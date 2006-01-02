Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 134969Name: 11_11_11_11_112006.02.08 10:30 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
12563733190152006.01.02 22:54sell1.00eurusd1.18291.18281.18092006.01.03 01:071.18281.00
22629891190152006.01.05 12:08buy1.00eurusd1.20741.20761.20942006.01.05 13:501.209420.00
32652484190152006.01.06 14:38sell1.00eurusd1.21111.21091.20912006.01.09 09:541.209120.00
42715809190152006.01.11 16:18sell1.00eurusd1.21000.00001.20802006.01.12 14:591.208020.00
61.00
 
Summary P/L:61.00
 
Winning trades:(4) 61.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:61.00
Largest winning trade:20.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (61.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:61.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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