|Account: 140838
|Name: 19_19_19_19
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2664544
|2006.01.09 00:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2665301
|2006.01.09 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2695
|1.2755
|0.0000
|2006.01.09 09:36
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.04
|2700081
|2006.01.10 19:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2808
|1.2780
|0.0000
|2006.01.11 15:26
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.93
|-21.91
|2715373
|2006.01.11 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2776
|1.2786
|0.0000
|2006.01.12 14:15
|1.2786
|0.00
|-3.25
|-7.82
|2747242
|2006.01.12 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.35
|1.20
|0.00
|2006.01.17 20:37
|115.57
|0.00
|3.43
|105.56
|2814071
|2006.01.17 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2099
|1.2047
|0.0000
|2006.01.19 10:00
|1.2076
|0.00
|-2.84
|-23.00
|2845117
|2006.01.19 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7554
|1.7619
|0.0000
|2006.01.19 16:35
|1.7619
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.50
|2854227
|2006.01.19 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.04
|115.51
|0.00
|2006.01.19 19:56
|115.51
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.69
|2857546
|2006.01.19 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2143
|0.0000
|2006.01.20 21:00
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.55
|-52.00
|2878982
|2006.01.20 21:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.27
|114.68
|0.00
|2006.01.23 02:18
|114.68
|0.00
|1.14
|-51.45
|2883625
|2006.01.23 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7803
|1.7859
|0.0000
|2006.01.25 16:48
|1.7859
|0.00
|0.01
|39.20
|2941072
|2006.01.25 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.77
|117.10
|0.00
|2006.01.31 10:03
|117.10
|0.00
|6.57
|113.58
|3020685
|2006.01.31 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7734
|1.7791
|0.0000
|2006.01.31 17:00
|1.7777
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.10
|3027473
|2006.01.31 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.07
|117.46
|0.00
|2006.01.31 20:30
|117.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.20
|3035122
|2006.01.31 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7806
|1.7709
|0.0000
|2006.02.01 21:00
|1.7731
|0.00
|-0.08
|-52.50
|3059559
|2006.02.01 21:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2896
|1.2838
|0.0000
|2006.02.02 17:30
|1.2838
|0.00
|2.77
|-45.18
|0.00
|9.23
|-192.05
|Closed P/L:
|-182.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-182.82
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 817.18
|Equity:
|4 817.18
|Free Margin:
|4 817.18
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|268.35
|Gross Loss:
|451.17
|Total Net Profit:
|-182.82
|Profit Factor:
|0.59
|Expected Payoff:
|-12.19
|Absolute Drawdown:
|183.89
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|79.09 (1.6%)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (37.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (20.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (80.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|120.15
|loss trade:
|-52.58
|Average
|profit trade:
|89.45
|loss trade:
|-37.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (159.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-213.79)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|159.36 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-213.79 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4