Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134969Name: 11_11_11_11_112006.02.08 10:31 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12763703190152006.01.13 11:09sell1.00gbpusd1.76840.00001.76642006.01.13 11:301.766420.00
23017116190152006.01.31 08:14buy1.00gbpusd1.76911.76951.77112006.01.31 08:511.771120.00
33038295190152006.02.01 02:40buy1.00gbpusd1.77801.77831.78002006.02.01 04:031.77833.00
43088004190152006.02.03 11:42buy1.00gbpusd1.77660.00001.77862006.02.03 14:301.778620.00
53147023190152006.02.07 17:22buy1.00gbpusd1.74331.74371.74532006.02.07 18:281.745320.00
83.00
 
Summary P/L:83.00
 
Winning trades:(5) 83.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:83.00
Largest winning trade:20.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:5 (83.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:83.00 (5)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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