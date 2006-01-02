|A/C No: 134969
|Name: 11_11_11_11_11
|2006.02.08 10:30 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|2563733
|19015
|2006.01.02 22:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1829
|1.1828
|1.1809
|2006.01.03 01:07
|1.1828
|1.00
|2
|2629891
|19015
|2006.01.05 12:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2074
|1.2076
|1.2094
|2006.01.05 13:50
|1.2094
|20.00
|3
|2652484
|19015
|2006.01.06 14:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2111
|1.2109
|1.2091
|2006.01.09 09:54
|1.2091
|20.00
|4
|2715809
|19015
|2006.01.11 16:18
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2100
|0.0000
|1.2080
|2006.01.12 14:59
|1.2080
|20.00
|61.00
|Summary P/L:
|61.00
|Winning trades:
|(4) 61.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|61.00
|Largest winning trade:
|20.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (61.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|61.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*