|Account: 137763
|Name: Daniel Blais
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 10, 20:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2685021
|2006.01.10 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2058
|1.2057
|1.1978
|2006.01.10 08:58
|1.2057
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|20051021
|Brainwashing #1c[sl]
|2689967
|2006.01.10 10:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.22
|114.68
|113.44
|2006.01.10 14:42
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.11
|20051021
|Brainwashing #1c[sl]
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.11
|Closed P/L:
|-39.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2696586
|2006.01.10 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2056
|1.2096
|1.1975
|1.2074
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|20051021
|Brainwashing #1c
|2696537
|2006.01.10 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2816
|1.2762
|1.2896
|1.2799
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.28
|20051021
|Brainwashing #1c
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.28
|Floating P/L:
|-31.28
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-39.11
|Floating P/L:
|-31.28
|Margin:
|220.56
|Balance:
|3 688.86
|Equity:
|3 657.58
|Free Margin:
|3 437.02
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1.00
|Gross Loss:
|40.11
|Total Net Profit:
|-39.11
|Profit Factor:
|0.02
|Expected Payoff:
|-19.56
|Absolute Drawdown:
|39.11
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.00
|loss trade:
|-40.11
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.00
|loss trade:
|-40.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (1.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-40.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-40.11 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1