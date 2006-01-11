Alpari Ltd

Account: 143432 Name: newdigital_wma Currency: USD 2006 January 11, 17:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
27098522006.01.11 11:43balanceDeposit1 000.00
27107992006.01.11 12:30sell0.10usdjpy114.300.000.002006.01.11 15:03114.420.000.00-10.49
27107902006.01.11 12:30buy0.10eurusd1.20740.00000.00002006.01.11 15:091.20920.000.0018.00
27123642006.01.11 13:33sell0.10usdchf1.27920.00000.00002006.01.11 17:281.27660.000.0020.37
  0.00 0.00 27.88
Closed P/L: 27.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 27.88 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 027.88 Equity: 1 027.88 Free Margin: 1 027.88
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 38.37 Gross Loss: 10.49 Total Net Profit: 27.88
Profit Factor: 3.66 Expected Payoff: 9.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 10.49 Maximal Drawdown (%): 10.49 (1.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 20.37 loss trade: -10.49
Average profit trade: 19.19 loss trade: -10.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (38.37) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-10.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 38.37 (2) consecutive loss (count): -10.49 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1