:02buy0.10usdchf1.27851.27351.29852006.01.06 14:301.27350.000.00-39.26
26454232006.01.06 07:14sell0.10usdjpy115.97115.89113.972006.01.06 14:30115.890.000.006.90
26522102006.01.06 14:36sell0.10eurusd1.20901.21401.18902006.01.06 14:471.21400.000.00-50.00
26675882006.01.09 08:00sell0.10eurusd1.21241.20861.19242006.01.09 10:391.20860.000.0038.00
26680752006.01.09 08:26buy0.10usdchf1.27411.27641.29412006.01.09 10:371.27640.000.0018.02
26704872006.01.09 10:08sell0.10gbpusd1.76461.76451.74462006.01.10 08:561.76450.00-0.210.70
26885732006.01.10 09:05sell0.10usdjpy114.36114.36112.362006.01.10 10:20114.360.000.000.00
26888992006.01.10 09:18buy0.10gbpusd1.76721.76781.78722006.01.10 11:241.76780.000.004.20
26911122006.01.10 11:08buy0.10eurusd1.20881.20881.22882006.01.10 12:221.20880.000.000.00
26912312006.01.10 11:11sell0.10usdchf1.27571.28071.25572006.01.10 14:311.28070.000.00-39.04
26946732006.01.10 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.20711.20631.18712006.01.10 15:561.20630.000.008.00
26958522006.01.10 14:41sell0.10gbpusd1.76441.76391.74442006.01.10 23:451.76390.000.003.50
26988852006.01.10 17:03sell0.10usdjpy114.44114.41112.442006.01.11 14:14114.410.00-1.282.62
27040652006.01.11 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.20741.20961.22742006.01.11 16:191.20960.000.0022.00
27123812006.01.11 13:34sell0.10usdchf1.27881.27411.25882006.01.11 18:331.27410.000.0036.89
27361042006.01.12 13:09buy0.10usdchf1.27661.27721.29662006.01.12 14:341.27720.000.004.70
27376662006.01.12 14:14sell0.10eurusd1.21161.20661.19162006.01.12 15:101.20660.000.0050.00
27401192006.01.12 15:06sell0.10gbpusd1.76351.76251.74352006.01.12 18:041.76250.000.007.00
27598732006.01.13 08:43buy0.10gbpusd1.76511.76571.78512006.01.13 09:141.76570.000.004.20
27602632006.01.13 08:59buy0.10eurusd1.20751.21291.22752006.01.16 12:491.21290.00-0.7154.00
27603122006.01.13 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.28201.28701.26202006.01.13 13:591.28700.000.00-38.85
27693702006.01.13 14:39sell0.10usdchf1.28201.27671.26202006.01.16 12:201.27670.00-1.0841.51
27723452006.01.13 16:47sell0.10usdjpy114.30114.80112.302006.01.16 12:37114.800.00-1.29-43.55
27845322006.01.16 11:06sell0.10gbpusd1.77201.76631.75202006.01.16 16:271.76630.000.0039.90
27873432006.01.16 14:05buy0.10usdchf1.27851.27851.29852006.01.16 16:321.27850.000.000.00
27873652006.01.16 14:06sell0.10eurusd1.21181.20991.19182006.01.17 02:591.20990.000.5519.00
27975462006.01.17 07:29buy0.10eurusd1.21261.20761.23262006.01.17 12:401.20760.000.00-50.00
27979052006.01.17 07:52sell0.10usdchf1.27801.28301.25802006.01.17 12:291.28300.000.00-38.97
27983772006.01.17 08:20sell0.10usdjpy114.72115.22112.722006.01.17 12:16115.220.000.00-43.40
27991372006.01.17 08:44buy0.10gbpusd1.77031.76531.79032006.01.17 10:301.76530.000.00-35.00
28011462006.01.17 10:30sell0.10gbpusd1.76541.76221.74512006.01.17 11:311.76220.000.0022.40
28042252006.01.17 12:29buy0.10usdchf1.28311.28401.30312006.01.17 17:081.28400.000.007.01
28140732006.01.17 21:00buy0.10gbpusd1.76671.76671.78672006.01.18 01:001.76670.000.020.00
28148022006.01.17 22:02buy0.10eurusd1.21061.21291.23062006.01.18 10:061.21290.00-0.7123.00
28165822006.01.18 02:02buy0.10usdchf1.28211.27711.30212006.01.18 08:591.27710.000.00-39.15
28169392006.01.18 03:01sell0.10gbpusd1.76381.76381.74382006.01.18 05:421.76380.000.000.00
28206682006.01.18 08:47sell0.10usdjpy115.25115.17113.252006.01.18 10:00115.170.000.006.95
28210842006.01.18 08:59sell0.10usdchf1.27701.27651.25702006.01.18 10:061.27650.000.003.92
28211402006.01.18 09:00buy0.10gbpusd1.76591.76731.78592006.01.18 10:061.76730.000.009.80
28316942006.01.18 16:16sell0.10gbpusd1.76371.76101.74372006.01.18 19:201.76100.000.0018.90
28333012006.01.18 17:20sell0.10eurusd1.20931.20921.18932006.01.18 19:301.20920.000.001.00
28336522006.01.18 17:41buy0.10usdchf1.28191.28191.30192006.01.18 19:321.28190.000.000.00
28379832006.01.18 22:35buy0.10eurusd1.21121.20621.23122006.01.19 09:351.20620.00-2.13-50.00
28395732006.01.19 02:09sell0.10usdjpy115.24115.23113.242006.01.19 15:00115.230.000.000.87
28535572006.01.19 16:41buy0.10eurusd1.21181.20681.23182006.01.20 07:031.20680.00-0.71-50.00
28542312006.01.19 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.76241.75741.78242006.01.19 23:331.75740.000.00-35.00
28553732006.01.19 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.28201.28701.26202006.01.20 03:181.28700.00-1.07-38.85
28667082006.01.20 10:12sell0.10usdchf1.28321.28321.26322006.01.20 15:401.28320.000.000.00
