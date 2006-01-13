|A/C No: 134969
|Name: 11_11_11_11_11
|2006.02.08 10:31 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2763703
|19015
|2006.01.13 11:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7684
|0.0000
|1.7664
|2006.01.13 11:30
|1.7664
|20.00
|2
|3017116
|19015
|2006.01.31 08:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7691
|1.7695
|1.7711
|2006.01.31 08:51
|1.7711
|20.00
|3
|3038295
|19015
|2006.02.01 02:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7780
|1.7783
|1.7800
|2006.02.01 04:03
|1.7783
|3.00
|4
|3088004
|19015
|2006.02.03 11:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7766
|0.0000
|1.7786
|2006.02.03 14:30
|1.7786
|20.00
|5
|3147023
|19015
|2006.02.07 17:22
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7433
|1.7437
|1.7453
|2006.02.07 18:28
|1.7453
|20.00
|83.00
|Summary P/L:
|83.00
|Winning trades:
|(5) 83.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|83.00
|Largest winning trade:
|20.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|5 (83.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|83.00 (5)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*