|Account: 134969
|Name: 11_11_11_11_11
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2476351
|2005.12.24 11:04
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2563733
|2006.01.02 22:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1829
|1.1828
|1.1809
|2006.01.03 01:07
|1.1828
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|10.00
|2564814
|2006.01.03 01:10
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.90
|0.00
|118.10
|2006.01.09 01:07
|114.38
|0.00
|0.00
|67.85
|-3 077.46
|2611895
|2006.01.04 15:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2816
|0.0000
|1.2836
|2006.01.05 02:37
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|27.95
|-431.00
|2621941
|2006.01.05 02:37
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2763
|0.0000
|1.2743
|2006.01.06 14:30
|1.2743
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.81
|156.99
|2629891
|2006.01.05 12:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2074
|1.2076
|1.2094
|2006.01.05 13:50
|1.2094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|2652484
|2006.01.06 14:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2111
|1.2109
|1.2091
|2006.01.09 09:54
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|200.00
|2664911
|2006.01.09 01:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.37
|114.35
|114.17
|2006.01.09 01:24
|114.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.18
|2715809
|2006.01.11 16:18
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2100
|0.0000
|1.2080
|2006.01.12 14:59
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|16.50
|200.00
|2763703
|2006.01.13 11:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7684
|0.0000
|1.7664
|2006.01.13 11:30
|1.7664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|2789862
|2006.01.16 16:29
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2790
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.01.17 08:44
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.78
|156.62
|2806324
|2006.01.17 13:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2819
|1.2819
|1.2799
|2006.01.17 23:23
|1.2799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|156.26
|2812367
|2006.01.17 18:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.80
|115.78
|115.60
|2006.01.17 20:26
|115.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.01
|2815910
|2006.01.18 00:14
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2798
|0.0000
|1.2818
|2006.01.18 02:03
|1.2818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|156.03
|2839182
|2006.01.19 01:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.25
|115.23
|115.05
|2006.01.19 14:22
|115.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.84
|2884264
|2006.01.23 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2687
|2006.01.25 18:21
|1.2618
|0.00
|0.00
|18.18
|-388.33
|3017116
|2006.01.31 08:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7691
|1.7695
|1.7711
|2006.01.31 08:51
|1.7711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3038295
|2006.02.01 02:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7780
|1.7783
|1.7800
|2006.02.01 04:03
|1.7783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3088004
|2006.02.03 11:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7766
|0.0000
|1.7786
|2006.02.03 14:30
|1.7786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.89
|-1 697.86
|Closed P/L:
|-1 577.97
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2942555
|2006.01.25 18:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2618
|0.0000
|1.2598
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.29
|-2 571.23
|2968546
|2006.01.27 05:26
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.15
|0.00
|115.95
|118.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.05
|-2 362.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-229.34
|-4 933.37
|Floating P/L:
|-5 162.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 577.97
|Floating P/L:
|-5 162.71
|Margin:
|2 000.00
|Balance:
|8 422.03
|Equity:
|3 259.32
|Free Margin:
|1 259.32
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 204.84
|Gross Loss:
|3 782.81
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 577.97
|Profit Factor:
|0.58
|Expected Payoff:
|-87.66
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3 050.98
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|216.50
|loss trade:
|-3 009.61
|Average
|profit trade:
|146.99
|loss trade:
|-1 260.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (1 542.16)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-3 009.61)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 542.16 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 009.61 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1