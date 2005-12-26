Alpari Ltd

Account: 135270 Name: 77777 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24770552005.12.26 01:37balanceDeposit10 000.00
25643752006.01.03 00:33buy1.00gbpusd1.71931.72130.00002006.01.03 02:131.72130.000.000.00140.00
25657702006.01.03 02:56buy1.00usdchf1.31091.30590.00002006.01.03 10:591.30590.000.000.00-382.88
25773872006.01.03 14:28sell1.00usdjpy117.57115.450.002006.01.19 01:34115.450.000.00-229.931 836.29
28426292006.01.19 08:31buy0.10gbpusd1.75891.75690.00002006.01.19 08:341.75690.000.000.00-14.00
28443702006.01.19 09:34buy0.10eurusd1.20721.20520.00002006.01.19 15:091.20520.000.000.00-20.00
28655872006.01.20 09:38buy0.10eurusd1.20551.20700.00002006.01.20 10:271.20700.000.000.0015.00
28775252006.01.20 19:40buy0.10usdchf1.27931.27730.00002006.01.20 19:501.27730.000.000.00-15.66
28802472006.01.23 00:01buy0.10usdchf1.27611.27110.00002006.01.23 01:401.27110.000.000.00-39.34
29247672006.01.25 01:14buy0.10eurusd1.22571.22590.00002006.01.25 08:281.22590.000.000.002.00
29390832006.01.25 15:51buy0.10eurusd1.22571.22580.00002006.01.25 20:271.22580.000.000.001.00
29528002006.01.26 10:03buy0.10eurusd1.22371.22410.00002006.01.26 11:401.22410.000.000.004.00
29692102006.01.27 06:44buy0.10eurusd1.21991.22140.00002006.01.27 14:491.22140.000.000.0015.00
29974512006.01.30 09:29buy0.10eurusd1.20871.20960.00002006.01.31 09:271.20960.000.00-0.849.00
30198972006.01.31 10:14buy0.10usdjpy117.03117.190.002006.01.31 13:52117.190.000.000.0013.66
30513762006.02.01 14:47buy0.10eurusd1.20801.20910.00002006.02.01 16:491.20910.000.000.0011.00
30641912006.02.02 06:47buy0.10eurusd1.20491.20530.00002006.02.02 12:481.20530.000.000.004.00
30913392006.02.03 14:36buy0.10gbpusd1.77171.76670.00002006.02.03 14:591.76670.000.000.00-35.00
  0.00 0.00 -230.77 1 544.07
Closed P/L: 1 313.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 313.30 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 313.30 Equity: 11 313.30 Free Margin: 11 313.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 820.18 Gross Loss: 506.88 Total Net Profit: 1 313.30
Profit Factor: 3.59 Expected Payoff: 77.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 242.88 Maximal Drawdown (%): 382.88 (3.8%)  
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (64.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (35.29%)
Largest profit trade: 1 606.36 loss trade: -382.88
Average profit trade: 165.47 loss trade: -84.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (58.82) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-34.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 606.36 (1) consecutive loss (count): -382.88 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2