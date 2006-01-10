Alpari Ltd

Account: 137763 Name: Daniel Blais Currency: USD 2006 January 10, 20:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
26850212006.01.10 04:00sell0.10eurusd1.20581.20571.19782006.01.10 08:581.20570.000.001.00
 20051021Brainwashing #1c[sl]
26899672006.01.10 10:01sell0.10usdjpy114.22114.68113.442006.01.10 14:42114.680.000.00-40.11
 20051021Brainwashing #1c[sl]
  0.00 0.00 -39.11
Closed P/L: -39.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
26965862006.01.10 15:01sell0.10eurusd1.20561.20961.1975 1.20740.000.00-18.00
 20051021Brainwashing #1c
26965372006.01.10 15:00buy0.10usdchf1.28161.27621.2896 1.27990.000.00-13.28
 20051021Brainwashing #1c
  0.00 0.00 -31.28
 Floating P/L: -31.28
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -39.11 Floating P/L: -31.28 Margin: 220.56
Balance: 3 688.86 Equity: 3 657.58 Free Margin: 3 437.02
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 1.00 Gross Loss: 40.11 Total Net Profit: -39.11
Profit Factor: 0.02 Expected Payoff: -19.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 39.11 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.00 loss trade: -40.11
Average profit trade: 1.00 loss trade: -40.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (1.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-40.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -40.11 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1