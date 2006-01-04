Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134969Name: 11_11_11_11_112006.02.08 10:34 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12611895190152006.01.04 15:59buy1.00usdchf1.28160.00001.28362006.01.05 02:371.2761-55.00
22621941190152006.01.05 02:37sell1.00usdchf1.27630.00001.27432006.01.06 14:301.274320.00
32789862190152006.01.16 16:29sell1.00usdchf1.27900.00001.27702006.01.17 08:441.277020.00
42806324190152006.01.17 13:34sell1.00usdchf1.28191.28191.27992006.01.17 23:231.279920.00
52815910190152006.01.18 00:14buy1.00usdchf1.27980.00001.28182006.01.18 02:031.281820.00
62884264190152006.01.23 04:00buy1.00usdchf1.26670.00001.26872006.01.25 18:211.2618-49.00
72942555190152006.01.25 18:23sell1.00usdchf1.26180.00001.25982006.02.07 00:441.3012-394.00
83127640190152006.02.07 00:44buy1.00usdchf1.30121.30131.30322006.02.07 17:051.30131.00
-417.00
 
Summary P/L:-417.00
 
Winning trades:(5) 81.00
Losing trades:(3) -498.00
Max summary P/L:25.00
Largest winning trade:20.00
Largest losing trade:-394.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (80.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-443.00)
Max consecutive profit:80.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-443.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:443.00 (4.42%)
Profit factor:0.16
Avg. profit factor:0.10
Risk factor:-0.94
 
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