Alpari Ltd

Account: 142520 Name: newdigital_wma Currency: USD 2006 January 10, 16:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
26949472006.01.10 14:06balanceDeposit1 000.00
26949692006.01.10 14:07buy0.10usdchf1.27951.27840.00002006.01.10 16:031.27840.000.00-8.60
26965932006.01.10 15:01sell0.10eurusd1.20561.20700.00002006.01.10 16:031.20700.000.00-14.00
26971412006.01.10 15:34buy0.10usdjpy114.58114.310.002006.01.10 16:03114.310.000.00-23.62
26971482006.01.10 15:34sell0.10gbpusd1.76321.76830.00002006.01.10 16:071.76720.000.00-28.00
  0.00 0.00 -74.22
Closed P/L: -74.22
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -74.22 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 925.78 Equity: 925.78 Free Margin: 925.78
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 74.22 Total Net Profit: -74.22
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -18.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 74.22 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -28.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -18.56
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-74.22)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -74.22 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 4