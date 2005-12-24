Alpari Ltd

Account: 134969 Name: 11_11_11_11_11 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24763512005.12.24 11:04balanceDeposit10 000.00
25637332006.01.02 22:54sell1.00eurusd1.18291.18281.18092006.01.03 01:071.18280.000.005.5010.00
25648142006.01.03 01:10buy1.00usdjpy117.900.00118.102006.01.09 01:07114.380.000.0067.85-3 077.46
26118952006.01.04 15:59buy1.00usdchf1.28160.00001.28362006.01.05 02:371.27610.000.0027.95-431.00
26219412006.01.05 02:37sell1.00usdchf1.27630.00001.27432006.01.06 14:301.27430.000.00-10.81156.99
26298912006.01.05 12:08buy1.00eurusd1.20741.20761.20942006.01.05 13:501.20940.000.000.00200.00
26524842006.01.06 14:38sell1.00eurusd1.21111.21091.20912006.01.09 09:541.20910.000.005.50200.00
26649112006.01.09 01:07sell1.00usdjpy114.37114.35114.172006.01.09 01:24114.170.000.000.00175.18
27158092006.01.11 16:18sell1.00eurusd1.21000.00001.20802006.01.12 14:591.20800.000.0016.50200.00
27637032006.01.13 11:09sell1.00gbpusd1.76840.00001.76642006.01.13 11:301.76640.000.000.00140.00
27898622006.01.16 16:29sell1.00usdchf1.27900.00001.27702006.01.17 08:441.27700.000.00-10.78156.62
28063242006.01.17 13:34sell1.00usdchf1.28191.28191.27992006.01.17 23:231.27990.000.000.00156.26
28123672006.01.17 18:53sell1.00usdjpy115.80115.78115.602006.01.17 20:26115.600.000.000.00173.01
28159102006.01.18 00:14buy1.00usdchf1.27980.00001.28182006.01.18 02:031.28180.000.000.00156.03
28391822006.01.19 01:14sell1.00usdjpy115.25115.23115.052006.01.19 14:22115.050.000.000.00173.84
28842642006.01.23 04:00buy1.00usdchf1.26670.00001.26872006.01.25 18:211.26180.000.0018.18-388.33
30171162006.01.31 08:14buy1.00gbpusd1.76911.76951.77112006.01.31 08:511.77110.000.000.00140.00
30382952006.02.01 02:40buy1.00gbpusd1.77801.77831.78002006.02.01 04:031.77830.000.000.0021.00
30880042006.02.03 11:42buy1.00gbpusd1.77660.00001.77862006.02.03 14:301.77860.000.000.00140.00
  0.00 0.00 119.89 -1 697.86
Closed P/L: -1 577.97
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
29425552006.01.25 18:23sell1.00usdchf1.26180.00001.2598 1.29510.000.00-127.29-2 571.23
29685462006.01.27 05:26sell1.00usdjpy116.150.00115.95 118.960.000.00-102.05-2 362.14
  0.00 0.00 -229.34 -4 933.37
 Floating P/L: -5 162.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 577.97 Floating P/L: -5 162.71 Margin: 2 000.00
Balance: 8 422.03 Equity: 3 259.32 Free Margin: 1 259.32
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 204.84 Gross Loss: 3 782.81 Total Net Profit: -1 577.97
Profit Factor: 0.58 Expected Payoff: -87.66  
Absolute Drawdown: 3 050.98 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 216.50 loss trade: -3 009.61
Average profit trade: 146.99 loss trade: -1 260.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (1 542.16) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3 009.61)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 542.16 (9) consecutive loss (count): -3 009.61 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1