|Account: 137820
|Name: 13_13_13_13
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2563139
|2006.01.02 21:32
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2563862
|2006.01.02 23:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1818
|1.1918
|1.1718
|2006.01.03 15:36
|1.1918
|0.00
|0.55
|-100.00
|2602519
|2006.01.04 10:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2077
|1.2080
|1.2177
|2006.01.04 14:01
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2612659
|2006.01.04 16:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2090
|1.2113
|1.2190
|2006.01.04 23:10
|1.2113
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|2628937
|2006.01.05 11:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2086
|1.2085
|1.1986
|2006.01.09 18:37
|1.2085
|0.00
|1.10
|1.00
|2683806
|2006.01.10 00:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2078
|1.2067
|1.1978
|2006.01.10 09:01
|1.2067
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|2688790
|2006.01.10 09:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2073
|1.2078
|1.2173
|2006.01.10 13:15
|1.2078
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2700548
|2006.01.10 19:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2076
|1.2131
|1.2176
|2006.01.12 13:01
|1.2131
|0.00
|-2.84
|55.00
|2752148
|2006.01.13 00:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2043
|1.2052
|1.2143
|2006.01.13 12:02
|1.2052
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|2769790
|2006.01.13 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2077
|1.2143
|1.2177
|2006.01.16 03:16
|1.2143
|0.00
|-0.71
|66.00
|2778839
|2006.01.16 03:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2146
|1.2108
|1.2046
|2006.01.17 03:09
|1.2108
|0.00
|0.55
|38.00
|2795878
|2006.01.17 04:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2112
|1.2121
|1.2212
|2006.01.18 10:22
|1.2121
|0.00
|-0.71
|9.00
|2827300
|2006.01.18 13:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2108
|1.2102
|1.2008
|2006.01.18 20:49
|1.2102
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|2836980
|2006.01.18 20:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2105
|1.2171
|1.2205
|2006.01.23 01:40
|1.2205
|0.00
|-3.55
|100.00
|2889678
|2006.01.23 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2232
|1.2192
|1.2132
|2006.01.27 14:30
|1.2192
|0.00
|3.55
|40.00
|2982294
|2006.01.27 16:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2173
|1.2106
|1.2073
|2006.01.30 14:19
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.60
|100.00
|3005358
|2006.01.30 15:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2092
|1.2158
|1.2192
|2006.01.31 20:15
|1.2158
|0.00
|-0.84
|66.00
|3034195
|2006.01.31 20:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2123
|1.2106
|1.2023
|2006.02.01 16:07
|1.2106
|0.00
|0.59
|17.00
|3053889
|2006.02.01 16:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2110
|1.2010
|1.2210
|2006.02.03 14:55
|1.2010
|0.00
|-3.36
|-100.00
|0.00
|-5.07
|349.00
|Closed P/L:
|343.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|343.93
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 343.93
|Equity:
|5 343.93
|Free Margin:
|5 343.93
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|546.74
|Gross Loss:
|202.81
|Total Net Profit:
|343.93
|Profit Factor:
|2.70
|Expected Payoff:
|19.11
|Absolute Drawdown:
|99.45
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|99.45 (2.0%)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (90.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.60
|loss trade:
|-103.36
|Average
|profit trade:
|34.17
|loss trade:
|-101.41
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (546.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-103.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|546.74 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-103.36 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|16
|consecutive losses:
|1