Alpari Ltd

Account: 137820 Name: 13_13_13_13 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
25631392006.01.02 21:32balanceDeposit5 000.00
25638622006.01.02 23:07sell0.10eurusd1.18181.19181.17182006.01.03 15:361.19180.000.55-100.00
26025192006.01.04 10:21buy0.10eurusd1.20771.20801.21772006.01.04 14:011.20800.000.003.00
26126592006.01.04 16:34buy0.10eurusd1.20901.21131.21902006.01.04 23:101.21130.000.0023.00
26289372006.01.05 11:42sell0.10eurusd1.20861.20851.19862006.01.09 18:371.20850.001.101.00
26838062006.01.10 00:31sell0.10eurusd1.20781.20671.19782006.01.10 09:011.20670.000.0011.00
26887902006.01.10 09:13buy0.10eurusd1.20731.20781.21732006.01.10 13:151.20780.000.005.00
27005482006.01.10 19:44buy0.10eurusd1.20761.21311.21762006.01.12 13:011.21310.00-2.8455.00
27521482006.01.13 00:18buy0.10eurusd1.20431.20521.21432006.01.13 12:021.20520.000.009.00
27697902006.01.13 14:45buy0.10eurusd1.20771.21431.21772006.01.16 03:161.21430.00-0.7166.00
27788392006.01.16 03:34sell0.10eurusd1.21461.21081.20462006.01.17 03:091.21080.000.5538.00
27958782006.01.17 04:11buy0.10eurusd1.21121.21211.22122006.01.18 10:221.21210.00-0.719.00
28273002006.01.18 13:28sell0.10eurusd1.21081.21021.20082006.01.18 20:491.21020.000.006.00
28369802006.01.18 20:53buy0.10eurusd1.21051.21711.22052006.01.23 01:401.22050.00-3.55100.00
28896782006.01.23 09:59sell0.10eurusd1.22321.21921.21322006.01.27 14:301.21920.003.5540.00
29822942006.01.27 16:25sell0.10eurusd1.21731.21061.20732006.01.30 14:191.20730.000.60100.00
30053582006.01.30 15:24buy0.10eurusd1.20921.21581.21922006.01.31 20:151.21580.00-0.8466.00
30341952006.01.31 20:33sell0.10eurusd1.21231.21061.20232006.02.01 16:071.21060.000.5917.00
30538892006.02.01 16:17buy0.10eurusd1.21101.20101.22102006.02.03 14:551.20100.00-3.36-100.00
  0.00 -5.07 349.00
Closed P/L: 343.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 343.93 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 343.93 Equity: 5 343.93 Free Margin: 5 343.93
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 546.74 Gross Loss: 202.81 Total Net Profit: 343.93
Profit Factor: 2.70 Expected Payoff: 19.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 99.45 Maximal Drawdown (%): 99.45 (2.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 100.60 loss trade: -103.36
Average profit trade: 34.17 loss trade: -101.41
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (546.74) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-103.36)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 546.74 (16) consecutive loss (count): -103.36 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 16 consecutive losses: 1