|Account: 140824
|Name: 20_20_20_20
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2664344
|2006.01.09 00:05
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|2664532
|2006.01.09 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1732
|1.1613
|1.1970
|2006.01.11 14:56
|1.1613
|0.00
|0.42
|-102.48
|2683724
|2006.01.11 10:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2523
|2.2592
|2.2279
|2006.01.12 11:04
|2.2592
|0.00
|-4.40
|-37.83
|2702658
|2006.01.12 00:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7674
|1.7705
|1.7982
|2006.01.16 11:11
|1.7705
|0.00
|0.04
|21.70
|2702670
|2006.01.11 17:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2745
|1.2839
|1.2557
|2006.01.12 15:06
|1.2839
|0.00
|-3.25
|-73.21
|2702694
|2006.01.11 15:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2112
|1.2116
|1.2270
|2006.01.12 14:14
|1.2116
|0.00
|-2.13
|4.00
|2722833
|2006.01.17 15:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1615
|1.1609
|1.1719
|2006.01.18 16:40
|1.1719
|0.00
|0.21
|88.74
|2751753
|2006.01.16 00:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2738
|1.2874
|1.2466
|2006.01.19 09:35
|1.2874
|0.00
|-5.40
|-105.63
|2751765
|2006.01.16 00:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2158
|1.2263
|1.2420
|2006.01.24 12:40
|1.2263
|0.00
|-5.68
|105.00
|2751766
|2006.01.16 10:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2607
|2.2660
|2.2311
|2006.01.17 17:47
|2.2660
|0.00
|-1.46
|-28.87
|2793930
|2006.01.23 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.94
|114.81
|113.40
|2006.01.24 04:45
|114.81
|0.00
|-1.28
|11.32
|2815791
|2006.01.18 13:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2524
|2.2663
|2.2246
|2006.01.20 15:46
|2.2663
|0.00
|-5.84
|-75.83
|2815794
|2006.01.19 07:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|202.76
|204.56
|199.16
|2006.01.23 01:42
|204.56
|0.00
|-3.41
|-109.50
|2838689
|2006.01.20 00:03
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7491
|0.7508
|0.7591
|2006.01.24 04:43
|0.7508
|0.00
|0.76
|34.00
|2859788
|2006.01.20 19:41
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2787
|1.2676
|1.2571
|2006.01.23 21:21
|1.2571
|0.00
|-1.08
|171.84
|2859815
|2006.01.20 14:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7642
|1.7745
|1.7878
|2006.01.23 22:25
|1.7878
|0.00
|0.02
|165.20
|2859819
|2006.01.20 00:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1801
|1.1623
|1.2157
|2006.01.23 00:07
|1.1543
|cancelled
|2880245
|2006.01.23 01:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2549
|2.2536
|2.2283
|2006.01.24 14:32
|2.2536
|0.00
|-1.49
|7.21
|2904393
|2006.01.24 00:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.11
|207.70
|202.93
|2006.01.30 00:05
|207.41
|cancelled
|2924302
|2006.01.31 10:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.99
|117.83
|115.31
|2006.02.01 17:05
|117.83
|0.00
|-1.30
|-71.28
|2947027
|2006.01.26 00:08
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2542
|2.2657
|2.2312
|2006.01.30 00:04
|2.2680
|cancelled
|2990385
|2006.01.31 16:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2815
|1.2870
|1.2637
|2006.02.01 14:46
|1.2870
|0.00
|-1.09
|-42.73
|2990420
|2006.01.31 09:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2117
|1.2114
|1.2229
|2006.02.01 10:48
|1.2114
|0.00
|-0.84
|-3.00
|2990438
|2006.01.31 08:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7720
|1.7751
|1.7894
|2006.02.01 11:52
|1.7751
|0.00
|-0.08
|21.70
|3013383
|2006.01.31 06:31
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7517
|0.7538
|0.7617
|2006.02.01 13:34
|0.7538
|0.00
|0.30
|42.00
|3061535
|2006.02.03 02:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2110
|1.2030
|1.2270
|2006.02.03 14:35
|1.2030
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|0.00
|-36.98
|-57.65
|Closed P/L:
|-94.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|3061565
|2006.02.02 00:03
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2834
|1.2927
|1.2648
|1.2946
|TSD SellStop
|3061566
|2006.02.02 00:03
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.85
|118.67
|116.21
|118.93
|TSD SellStop
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-94.63
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|49 905.37
|Equity:
|49 905.37
|Free Margin:
|49 905.37
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|662.30
|Gross Loss:
|756.93
|Total Net Profit:
|-94.63
|Profit Factor:
|0.87
|Expected Payoff:
|-4.30
|Absolute Drawdown:
|334.77
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|334.77 (0.7%)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (27.27%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (72.73%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|170.76
|loss trade:
|-112.91
|Average
|profit trade:
|60.21
|loss trade:
|-68.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (376.46)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-120.24)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|376.46 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-194.58 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2