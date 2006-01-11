|Account: 143432
|Name: newdigital_wma
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 11, 17:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2709852
|2006.01.11 11:43
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|2710799
|2006.01.11 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.01.11 15:03
|114.42
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.49
|2710790
|2006.01.11 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2074
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 15:09
|1.2092
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|2712364
|2006.01.11 13:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2792
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 17:28
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|20.37
|0.00
|0.00
|27.88
|Closed P/L:
|27.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|27.88
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 027.88
|Equity:
|1 027.88
|Free Margin:
|1 027.88
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|38.37
|Gross Loss:
|10.49
|Total Net Profit:
|27.88
|Profit Factor:
|3.66
|Expected Payoff:
|9.29
|Absolute Drawdown:
|10.49
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|10.49 (1.0%)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.37
|loss trade:
|-10.49
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.19
|loss trade:
|-10.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (38.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-10.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|38.37 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-10.49 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1