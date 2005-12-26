|Account: 135270
|Name: 77777
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2477055
|2005.12.26 01:37
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2564375
|2006.01.03 00:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7193
|1.7213
|0.0000
|2006.01.03 02:13
|1.7213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|2565770
|2006.01.03 02:56
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3109
|1.3059
|0.0000
|2006.01.03 10:59
|1.3059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-382.88
|2577387
|2006.01.03 14:28
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.57
|115.45
|0.00
|2006.01.19 01:34
|115.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-229.93
|1 836.29
|2842629
|2006.01.19 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7589
|1.7569
|0.0000
|2006.01.19 08:34
|1.7569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|2844370
|2006.01.19 09:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2072
|1.2052
|0.0000
|2006.01.19 15:09
|1.2052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|2865587
|2006.01.20 09:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2055
|1.2070
|0.0000
|2006.01.20 10:27
|1.2070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2877525
|2006.01.20 19:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2793
|1.2773
|0.0000
|2006.01.20 19:50
|1.2773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.66
|2880247
|2006.01.23 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2761
|1.2711
|0.0000
|2006.01.23 01:40
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.34
|2924767
|2006.01.25 01:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2257
|1.2259
|0.0000
|2006.01.25 08:28
|1.2259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2939083
|2006.01.25 15:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2257
|1.2258
|0.0000
|2006.01.25 20:27
|1.2258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2952800
|2006.01.26 10:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2237
|1.2241
|0.0000
|2006.01.26 11:40
|1.2241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|2969210
|2006.01.27 06:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2199
|1.2214
|0.0000
|2006.01.27 14:49
|1.2214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2997451
|2006.01.30 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2087
|1.2096
|0.0000
|2006.01.31 09:27
|1.2096
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|9.00
|3019897
|2006.01.31 10:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.03
|117.19
|0.00
|2006.01.31 13:52
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.66
|3051376
|2006.02.01 14:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2080
|1.2091
|0.0000
|2006.02.01 16:49
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|3064191
|2006.02.02 06:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2049
|1.2053
|0.0000
|2006.02.02 12:48
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|3091339
|2006.02.03 14:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7717
|1.7667
|0.0000
|2006.02.03 14:59
|1.7667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.77
|1 544.07
|Closed P/L:
|1 313.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 313.30
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 313.30
|Equity:
|11 313.30
|Free Margin:
|11 313.30
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 820.18
|Gross Loss:
|506.88
|Total Net Profit:
|1 313.30
|Profit Factor:
|3.59
|Expected Payoff:
|77.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|242.88
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|382.88 (3.8%)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (64.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (35.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 606.36
|loss trade:
|-382.88
|Average
|profit trade:
|165.47
|loss trade:
|-84.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (58.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-34.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 606.36 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-382.88 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2