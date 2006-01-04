|A/C No: 134969
|Name: 11_11_11_11_11
|2006.02.08 10:34 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2611895
|19015
|2006.01.04 15:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2816
|0.0000
|1.2836
|2006.01.05 02:37
|1.2761
|-55.00
|2
|2621941
|19015
|2006.01.05 02:37
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2763
|0.0000
|1.2743
|2006.01.06 14:30
|1.2743
|20.00
|3
|2789862
|19015
|2006.01.16 16:29
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2790
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.01.17 08:44
|1.2770
|20.00
|4
|2806324
|19015
|2006.01.17 13:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2819
|1.2819
|1.2799
|2006.01.17 23:23
|1.2799
|20.00
|5
|2815910
|19015
|2006.01.18 00:14
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2798
|0.0000
|1.2818
|2006.01.18 02:03
|1.2818
|20.00
|6
|2884264
|19015
|2006.01.23 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2687
|2006.01.25 18:21
|1.2618
|-49.00
|7
|2942555
|19015
|2006.01.25 18:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2618
|0.0000
|1.2598
|2006.02.07 00:44
|1.3012
|-394.00
|8
|3127640
|19015
|2006.02.07 00:44
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3012
|1.3013
|1.3032
|2006.02.07 17:05
|1.3013
|1.00
|-417.00
|Summary P/L:
|-417.00
|Winning trades:
|(5) 81.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -498.00
|Max summary P/L:
|25.00
|Largest winning trade:
|20.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-394.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (80.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-443.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|80.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-443.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|443.00 (4.42%)
|Profit factor:
|0.16
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.10
|Risk factor:
|-0.94