|Account: 142520
|Name: newdigital_wma
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 10, 16:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2694947
|2006.01.10 14:06
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|2694969
|2006.01.10 14:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2795
|1.2784
|0.0000
|2006.01.10 16:03
|1.2784
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.60
|2696593
|2006.01.10 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2056
|1.2070
|0.0000
|2006.01.10 16:03
|1.2070
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|2697141
|2006.01.10 15:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.58
|114.31
|0.00
|2006.01.10 16:03
|114.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.62
|2697148
|2006.01.10 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7632
|1.7683
|0.0000
|2006.01.10 16:07
|1.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.22
|Closed P/L:
|-74.22
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-74.22
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|925.78
|Equity:
|925.78
|Free Margin:
|925.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|74.22
|Total Net Profit:
|-74.22
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-18.56
|Absolute Drawdown:
|74.22
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-28.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-18.56
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-74.22)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-74.22 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|4