|Account: 119146
|Name: 21nf_21_21_21_21
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|769824
|2006.01.22 18:33
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|770863
|2006.01.23 02:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2678
|1.2578
|1.2828
|2006.01.23 19:45
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.50
|780646
|2006.01.23 18:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2270
|1.2370
|1.2120
|2006.01.27 18:13
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|150.00
|782012
|2006.01.23 20:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2599
|1.2499
|1.2749
|2006.01.27 13:00
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|1.43
|117.62
|785418
|2006.01.24 08:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7865
|1.7965
|1.7715
|2006.01.27 20:10
|1.7715
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|150.00
|791452
|2006.01.24 18:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.61
|115.61
|113.11
|2006.01.25 16:51
|115.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|-86.48
|814995
|2006.01.26 20:15
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2703
|1.2803
|1.2553
|2006.01.27 18:13
|1.2803
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.42
|-234.28
|816709
|2006.01.27 01:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.33
|115.33
|117.83
|2006.02.01 18:05
|117.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|127.29
|825784
|2006.01.27 18:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2136
|1.2036
|1.2286
|2006.02.02 07:47
|1.2036
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|-300.00
|830268
|2006.01.30 08:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2829
|1.2729
|1.2979
|2006.02.03 16:07
|1.2979
|0.00
|0.00
|1.39
|115.57
|830730
|2006.01.30 09:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7678
|1.7778
|1.7528
|2006.01.31 17:57
|1.7778
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|-100.00
|860150
|2006.02.01 15:19
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2857
|1.2957
|1.2707
|2006.02.03 15:58
|1.2957
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.59
|-231.54
|862455
|2006.02.01 17:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7782
|1.7882
|1.7632
|2006.02.03 16:19
|1.7632
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|150.00
|888528
|2006.02.03 15:45
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.7716
|1.7616
|1.7866
|2006.02.03 16:27
|1.7616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.93
|-521.32
|Closed P/L:
|-536.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|778597
|2006.01.23 15:29
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7539
|0.7639
|0.7389
|0.7490
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|49.00
|890221
|2006.02.03 16:30
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7483
|0.7383
|0.7633
|0.7486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|9.00
|871518
|2006.02.02 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2059
|1.1959
|1.2209
|1.2020
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-39.00
|890438
|2006.02.03 16:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7642
|1.7542
|1.7792
|1.7616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-26.00
|780094
|2006.01.23 17:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1506
|1.1606
|1.1356
|1.1453
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.65
|46.28
|835060
|2006.01.30 15:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1436
|1.1336
|1.1586
|1.1449
|0.00
|0.00
|1.83
|34.06
|890211
|2006.02.03 16:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2988
|1.3088
|1.2838
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|28.57
|879630
|2006.02.02 18:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.39
|117.39
|119.89
|118.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|40.38
|889135
|2006.02.03 16:00
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.01
|120.01
|117.51
|118.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|27.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.39
|170.04
|Floating P/L:
|158.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-536.25
|Floating P/L:
|158.65
|Margin:
|299.38
|Balance:
|49 463.75
|Equity:
|49 622.40
|Free Margin:
|49 323.02
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|810.78
|Gross Loss:
|1 347.03
|Total Net Profit:
|-536.25
|Profit Factor:
|0.60
|Expected Payoff:
|-41.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|536.25
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|283.15 (0.6%)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (42.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (46.15%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (53.85%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|151.20
|loss trade:
|-307.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|135.13
|loss trade:
|-192.43
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (298.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-544.33)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|298.70 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-544.33 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1