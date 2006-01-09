Alpari Ltd

Account: 140838 Name: 19_19_19_19 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
26645442006.01.09 00:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
26653012006.01.09 02:00sell0.10usdchf1.26951.27550.00002006.01.09 09:361.27550.000.00-47.04
27000812006.01.10 19:03buy0.10usdchf1.28081.27800.00002006.01.11 15:261.27800.000.93-21.91
27153732006.01.11 16:00sell0.10usdchf1.27761.27860.00002006.01.12 14:151.27860.00-3.25-7.82
27472422006.01.12 18:00buy0.10usdjpy114.351.200.002006.01.17 20:37115.570.003.43105.56
28140712006.01.17 21:00buy0.10eurusd1.20991.20470.00002006.01.19 10:001.20760.00-2.84-23.00
28451172006.01.19 10:00sell0.10gbpusd1.75541.76190.00002006.01.19 16:351.76190.000.00-45.50
28542272006.01.19 17:00sell0.10usdjpy115.04115.510.002006.01.19 19:56115.510.000.00-40.69
28575462006.01.19 20:00sell0.10eurusd1.20871.21430.00002006.01.20 21:001.21390.000.55-52.00
28789822006.01.20 21:04buy0.10usdjpy115.27114.680.002006.01.23 02:18114.680.001.14-51.45
28836252006.01.23 03:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78031.78590.00002006.01.25 16:481.78590.000.0139.20
29410722006.01.25 17:00buy0.10usdjpy115.77117.100.002006.01.31 10:03117.100.006.57113.58
30206852006.01.31 11:00sell0.10gbpusd1.77341.77910.00002006.01.31 17:001.77770.000.00-30.10
30274732006.01.31 17:00sell0.10usdjpy117.07117.460.002006.01.31 20:30117.460.000.00-33.20
30351222006.01.31 21:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78061.77090.00002006.02.01 21:001.77310.00-0.08-52.50
30595592006.02.01 21:01buy0.10usdchf1.28961.28380.00002006.02.02 17:301.28380.002.77-45.18
  0.00 9.23 -192.05
Closed P/L: -182.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -182.82 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 817.18 Equity: 4 817.18 Free Margin: 4 817.18
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 268.35 Gross Loss: 451.17 Total Net Profit: -182.82
Profit Factor: 0.59 Expected Payoff: -12.19  
Absolute Drawdown: 183.89 Maximal Drawdown (%): 79.09 (1.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 7 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (37.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (20.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (80.00%)
Largest profit trade: 120.15 loss trade: -52.58
Average profit trade: 89.45 loss trade: -37.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (159.36) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-213.79)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 159.36 (2) consecutive loss (count): -213.79 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4