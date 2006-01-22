North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 119146 Name: 21nf_21_21_21_21 Currency: USD 2006 February 3, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7698242006.01.22 18:33balanceDeposit50 000.00
7708632006.01.23 02:59buy0.10usdchf1.26781.25781.28282006.01.23 19:451.25780.000.000.00-79.50
7806462006.01.23 18:15sell0.10eurusd1.22701.23701.21202006.01.27 18:131.21200.000.001.20150.00
7820122006.01.23 20:14buy0.10usdchf1.25991.24991.27492006.01.27 13:001.27490.000.001.43117.62
7854182006.01.24 08:14sell0.10gbpusd1.78651.79651.77152006.01.27 20:101.77150.000.00-2.50150.00
7914522006.01.24 18:14sell0.10usdjpy114.61115.61113.112006.01.25 16:51115.610.000.00-0.52-86.48
8149952006.01.26 20:15sell0.30usdchf1.27031.28031.25532006.01.27 18:131.28030.000.00-1.42-234.28
8167092006.01.27 01:59buy0.10usdjpy116.33115.33117.832006.02.01 18:05117.830.000.000.78127.29
8257842006.01.27 18:00buy0.30eurusd1.21361.20361.22862006.02.02 07:471.20360.000.00-7.20-300.00
8302682006.01.30 08:29buy0.10usdchf1.28291.27291.29792006.02.03 16:071.29790.000.001.39115.57
8307302006.01.30 09:14sell0.10gbpusd1.76781.77781.75282006.01.31 17:571.77780.000.00-0.50-100.00
8601502006.02.01 15:19sell0.30usdchf1.28571.29571.27072006.02.03 15:581.29570.000.00-5.59-231.54
8624552006.02.01 17:29sell0.10gbpusd1.77821.78821.76322006.02.03 16:191.76320.000.00-2.00150.00
8885282006.02.03 15:45buy0.30gbpusd1.77161.76161.78662006.02.03 16:271.76160.000.000.00-300.00
  0.00 0.00 -14.93 -521.32
Closed P/L: -536.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7785972006.01.23 15:29sell0.10audusd0.75390.76390.7389 0.74900.000.00-8.4049.00
8902212006.02.03 16:30buy0.30audusd0.74830.73830.7633 0.74860.000.000.909.00
8715182006.02.02 09:14buy0.10eurusd1.20591.19591.2209 1.20200.000.00-0.80-39.00
8904382006.02.03 16:44buy0.10gbpusd1.76421.75421.7792 1.76160.000.000.20-26.00
7800942006.01.23 17:29sell0.10usdcad1.15061.16061.1356 1.14530.000.00-3.6546.28
8350602006.01.30 15:30buy0.30usdcad1.14361.13361.1586 1.14490.000.001.8334.06
8902112006.02.03 16:29sell0.10usdchf1.29881.30881.2838 1.29510.000.00-0.4628.57
8796302006.02.02 18:14buy0.10usdjpy118.39117.39119.89 118.870.000.000.5040.38
8891352006.02.03 16:00sell0.30usdjpy119.01120.01117.51 118.900.000.00-1.5127.75
  0.00 0.00 -11.39 170.04
 Floating P/L: 158.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -536.25 Floating P/L: 158.65 Margin: 299.38
Balance: 49 463.75 Equity: 49 622.40 Free Margin: 49 323.02
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 810.78 Gross Loss: 1 347.03 Total Net Profit: -536.25
Profit Factor: 0.60 Expected Payoff: -41.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 536.25 Maximal Drawdown (%): 283.15 (0.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 7 (42.86%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (46.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (53.85%)
Largest profit trade: 151.20 loss trade: -307.20
Average profit trade: 135.13 loss trade: -192.43
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (298.70) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-544.33)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 298.70 (2) consecutive loss (count): -544.33 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1