Alpari Ltd

Account: 140824 Name: 20_20_20_20 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
26643442006.01.09 00:05balanceDeposit50 000.00
26645322006.01.09 15:00buy0.10usdcad1.17321.16131.19702006.01.11 14:561.16130.000.42-102.48
26837242006.01.11 10:34sell0.10gbpchf2.25232.25922.22792006.01.12 11:042.25920.00-4.40-37.83
27026582006.01.12 00:28buy0.10gbpusd1.76741.77051.79822006.01.16 11:111.77050.000.0421.70
27026702006.01.11 17:48sell0.10usdchf1.27451.28391.25572006.01.12 15:061.28390.00-3.25-73.21
27026942006.01.11 15:36buy0.10eurusd1.21121.21161.22702006.01.12 14:141.21160.00-2.134.00
27228332006.01.17 15:42buy0.10usdcad1.16151.16091.17192006.01.18 16:401.17190.000.2188.74
27517532006.01.16 00:37sell0.10usdchf1.27381.28741.24662006.01.19 09:351.28740.00-5.40-105.63
27517652006.01.16 00:29buy0.10eurusd1.21581.22631.24202006.01.24 12:401.22630.00-5.68105.00
27517662006.01.16 10:37sell0.10gbpchf2.26072.26602.23112006.01.17 17:472.26600.00-1.46-28.87
27939302006.01.23 02:15sell0.10usdjpy114.94114.81113.402006.01.24 04:45114.810.00-1.2811.32
28157912006.01.18 13:47sell0.10gbpchf2.25242.26632.22462006.01.20 15:462.26630.00-5.84-75.83
28157942006.01.19 07:09sell0.10gbpjpy202.76204.56199.162006.01.23 01:42204.560.00-3.41-109.50
28386892006.01.20 00:03buy0.10audusd0.74910.75080.75912006.01.24 04:430.75080.000.7634.00
28597882006.01.20 19:41sell0.10usdchf1.27871.26761.25712006.01.23 21:211.25710.00-1.08171.84
28598152006.01.20 14:56buy0.10gbpusd1.76421.77451.78782006.01.23 22:251.78780.000.02165.20
28598192006.01.20 00:02buy stop0.10usdcad1.18011.16231.21572006.01.23 00:071.1543cancelled
28802452006.01.23 01:36sell0.10gbpchf2.25492.25362.22832006.01.24 14:322.25360.00-1.497.21
29043932006.01.24 00:02sell stop0.10gbpjpy206.11207.70202.932006.01.30 00:05207.41cancelled
29243022006.01.31 10:14sell0.10usdjpy116.99117.83115.312006.02.01 17:05117.830.00-1.30-71.28
29470272006.01.26 00:08sell stop0.10gbpchf2.25422.26572.23122006.01.30 00:042.2680cancelled
29903852006.01.31 16:18sell0.10usdchf1.28151.28701.26372006.02.01 14:461.28700.00-1.09-42.73
29904202006.01.31 09:03buy0.10eurusd1.21171.21141.22292006.02.01 10:481.21140.00-0.84-3.00
29904382006.01.31 08:54buy0.10gbpusd1.77201.77511.78942006.02.01 11:521.77510.00-0.0821.70
30133832006.01.31 06:31buy0.10audusd0.75170.75380.76172006.02.01 13:340.75380.000.3042.00
30615352006.02.03 02:11buy0.10eurusd1.21101.20301.22702006.02.03 14:351.20300.000.00-80.00
  0.00 -36.98 -57.65
Closed P/L: -94.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
30615652006.02.02 00:03sell stop0.10usdchf1.28341.29271.2648 1.2946TSD SellStop
30615662006.02.02 00:03sell stop0.10usdjpy117.85118.67116.21 118.93TSD SellStop
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -94.63 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 49 905.37 Equity: 49 905.37 Free Margin: 49 905.37
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 662.30 Gross Loss: 756.93 Total Net Profit: -94.63
Profit Factor: 0.87 Expected Payoff: -4.30  
Absolute Drawdown: 334.77 Maximal Drawdown (%): 334.77 (0.7%)  
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 11 (27.27%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (72.73%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 170.76 loss trade: -112.91
Average profit trade: 60.21 loss trade: -68.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (376.46) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-120.24)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 376.46 (4) consecutive loss (count): -194.58 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2