28672922006.01.20 10:30buy0.10gbpusd1.76001.76061.78032006.01.20 14:291.76060.000.004.20
28716152006.01.20 14:57buy0.10eurusd1.20991.22231.22992006.01.23 01:461.22230.00-0.71124.00
29080932006.01.24 07:14sell0.10usdjpy114.54115.04112.542006.01.25 00:24115.040.00-1.22-43.46
29102972006.01.24 09:14sell0.10gbpusd1.78241.78741.76242006.01.24 17:551.78740.000.00-35.00
29111462006.01.24 09:45buy0.10usdchf1.26271.25771.28272006.01.24 18:421.25770.000.00-39.76
29115602006.01.24 10:01sell0.10eurusd1.22671.23171.20672006.01.25 10:211.23170.000.60-50.00
29218342006.01.24 20:21buy0.10usdchf1.26231.26231.28232006.01.25 05:031.26230.000.870.00
29238062006.01.24 23:10sell0.10gbpusd1.78421.78421.76422006.01.25 07:011.78420.00-0.170.00
29301802006.01.25 10:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78551.78601.80552006.01.25 10:291.78600.000.003.50
29306712006.01.25 10:14sell0.10usdjpy114.68115.18112.682006.01.25 14:59115.180.000.00-43.41
29377692006.01.25 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.22671.22671.20672006.01.25 17:071.22670.000.000.00
29390752006.01.25 15:51buy0.10usdchf1.26271.26341.28272006.01.26 02:321.26340.002.615.54
29441922006.01.25 20:23sell0.10gbpusd1.78531.78521.76532006.01.26 02:241.78520.00-0.500.70
29506132006.01.26 08:23buy0.10gbpusd1.78671.78671.80672006.01.26 15:161.78670.000.000.00
29513642006.01.26 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.22661.22161.24662006.01.26 19:011.22160.000.00-50.00
29583132006.01.26 15:20sell0.10gbpusd1.78581.78511.76582006.01.26 17:441.78510.000.004.90
29609112006.01.26 17:44sell0.10gbpusd1.78471.78001.76472006.01.26 20:231.78000.000.0032.90
29784162006.01.27 14:32buy0.10gbpusd1.78441.78571.80412006.01.27 14:491.78570.000.009.10
29808202006.01.27 15:39buy0.10eurusd1.22291.21791.24292006.01.27 16:191.21790.000.00-50.00
29822282006.01.27 16:23sell0.10gbpusd1.77781.77421.75782006.01.27 17:201.77420.000.0025.20
30143872006.01.31 03:01buy0.10gbpusd1.76891.77151.78892006.01.31 09:381.77150.000.0018.20
30147082006.01.31 04:01sell0.10usdchf1.28471.28471.26472006.01.31 09:271.28470.000.000.00
30147182006.01.31 04:04buy0.10eurusd1.20991.21081.22992006.01.31 14:221.21080.000.009.00
30159752006.01.31 06:59sell0.10usdjpy117.46117.19115.462006.01.31 11:18117.190.000.0023.04
30379262006.02.01 01:24sell0.10usdjpy117.21117.71115.212006.02.01 10:22117.710.000.00-42.48
30440062006.02.01 10:06sell0.10eurusd1.21311.21101.19312006.02.01 13:591.21100.000.0021.00
30441092006.02.01 10:07buy0.10usdchf1.28151.28291.30152006.02.01 14:001.28290.000.0010.91
30470802006.02.01 12:00sell0.10gbpusd1.77641.77511.75642006.02.01 14:521.77510.000.009.10
30518612006.02.01 14:52sell0.10gbpusd1.77481.77981.75482006.02.01 16:591.77980.000.00-35.00
30548192006.02.01 16:59buy0.10gbpusd1.77991.77491.79992006.02.01 20:201.77490.000.00-35.00
30707502006.02.02 12:07buy0.10gbpusd1.77671.77921.79672006.02.02 19:241.77920.000.0017.50
30754752006.02.02 16:13buy0.10eurusd1.20861.20861.22862006.02.02 23:431.20860.000.000.00
30758362006.02.02 16:23sell0.10usdchf1.28561.29061.26562006.02.03 14:301.29060.00-1.09-38.73
30828102006.02.03 04:00sell0.10usdjpy118.34118.84116.342006.02.03 14:35118.840.000.00-42.07
30846522006.02.03 08:15sell0.10eurusd1.20781.20751.18782006.02.03 14:301.20750.000.003.00
30846662006.02.03 08:15sell0.10gbpusd1.77671.77171.75672006.02.03 14:381.77170.000.0035.00
30905132006.02.03 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.20971.20501.23002006.02.03 14:321.20500.000.00-47.00
  0.00 -8.92 -288.56
Closed P/L: -297.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -297.48 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 702.52 Equity: 4 702.52 Free Margin: 4 702.52
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 976.20 Gross Loss: 1 273.68 Total Net Profit: -297.48
Profit Factor: 0.77 Expected Payoff: -3.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 297.48 Maximal Drawdown (%): 193.36 (3.8%)  
 
Total Trades: 99 Short Positions (won %): 58 (68.97%) Long Positions (won %): 41 (68.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 68 (68.69%) Loss trades (% of total): 31 (31.31%)
Largest profit trade: 123.29 loss trade: -52.13
Average profit trade: 14.36 loss trade: -41.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (190.92) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-168.84)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 190.92 (10) consecutive loss (count): -168.84 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2